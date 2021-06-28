5 Ways to Earn $1 Million Before You Retire

If you're aiming -- or just hoping -- to amass $1 million before you retire, that's a pretty good goal. How much you need to have in retirement is a different sum for each of us, but $1 million will serve many people well -- especially when Social Security income and any other retirement income such as pensions are factored in.

Here are five things you can do to get to $1 million faster.

1. Get out of debt as soon as possible

First off, you need to pay off any high-interest rate debt, such as that from credit cards. Many cards these days charge 20%, 25%, or even 30% interest -- especially if you get whacked with a "penalty" rate for paying one bill late. If you're carrying, say, $25,000 in revolving debt and are being charged 30% on that, you're looking at forking over some $7,500 annually in interest alone. That's money down the drain that could have been growing for you instead, helping you amass that million dollars.