5 Ways to Squeeze Every Penny Out of Your 401(k)

The challenge with the default approaches is that they don't tend to be designed around maximizing your long-term returns. Instead, they tend to attempt to either minimize the risk of losing value or seek out some volatility-adjusted risk-vs.-return profile that doesn't necessarily deliver strong overall results.

In reality, if you have a long-term focus and a decent amount of time before you retire, you can wait out the market's volatility. In fact, with a dollar-cost averaging strategy, a decline in the market often becomes an opportunity to buy more shares while they're on sale. A strategy focused more on the long-term potential instead of minimizing volatility or the risk of decline can go a long way toward improving your overall long-run rate of return.

That focus on long-term return potential can help your money grow faster over time, which can help your 401(k) reach its largest total potential value over your career. And that's key to squeezing every penny out of your 401(k).

There's no time like the present to get started