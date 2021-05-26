5 Ways I'm Preparing for the Stock Market Bubble to Burst

4. I'm keeping my down payment out of the stock market

I really want to buy a house, but I live in a part of Florida where home prices are up more than 20% year over year. Even though I've saved a pretty good down payment, I'm holding off to see if my local real estate market cools off a bit.

My down payment money is sitting in a savings account earning less than 1%. That's frustrating, because that money could be making way more in the stock market. But I have no idea when the market will crash, so I'm sticking with the common rule of thumb that you should keep money you'll need in the next five years out of stocks. No matter what happens in the stock market, my money will be safe for when the opportunity is right.

5. I'm investing like there isn't a bubble