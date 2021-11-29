6 Best Home Warranty Companies of December 2021

Best for Roof Coverage Select Our Partner Number of Plans: 3

Service Fees: $60-$75

Monthly Cost*: $49 - $55

Service Guarantee: 90 days

State Availability: 46 states, not available in NV, WI, WA, NY

Major Home Systems Covered: Air conditioners, plumbing, heating, electrical and roof leaks. Check Price Most Add-Ons Liberty Home Guard Our Partner Number of Plans: 3

Service Fees: $65-$125

Monthly Cost*: $45 - $55

Service Guarantee: 60 days

State Availability: 45 states, not available in CA, IL, WA, WI, WY

Major Home Systems Covered: Air conditioners, plumbing, heating, electrical and roof leak. Check Price Best Premiums AFC Home Club Our Partner Number of Plans: 4

Service Fees: $75, $100, $125

Monthly Cost*: $39 - $67

Service Guarantee: Life of contract

State Availability: Contiguous US

Major Home Systems Covered: Air conditioners, plumbing, heating, and electrical. Check Price Most Flexible Plan American Home Shield Our Partner Number of Plans: 4

Service Fees: $75, $10, $125

Monthly Cost*: $35 - $65

Service Guarantee: 30 days

State Availability: Contiguous US

Major Home Systems Covered: Air conditioners, plumbing, heating, electrical and roof leak. Check Price Best Appliance Plan First American Our Partner Number of Plans: 2

Service Fees: $85

Monthly Cost*: $33 - $45

Service Guarantee: 90-day parts, 30-day labor

State Availability: 35 states and Washington DC

Major Home Systems Covered: Plumbing, heating and electrical. Check Price

A home warranty can pay for the repair or replacement of home systems and appliances when they break down as a result of malfunction, or normal wear and tear.

It can be a real lifesaver when faced with stressful and expensive home repairs — or add to your frustrations if you find out it excludes the appliances or systems that you need to repair just when they break down.

Here’s our list of the best home warranty companies for December 2021 to help you find the right protection plan for your home.

Our top picks for best home warranties

Find the #1 Home Warranty in Your State. From your refrigerator to your AC System, home warranties can help you keep everything covered. Click your state to start protecting your home and appliances today!

Best Home Warranty Reviews

Select Home Warranty

Best for Roof Coverage

Our Partner

Pros

Free roof leak coverage

90-day repair guarantee

Discounts for multi-year plans

Cons

Unavailable in New York, Nevada, Washington or Wisconsin

Low coverage caps for many home services

Homeowners must provide 3 years of maintenance records to guarantee coverage on some systems

Service Fees

$60 - $75

State Availability

46 states

Number of Plans

3

BBB Rating

B

Why we chose this company: Select Home Warranty plans include free roof leak coverage, plus the company offers multiple discount promotions throughout the year.

Select Home Warranty offers some notable discounts, including two months’ free service if the plan is paid annually, and special multi-year discounts when you sign up for more than one year up front. The company also has occasional promotions that knock off between $100 and $200 for new sign-ups.

Select has three plans: Bronze Care, Gold Care and Platinum Care, which cost between $52 and $55 per month. Bronze Care covers appliances, while Gold Care focuses on systems. The most expensive plan, Platinum Care, combines both for more comprehensive coverage. Service fees range between $60 and $75. In addition, all three plans include free roof coverage which covers roof leak repairs.

Do note that the company may cap payouts per system or appliance at $150 if you can’t provide three years’ worth of maintenance records. Other than that, HVAC systems are capped at $2,000 and appliances at $500. Extra coverage options are capped at $400 for repair or replacement.

