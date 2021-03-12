50 Great Ways To Spend Your Third Stimulus Check

45. Spruce up your workspace. With more people working from home than ever before, it’s time to invest in your workplace workspace and make sure your computer is in tip-top shape and that you have a comfortable place to sit and take Zoom calls. Buy a new laptop, spring for a standing desk, or whatever it takes to make you feel like you can be at your most productive.

46. Help others weather the storm. Managing through a pandemic is hard, managing through a pandemic and a deadly winter storm is nearly impossible. The start of 2021 unleashed ice and snow across much of the U.S. and brought blackouts and destructive weather that hammered much of the Southeast. You can donate money directly to an organization that provides food, shelter and other necessities to those who have been displaced by the storm, or buy the items yourself and donate them to an organization that’s distributing supplies.