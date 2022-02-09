6 Best Flower Delivery Services of 2022

Best One-Stop Gift Shop 1-800-Flowers.com Our Partner Company Highlight: Wide selection of arrangements and gift baskets for any occasion

Online flower delivery services offer dozens of beautiful bouquets for every budget and special occasions. You can also spruce up your order by adding classic gifts like a heart-shaped box of chocolates, strawberries, balloons, stuffed animals and more.

Read on for our list of the best flower delivery services and a guide to how these companies operate.

Table of Contents

1-800-Flowers – Best One-Stop Gift Shop

FTD – Best for Last-Minute Gifts

The Bouqs Co. – Best for Farm-Fresh Flowers

Farmgirl Flowers – Best Sustainable Flower Wrapping

BloomsyBox – Best Flower-Delivery Subscription

Our Top Picks for Flower Delivery

Best One-Stop Gift Shop: 1-800-Flowers

Our Partner

Courtesy of 1800 Flowers

Why we choose this company: 1-800-Flowers is one of the leading flower delivery services, with a vast catalog of floral designs and gift baskets for every special occasion.

Whether it’s for Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day or any other event, the company surely has a bouquet or basket that makes for the perfect gift.

You can order classic rose arrangements, chocolate-covered strawberries and jewelry, or you can go for a less conventional choice, like a prime-cut steak bundle or a DIY succulent terrarium set. You can also personalize various items, such as blankets, a heart-shaped photo puzzle and a decanter.

If you’re placing a last-minute order, head over to the same-day delivery section. Your giftee is guaranteed to get their goodies later that day directly from a local florist or shop if you order by the time listed on the page.

Best for Last-Minute Gifts: FTD

Our Partner

Courtesy of FTD

Why we choose this company: FTD works with thousands of local florists nationwide, and its easy-to-navigate website has same- and next-day delivery on many items.

Most flower delivery services offer overnight or same-day delivery. However, their flower selection might be limited, or they only sell bouquets and have no additional gift options available. (And if they do, their websites might be hard to sort through, making your last-minute gift search overwhelming.)

With FTD, you can select the delivery zip code and preferred arrival date directly in the homepage. Once you do, you’ll only see items that meet your criteria as you browse through, making your search more straightforward.

Besides its selection of flower arrangements, FTD also offers charcuterie and fruit baskets, baked goods, balloons, teddy bears and more.

Best for Farm-Fresh Flowers: The Bouqs Co.

Our Partner

Courtesy of The Bouqs Co.

Why we choose this company: The Bouqs Co. sources its flowers from eco-conscious farms in South America and the US, delivering some of the freshest bouquets you’ll find online.

When you place an order with Bouqs, the company contacts the farm that can supply fresh blooms the fastest in order to meet your expected delivery date. The flowers are cut, arranged, and delivered directly from the farm to the recipient’s doorstep. Since they are so fresh, Bouqs flowers might arrive with some buds closed. These might take a couple of days to open up — however, this does ensure the bouquet lasts longer.

Arrangements that include flowers from South America can take a couple of days to arrive, but Bouqs also partners with local florists within the U.S. to offer same-day delivery options.

Best for Farm-Fresh Flowers Runner Up: Urbanstems

Courtesy of Urban Stems

Why we choose this company: Just like The Bouqs Co., UrbanStems sources its flowers directly from sustainable farms and it’s an equally good option for fresh bouquets. Do note, however, that UrbanStems only offers same-day delivery in some parts of New York City and Washington, DC.

If next-day delivery works for you, take a look at UrbanStems’ selection. It’s small but carefully curated, and it changes throughout the year as they work exclusively with seasonal blooms. In-house florists design most of the arrangements, but the company also collaborates with other flower designers. In fact, it currently offers two bouquets that were designed in collaboration with Vogue editors.

When placing an order, you can choose between paper wrapping or four different vases. You can also include a chocolate bar gift set, vanilla-hibiscus flavored lollipops, gummy bears made with champagne, a diffuser or a bamboo-scented candle.

UrbanStem also sells succulents, orchids, cacti, air plants and dried-flower arrangements.

Best Sustainable Flower Wrapping: Farmgirl Flowers

Courtesy of Farmgirl Flowers

Why we choose this company: Farmgirl Flowers gives its bouquets a unique twist: it wraps them in sustainable burlap instead of plastic or paper.

Burlap is a woven fabric commonly made from the jute plant. Sustainable and versatile, it’s now frequently being used to make everything from clothing to bags for vegetables and seeds. Farmgirl sources burlap by repurposing empty coffee sacks from local roasters. Its signature wrapping helps reduce unnecessary waste while giving the arrangements an earthy yet elegant look.