Plans, pricing and appliances covered:

Bronze Care ($49.00/mo.) Gold Care ($49.00/mo.) Platinum Care ($55.00/mo.) Clothes Washer A/C, Cooling A/C, Cooling Garbage Disposal Heating System Heating System Refrigerator Plumbing System Plumbing System Stove/Oven Electrical System Electrical System Built-in Microwave Water Heater Water Heater Cooktop Ductwork Ductwork Dishwasher Roof Coverage Clothes Washer Clothes Dryer Garbage Disposal Roof Coverage Refrigerator Stove/Oven Built-in Microwave Cooktop Dishwasher Clothes Dryer Garage Door Openers Ceiling Fan Roof Coverage

Liberty Home Guard

Most Add-Ons

Our Partner

Pros

Over 20 items of additional coverage options

60-day workmanship guarantee on repairs

Overwhelmingly positive BBB reviews

Cons

Does not service California, Illinois, Washington, Wisconsin or Wyoming

Relatively low payout limits

Service Fees

$60 - $125

State Availability

45 states

Number of Plans

3

BBB Rating

A+

Why we chose this company: Liberty Home Guard has the most extensive list of add-ons in the market, including rarely covered items such as gutter cleaning.

Liberty Home Guard stands out for its list of possible add-ons. Customers can choose from around 20 items to add to its coverage — the most extensive list of add-ons in the home warranty market.

The list includes items commonly found in other providers — pools, spas, well pumps, sump pumps, central vacuums — and other, more rarely covered items such as limited roof leaks, replacing locks, gutter cleaning, pest control and electronics protection.

Liberty Home Guard offers three types of plans: one for appliances, one for systems, and one that covers both. Liberty covers popular systems and appliances such as air conditioning, heating, plumbing, electrical, washers, dryers and refrigerators.

Additionally, a realtor portal allows real estate agents to partner with Liberty Home Guard so that you can purchase a home warranty before the closing date. This is particularly useful if you want your protection plan to start immediately after closing your mortgage deal.

Its service fee ranges from $65 to $125, with a payout limit of $1,600 per covered item.

Plans, pricing and appliances covered:

Appliance Guard ($44.99/mo.) Systems Guard ($49.99/mo.) Total Home Guard ($54.99/mo.) Clothes Washer Air Conditioning Clothes Washer Clothes Dryer Heating Clothes Dryer Kitchen Refrigerator Ductwork Kitchen Refrigerator Built-in Microwave Ovens Plumbing Built-in Microwave Ovens Dishwashers Electrical Dishwashers Garbage Disposals Water Heaters Garbage Disposals Ranges/Ovens/Cooktops Ranges/Ovens/Cooktops Ceiling and Exhaust Fans Ceiling and Exhaust Fans Garage Door Openers Garage Door Openers Air Conditioning Heating Ductwork Plumbing Electrical Water Heaters

AFC Home Club

Best Premiums

Our Partner

Pros

A variety of additional benefits, from discounts to credit monitoring

Clients can choose their own technicians

Platinum Plan covers microwave ovens, ice makers and plumbing stoppages

Cons

One-day period for reporting issues with a system or appliance

$75 plan cancellation fee

Service Fees

$75, $100, $125

State Availability

Nationwide, except HI

Number of Plans

4

BBB Rating

B

Why we chose this company: AFC Home Club lets you choose your own service contractors and offers affordable premiums, including two hybrid plans (that cover both systems and appliances).

AFC Home Club (America’s First Choice) caught our attention for its affordable premiums. AFC’s plans include a systems plan, an appliances plan and two hybrid plans covering both systems and appliances.

As with other providers, AFC pricing depends on the chosen service fee ($75, $100, $125). Monthly premiums for one year contracts range from $40 for the Silver Plan up to $67 for the most comprehensive Platinum Plan (depending on your location).

However, customers can choose between a one-year contract or a three-year contract term, saving up to 10% per month if they choose the three-year option. For instance, for AFC Home Club’s System or Silver Plan, customers would pay between $40 and $55 a month for its Gold and Platinum plan.

In addition, AFC Home Club has one of the strongest service guarantees in the industry: both parts and labor are guaranteed for the life of the contract. This means that you don’t have to pay if you experience the same problem after a repair.

