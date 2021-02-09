529 Plans: Should You Use Them For K-12 Education?

Traditional Savings Account

After you’ve reached your annual maximum limit for both the Coverdell Education Savings Account and 529 plans, you may decide to keep money that is going to be used fairly soon for K-12 education in a safe place. A traditional savings account may be your best option.

Compare Private School Costs or Choose a Public School

Just like with college, costs for private schools are both negotiable and comparable. Make sure you apply for scholarships and look for competing offers at other schools. Also study carefully the long-term benefit of a private school versus local free public schools.

Bottom Line

Saving for K-12 education in a 529 plan can be a good strategy for families who aren’t meeting the state income tax deductions and credits maximums based on money they are putting aside to pay for college. Even if saving for K-12 tuition for the following year, they could end up saving hundreds on their state taxes.