The female-founded company has a section for holiday and season-inspired arrangements (Valentine’s Day and Spring currently) and another for free-shipping options. Most of its selection features mixed bouquets with peonies, lilies, roses or tulips (to name a few), but it also sells a few preserved arrangements.

Best Flower-Delivery Subscription: BloomsyBox

Our Partner

Courtesy of Bloomsy Box

Why we choose this company: BloomsyBox flower subscription plans make the perfect gift for anyone who wants freshly-cut blooms in their home year-round. The company delivers beautiful flowers from sustainable farms monthly, weekly or bi-weekly.

BloomsyBox flower subscriptions cost between $44.99 to $69.99, depending on the delivery interval and the number of stems included. The Bloomsy Deluxe, for example, costs $49.99 and delivers monthly bouquets with 25 to 27 stems. As an additional perk, shipping costs are already included in the plan price. (Shipping can cost upwards of $15 with other flower delivery services.)

BloomsyBox will send out a unique flower arrangement each time, using what’s currently in season. The company says you’ll always receive a different bouquet — although they might include similar flowers in different colors. You can also skip a shipment or pause your subscription anytime, and you won’t be charged.

If cut flowers aren’t your thing, there’s also a subscription service for houseplants. Subscribers receive an indoor plant, such as a Sansevieria or a succulent, in a white ceramic pot every month. If you’re a gardening newbie, not to worry — BloomsyBox sends each plant with care instructions and tips.

Other Companies We Considered

Owned by FTD, offers bouquets for all occasions, including engagements, housewarming and retirement.

While its selection is smaller than its parent company, this does make it easier to find gorgeous bouquets quickly.

You can type the recipient’s zip code and the expected delivery date to see only items that meet your criteria.

Offers same-day delivery nationwide.

A good option if you need same-day delivery.

If you don’t see anything you like, its “Deal of the Day” service lets you set a price and the occasion and a florist will design a suitable arrangement.

You can include a stuffed animal, chocolates or balloons with your order.

A unique option for anyone who enjoys gardening or the outdoors.

Its small collection of bouquets focuses on earthy tones, fresh flowers and branch or grass bunches.

It also has dried and preserved flowers, wreaths, houseplants, bulbs, and seeds.

Other gift options include house decor, kitchenware, books and plant accessories.

Overnight and two-day shipping are available.

Great for those who prefer plants to flower bouquets.

Offers several indoor plants, bundles and monthly subscriptions.

Some preserved arrangements available.

Simplifies the process by offering a single fresh bouquet every day.

The arrangement changes daily based on the freshest flowers available.

Customers should check out their Instagram page to see an approximation of what the bouquet will look like.

Venus ET Fleur is a luxury flower delivery service and said to be a favorite among celebrities like Kim Kardashian.

It only creates arrangements using preserved roses which can last for up to a year without water, sunlight or any maintenance.

Prices are high, with a single rose starting at $44 and larger arrangements costing upwards of $1,000.

You can change the color of the roses and the branded container they come in.

Minimalist arrangements with just one or three flower varieties.

Flowers are sourced from sustainable farms in Ecuador, Colombia and the Netherlands.

You can upload a picture and it will be printed and included with your bouquet for free.

Benchmark Bouquets on Amazon has thousands of positive reviews.

You get free shipping if you have an Amazon Prime membership.

You can find affordable arrangements for $50 or less.

Flower Delivery Guide

Flower delivery services give you tons of options to choose from, whether it’s a dozen red roses or fresh-cut, seasonal blooms imported from Ecuador. However, picking the right one for your loved one can be overwhelming, considering the vast number of choices available.

Read on to find out how flower delivery services work, their average costs and some tips to make your ordering process smoother.

How Flower Delivery Services Work

There are two main types of flower delivery companies: floral wire services and direct-to-consumer delivery. Here’s the rundown on how they operate:

Floral wire services

Floral wire services don’t actually prepare bouquets or own flower shops. Instead, they rely on affiliate florists across the country to arrange and deliver orders placed through their website. So, when you place an order through a floral wire service, the company relays it to the florist closest to the recipient’s address.

Some of the biggest names in the flower delivery market are floral wire services: FTD, 1-800-Flowers, ProFlowers and Teleflora. Since their affiliate network includes thousands of florists nationwide, they often offer same-day delivery on a wide variety of arrangements. They also sell additional gifts like fruit or food baskets.

