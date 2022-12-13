 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 winter travel tips to save your patience and your pocketbook | PennyWise podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Winter travel, especially during the holidays, can be trying on both your patience and your pocketbook.

PennyWise podcast host Teri Barr is talking with John Kiernan, managing editor at WalletHub, to learn why it's especially important to plan ahead for your travels. Kiernan also shares five important tips to make your travels, smooth sailing.

Helpful links from WalletHub:

