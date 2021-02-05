5 Ways to Trim Your Tax-Prep Costs This Year

Federal grant programs fund free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance clinics across the country for people with disabilities, language barriers or incomes of $57,000 or less. There are also free Tax Counseling for the Elderly clinics aimed at those aged 60 or older, as well as free help through the Department of Defense MilTax program for active-duty military and some veterans. These clinics operate through a variety of community organizations in all 50 states. (Due to COVID-19, some sites may be closed, and others may be drop-off or virtual only.)

How to get it: Search irs.treasury.gov/freetaxprep or militaryonesource.mil for a local clinic.

5. DIY some of the other stuff

You don’t have to pay someone to find out how much you owe the IRS or get copies of old tax records; you can request that information directly from the IRS online. You can also get a filing extension for free by filing the one-page IRS Form 4868 and getting it to the IRS by April 15. And if you can’t pay your tax bill in full by the April 15 deadline, you can apply for an installment payment plan or even apply for an offer in compromise to settle your tax debt.