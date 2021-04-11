5 Ways to Squeeze Every Last Penny Out of Your 401(k)

Having a 401(k) is one thing. Making the most of it is another. One of the best things you can do for your financial future is to ensure you're getting all that you can out of your employer-sponsored plan. Here, we'll look at five key levers you can pull -- with minimal effort -- to maximize the value of a 401(k).

1. Get your employer match

It's common practice for employers to match 401(k) contributions up to a specified percentage of your salary. For instance, let's assume you earn $100,000, and your employer matches up to 4%. When you contribute $4,000 to your 401(k) over the course of a year, your employer will contribute another $4,000. This is the same as a 100% return on your money!

2. Make sure funds are invested