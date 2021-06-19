5 Ways to Squeeze Every Last Penny Out of Your 401(k)

5. See if you can lower your fees

All retirement accounts charge fees. However, some plans charge higher fees than others, and it's worthwhile to see whether you can lower those fees.

To see how much you're paying, check your plan statements or talk to your plan administrator. The average 401(k) charges fees of around 1% of total assets under management, according to research from the Center for American Progress. So, for instance, if you have $100,000 in your 401(k), you'd pay $1,000 per year in fees.

Different investments may charge more or less, so consider whether switching to a different fund within your 401(k) might lower your fees. If you're paying higher-than-average fees and can't lower them, think about whether it may be worth it to move to an IRA. Just make sure you're still contributing enough to your 401(k) to earn your full employer match because that free money will outweigh any fees.

Your 401(k) is a powerful tool when it comes to saving for retirement. By taking full advantage of it, you can make the most of your money.