Plans, pricing and appliances covered:

Silver Plans ($39.42/mo.) Gold Plan ($56.25/mo.) Platinum Plan ($61.92/mo.) Systems ($47.83/mo.) Clothes Dryer Clothes Dryer Clothes Dryer Air Conditioning/Cooler Clothes Washer Clothes Washer Clothes Washer Heating Systems Kitchen Refrigerator Kitchen Refrigerator Kitchen Refrigerator Water Heater Oven Oven Oven Electrical System Range Range Range Plumbing System Dishwasher Dishwasher Ice Maker Ductwork Garbage Disposal Garbage Disposal Dishwasher Garage Door Opener Garage Door Opener Built-in Microwave Air Conditioning/Cooler Garbage Disposal Heating System Garage Door Opener Water Heater Air Conditioning/Cooler Electrical System Heating System Plumbing System Water Heater Ductwork Electrical System Plumbing Stoppages Plumbing System Ductwork

American Home Shield

Most Flexible Plan

Our Partner

Pros

Largest home warranty service provider in the country

Highly customizable plans

Offers coverage for home electronics

Cons

Repairs are only guaranteed for 30 days

Plans unavailable in Alaska

Roof leak coverage unavailable

Service Fees

$75, $100, $125

State Availability

Nationwide, except Alaska

Number of Plans

3

BBB Rating

B

Why we chose this company: American Home Shield has fewer restrictions in coverage than most competitors, and its three plans cover more than 23 home appliances and systems.

With American Home Shield, clients can choose from three comprehensive plans and customize them by adding coverage for other systems and appliances, including home electronics and entertainment products.

Old items, regardless of age

Repairs due to insufficient maintenance

Malfunctions due to rust, corrosion or sediment

Improper installations

Undetected pre-existing conditions

Items without maintenance records

Removal of defective items

Duplicates of the same item (or appliance)

AHS offers three comprehensive plans — ShieldSilver, ShieldGold and ShieldPlatinum — that together cover more than 23 home appliances and systems. In addition, its premium plan, ShieldPlatinum, covers roof leaks, HVAC tune-ups, code violations and AC refrigerant.

You can also add coverage for other systems and appliances, such as septic pumps, pools, home electronics, entertainment products and guest units.

Monthly payments vary depending on the state and the selected repair service fee, which can be adjusted from $75, $100, or $125 per service call.

Plans, pricing and appliances covered:

ShieldSilver ($34.99/mo.) ShieldGold ($44.99/mo.) ShieldPlatinum ($64.99/mo.) Air Conditioners Air Conditioners Air Conditioners Heating Units Heating Units Heating Units Ductwork Ductwork Ductwork Built-in Exhaust, Vent & Attic Fans Built-in Exhaust, Vent & Attic Fans Built-in Exhaust, Vent & Attic Fans Main Breaker & Fuse Panel Box Main Breaker & Fuse Panel Box Main Breaker & Fuse Panel Box Doorbells & Chimes Doorbells & Chimes Doorbells & Chimes Interior Electrical Lines Interior Electrical Lines Interior Electrical Lines Ceiling Fans Ceiling Fans Ceiling Fans Garage Door Openers Garage Door Openers Garage Door Openers Interior Plumbing Interior Plumbing Interior Plumbing Toilet, Faucets & Valves Toilet, Faucets & Valves Toilet, Faucets & Valves Whirlpool Tub Motor & Components Whirlpool Tub Motor & Components Whirlpool Tub Motor & Components Water Heaters Water Heaters Water Heaters Kitchen Refrigerators Kitchen Refrigerators Ranges/Cooktops/Ovens Ranges/Cooktops/Ovens Dishwashers Dishwashers Built-in Microwaves Built-in Microwaves Garbage Disposals Garbage Disposals Clothes Washers Clothes Washers Clothes Dryers Clothes Dryers Roof Leak Repairs FREE HVAC Tune-up Unlimited A/C Refrigerant Coverage for code violations and permits

Best Appliance Plan

Most Comprehensive Basic Plan

Our Partner

Pros

Covers improperly installed or maintained systems and appliances

Affordable basic plan options with competitive coverage

Unlimited service calls

Cons

Only two plans available, no systems-only plan

Limited list of add-ons

Service Fees

$50 - $100

State Availability

35 states

Number of Plans

2

BBB Rating

B

Why we chose this company: First American Home Warranty offers a comprehensive basic plan that covers more appliances than most.

With First American Home Warranty’s Basic Plan, you get comprehensive coverage for 10 costly-to-repair appliances for about $33 a month.

Bear in mind that this basic plan offers coverage for appliances only, which includes washers, dryers, refrigerators, garbage disposals and trash compactors. Clients who need coverage for both appliances and systems will have to opt for the company’s Premier Plan.

