5 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

Between the more active effort involved, the higher churn costs, and the additional risks associated with options investing, think carefully about pursuing this approach to try to eke out higher returns. Even with those downsides, using options to get faster returns than stocks may be possible, but it is far from guaranteed.

3. Buy a franchise opportunity

Franchise costs are all over the map, but there are several that will accept some or all of your $100,000 to get started in your endeavor. The advantage of a franchise is that you're buying into a known entity where you can see examples of success and get an estimate for the potential returns before you put your money on the line. As a franchise owner, you have the potential to earn an ownership return above and beyond the salary for the role you play in the business, which can help you reach your target.

A key disadvantage is that you not only pay the start-up costs for the franchise, but you also typically have to pay ongoing costs as well. Those include things like having to pay royalties as a percentage of your revenue and being forced to use captive suppliers for your materials and supplies. You may also be limited either by the franchise agreement or by customer expectations based on what other branches of the franchise charge in terms of what you can charge for your services.