Direct-to-consumer delivery

Flowers are typically harvested in massive quantities and stored in refrigerators until delivered to independent florists or retailers. The process can take days, and many blooms die in transit or at the store due to lack of demand — not to mention the amount of energy used for storage. In most cases, they’ve been refrigerated for a while before they’re sold, which is why they don’t last that long once they’re in a jar in your home.

Direct-to-consumer businesses aim to disrupt this model by sourcing flowers directly from farms only when orders are placed. So, when you make an order, they contact a farm that cuts, arranges, and sends the bouquet directly to your doorstep. The result is a freshly cut arrangement that lasts longer and reduces unnecessary waste and need for refrigeration.

Popular companies that use these farm-fresh models include The Bouqs Co. and UrbanStems. These companies claim to work with sustainable farms from the US and Mexico, Colombia or Ecuador.

How Much Do Flower Delivery Services Cost

The cost of flower delivery services depends on the type and amount of flowers used in the arrangement and the delivery date and location.

Here’s an overview of what to expect when ordering:

Prices usually start at around $40 for a small, mixed-flower bouquet wrapped in plastic or paper. However, prices can go top $100 for more elaborate designs.

The most affordable options usually include between 12 to 15 flowers. Doubling up increases the bouquet’s price by $20 or more.

Most companies charge between $10 and $30 for shipping. Same-day, next-day and weekend delivery may increase shipping charges by $10 or more.

Some companies offer add-ons like vases, chocolates, or teddy bears. Although convenient, these extras can cost a pretty penny. For example, a bouquet of 15 tulips can cost around $40. Throw in a red vase and heart-shaped box of chocolate truffles, and it’ll cost $70 — not to mention you’ll probably have to pay more for shipping.

How To Choose The Best Flower Delivery Service

Here are some tips on how to choose the best flower delivery service and a bouquet from their wide selection:

Set a budget. Once you do, you can narrow your search by price range instead of scrolling endlessly through dozens of pages.

Compare similar bouquets between companies. You may find that an arrangement from one company includes 12 flowers and 15 with another, for the same price.

Consider shipping fees. A dozen red roses might cost $40 at first glance, but with shipping, its actual price might be more than $60.

Order in advance if possible. Many services let you order weeks before your preferred delivery date. You may find better deals this way, especially for high-demand holidays like Mother’s Day.

Find out the company’s satisfaction guarantee. If you’re not satisfied with it or the blooms die in a day or two, the company might send a replacement.

Research the flowers you’re sending. Species and colors have different meanings, so picking specific blooms can be a thoughtful way of conveying a message. For example, pink roses are associated with gentleness or grace, while red ones represent passion and desire. Peonies can traditionally mean prosperity and daisies, hope or innocence.

If in doubt, contact a local florist instead. An expert can help you personalize a floral bouquet based on the occasion or your relationship with the recipient — and it’s always a good idea to support small businesses.

Best Flower Delivery FAQ

How long do flowers last?

Flowers can last anywhere from three days to more than ten depending on the species and when they were cut. However, there are some ways to help them last longer, for example: cut one inch of the stems at a 45-degree angle about every three days, change the water at least every two days, keep the vase clean, remove dying leaves and flowers and place the arrangement away from direct sunlight. Finally, be sure to use the flower-flood packets usually included.

What is the best flower delivery service?

Our list of the best online flower delivery services includes 1-800-Flowers, FTD, The Bouqs Co., UrbanStems, Bloomsybox and Farmgirl Flowers. These are all national services. However, there are probably a number of good, flower delivery services near you that offer a wide variety of floral arrangements at fairly affordable prices. While some offer the same bouquets all year long, others change their alternatives according to what's in season.

What is the best international flower delivery?

Companies like 1-800-Flowers, ProFlowers, Teleflora and FTD offer international delivery. They work with affiliate florists across South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. You can also consider searching for local florists near the recipient's address and contacting them directly.

How We Chose the Best Flower Delivery Services

Flower variety

We preferred companies with a wide selection of flowers, from classic roses and carnations to orchids. Whether it’s for Valentine’s Day, an anniversary or a birthday, our picks have a beautiful bouquet ideal for any event.

Additional gift options

We favored companies that let customers upgrade their orders with vases, chocolates or balloons, for example. We also considered whether they offered other gifts options beyond bouquets, such as edible arrangements or food baskets.

Shipping services

All of our picks offer at least next-day delivery nationwide. Some companies also offer same-day delivery in some areas.

Satisfaction guarantee

If you’re not satisfied with your order, take a picture of it and contact the company. Our picks will review the complaint and send a replacement or give you credit.