Both plans cover damages caused by lack of maintenance, rust, corrosion and chemical or sedimentary build-up, which is vital if you’re buying an older home.

For $9 per month, you can upgrade any of its two plans to “First Class”, an optional service that includes coverage for malfunctions due to improper installations, modifications and previous repairs. It also covers expenses associated with building permits, hauling and the use of cranes or lifting equipment.

Service fees range from $50 up to $100, depending on your plan and region. Additionally, appliances have a payout limit of up to $3,500 for diagnosis, repairs and replacements.

Plans, pricing and appliances covered:

Basic ($33.00/mo.) Premier ($45.00/mo.) Attic and Exhaust Fans Attic and Exhaust Fans Ceiling Fans Ceiling Fans Clothes Washer and Dryer Clothes Washer and Dryer Dishwasher Dishwasher Garbage Disposal Garbage Disposal Instant Hot Water Dispenser Instant Hot Water Dispenser Kitchen Refrigerator Kitchen Refrigerator Built-in Microwave Oven Built-in Microwave Oven Oven/Range/Cooktop Oven/Range/Cooktop Trash Compactor Trash Compactor Central Vacuum System Ductwork Electrical Garage Door Dispenser Heating Plumbing Plumbing Stoppages Water Heater

Cinch Home Services

Best Systems Plan

Our Partner

Pros

Available in contiguous US

180-day workmanship guarantee

Plans include rust and corrosion coverage

Covers unknown pre-existing conditions

Cons

Higher deductibles than some competitors, from $100 to $150

Additional coverage options only available while getting a quote

Service Fees

$100, $125, $150

State Availability

48 states, not available in AK, HI

Number of Plans

3

BBB Rating

B+

Why we chose this company: Cinch Home Services’ system plan includes coverage for items that other companies offer as an add-on, such as sump pumps, water dispensers and smoke detectors.

Like other contenders in our list, Cinch Home Services offers three warranty plans: one for appliances, another for systems and a complete home plan, which covers both.

What stands out about Cinch plans is that they include coverage for items that other companies consider add-ons. For instance, Cinch’s appliance plan includes coverage for freestanding ice makers and built-in food centers.

The systems plan covers sump pumps, doorbells, smoke detectors and tankless water heaters.

The complete home plan, on the other hand, offers up to $500 in reimbursement to cover homeowners insurance deductibles.

In addition, all plans come with a water sensor to detect leaks (which Cinch delivers after the first payment), and include a $25 credit for an air conditioner or water filter.

Cinch services are backed with a 180-day workmanship guarantee on work performed. This is considerably longer than the 30- and 90-day guarantee most companies offer (except for AFC Home Club, which offers a service guarantee for the life of the contract).

Other benefits include coverage for unknown pre-existing conditions and for malfunctions caused by rust and corrosion.

It does have one drawback: Cinch has higher service fees than other contenders in our list, with fees starting at $100 to $150.

Plans, pricing and appliances covered:

Appliances ($27.99/mo.) Built-in Systems ($32.99/mo.) Complete Home ($39.99/mo.) Refrigerators Air conditioning Refrigerators Ranges Ductwork Ranges Cooktops Attic Fans Cooktops Range exhaust hoods Central vacuums Clothes dryers Clothes Dryer Doorbells Clothes washers Clothes washers Electrical system Dishwashers Dishwashers Garage door opener Built-in food centers Built-in food centers Built-in exhaust Freestanding ice makers Freestanding ice makers Lighting fixtures Microwaves Built-in microwaves Garbage disposal Wall ovens Wall ovens Heating system Trash compactors Trash compactors Instant hot/cold water dispensers Air conditioning Water sensor Plumbing system Ductwork Smoke detectors Attic fans Sump pump Central vacuums Toilets, faucets and valves Doorbells Water heater (including tankless water heaters) Electrical system Whirlpool / jetted tub Garage door opener Water sensor Built-in exhaust Lighting fixtures Garbage disposal Heating system Instant hot/cold water dispensers Plumbing system Smoke detectors Sump pump Toilets, faucets and valves Water heater (including tankless water heaters) Whirlpool/jetted tub Water sensor

Other home warranty companies we considered

We researched a wide array of companies in order to find the best home warranty. The following are companies that didn’t make it to our final cut.

