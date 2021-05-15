5 Ways to Avoid Losing Money in the Stock Market

Understanding that your returns won't be linear but instead, an average of positive, negative, and flat returns is important. And understanding this may help you withstand the bad years.

2. Know the difference between a realized and unrealized loss

When you look at your account balance and see that it's lower than it was the month before, it may feel as if you've lost money. But the numbers you see on your statement or when you log in to your account are called unrealized losses or gains. These numbers change for better or worse throughout a day of stock market activity and are only considered actual losses or gains when you realize them by selling your holdings.

For example, if your account balance was $10,000 last month and you experienced losses this month, it may now be worth $9,000. But you would only lose money in reality if you sell this investment before it gets back to its original value. Over the long term, the stock market has always increased in value, and your investments should, too, as long as you stay invested.

3. Have an appropriate time horizon