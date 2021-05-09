5 Ways Moms Are Secret Investing Geniuses

If you're on a mission to become a better investor, your secret weapon is closer than you think.

Books and teachers are great, but nothing compares to the sage advice that mothers typically dole out. Although some words may have gone in one ear and out the other, you'll look back and be able to unravel some of Mom's lengthy list of do's and don'ts as precious gems to live by today. And believe it or not, it can be extremely helpful when it comes to investing.

As a tribute to all the mothers (and mother figures) out there, we're going down memory lane to extract Mom's collection of jewels that you can apply on your investing journey.

1. Don't fall for FOMO

Mom probably didn't use those exact words, but she may have warned you about FOMO (fear of missing out) somewhere down the line. You may have wanted the latest gadgets, apparel, or look because everyone was raving about it. But carrying that mindset always leaves you on the edge of your seat chasing the next big thing.