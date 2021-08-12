5 Ways to Squeeze Every Last Penny Out of Your 401(k)

Fees eat into your profits over time, so it's best to try to keep them as low as possible. You cannot do anything about your 401(k)'s administrative fees, which cover things like recordkeeping and maintaining the website where you can manage your account.

You have some control over your investment fees, though. Since most 401(k)s give you a choice between several mutual funds, you'll mostly be dealing with expense ratios. These are annual fees all shareholders pay, and they're usually listed as a percentage of your assets.

You can find out how much you're paying by checking your prospectus. Ideally, you should aim to keep your expense ratios at 1% or lower. This means you'll give away $1 or less per year for every $100 you have invested in the fund.

4. Choose the right time to pay taxes