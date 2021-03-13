50 great ways to spend your third stimulus check, and more money tips from experts

President Joe Biden’s massive $1.9 trillion stimulus package has just been signed into law, providing much-needed financial relief for many Americans. Two of the most notable provisions include extending unemployment benefits and disbursing a third round of direct payments (also known as stimulus checks). For many, these stimulus payments are more of a lifeline than a windfall, as the pandemic has decimated the incomes and livelihoods of millions of Americans.

But, with the new legislation, a family of four could qualify for the largest amount of aid yet, receiving as much as $5,600 in stimulus payments. While it may not be a long-term solution, it can help ease the burden on cash-strapped households.

This round of checks will phase out completely at lower income levels than the previous two rounds of stimulus checks to better target low-income households, but some high-earning households will still qualify for some aid.

If you’re not in dire financial straits, you may wonder what’s the best way to use this windfall. Here are 50 ideas to help make the most of your stimulus check.