Pros

Standard service call fee of $75 for all plans.

Optional add-ons include coverage for stand-alone freezers and wine refrigerators.

Cons

Plans cover fewer items compared to competitors.

Company's BBB accreditation is currently revoked.

The Arizona Attorney General filed a lawsuit against AHW for allegedly misrepresenting the quality of its services and making false claims.

Pros

Monthly cost ranges from $35 up to $62 with service calls of $70 and $100

Plans include coverage for pest control and subterranean termite treatments

Roof leak repair available as an add-on

Cons

Only available in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Utah

Not accredited by the BBB

Pros

Affordable plans

Standard service call fee of $85.

Cons

Lacks flexibility in its coverage options.

The Arizona Attorney General filed a lawsuit against CHW for allegedly making false promises to customers.

Unavailable in California and Washington.

Pros

Plans cover a mix of both appliances and systems

Platinum plan covers two AC units and two heating systems

Standard service call fee of $75

Cons

Doesn't offer appliance or system only plans

Not accredited by the BBB

Must purchase ServicePlus premium plan (Platinum) to get coverage for AC and heating systems

Pros

In business for more than 45 years

Offers electronics and smart home equipment coverage plan

Standard service call fee of $75

Cons

Only available in 32 states

Covered systems and appliances varies by state

Kitchen refrigerator and washer/dryer coverage available for home buyers only

Does not offer quotes online

Home Warranty Guide

This guide covers the basics on what a home warranty is, the different types of coverage plans they offer and how to determine whether that monthly premium is actually worth it. It also includes important factors to consider before you choose the best plan for you.

What is a home warranty?

A home warranty is a service contract that helps you pay for repairs if and when major household systems or appliances break down.

It can be the perfect complement to your homeowners insurance policy, because while that pays for damages caused by unexpected events and perils (fire, theft and weather events), home warranties pay for the repair or replacement of appliances and systems that malfunction due to normal wear and tear.

A home warranty could save you money if your appliances and systems are reaching the end of their usable life. What’s more, real estate agents often recommend buying a home warranty if you’re selling your home for two reasons:

It can cover a system or appliance in case it breaks during or after the listing process, and

It adds value and attracts homebuyers who worry about unforeseen home repair costs if they buy your house.

Do note that if your home needs a major makeover, and you need to upgrade appliances that aren’t in need of repair yet, a home improvement loan is a better option. (Make sure to check out our How to Get a Home Improvement Loan guide to get you started.)

Difference between home warranty and home insurance

The main difference between a home warranty and homeowners insurance is what each one covers and under what circumstances.

A home insurance policy will cover expenses if your house or personal property are damaged by perils like fires and theft; a home warranty, on the other hand, covers the cost of repairing or replacing systems and appliances after breakdowns, malfunctions and normal wear and tear.

A home warranty service can also find a qualified service contractor in your area to perform repairs and installations.

Another key difference is that a home warranty is optional, whereas homeowners insurance is required by lenders as part of the mortgage process.

What does a home warranty cover?

Generally, home warranty companies offer coverage for the same array of home systems and appliances. Some companies also offer optional coverage options — also called add-ons or riders — that you can include for an extra fee.

Companies use a wide range of names for their different plans — Gold, Platinum, Bronze, Basic, Premier, etc. — but most plans fall into three basic categories: a systems plan, an appliances plan and a hybrid or combo plan, which covers both.

Most Common Home Systems Covered: Most Common Home Appliances Covered Most Frequently Covered Add-Ons Heating and air conditioning (HVAC system) Refrigerators Pools and in-ground spas Plumbing systems Laundry machines (clothes washer, dryers) Septic system / Septic tank pumping system Electrical systems Ranges, stoves, ovens & cooktops Well pumps Water heaters Built-in microwave ovens Sump pumps Ductwork Garbage disposals Ceiling fans Doorbells Garage door opener Smoke detectors Central vacuums Dishwashers Standalone freezer or second refrigerator Ceiling fans and exhausts Trash compactors Lawn sprinkler system

Are home warranties worth it?

Yes, a Home Warranty is worth it if: A Home Warranty might not be worth it if: You’re purchasing a previously built home, since systems may be approaching the end of their lifespan (usually 5-10 years) You’re purchasing a newly built home, since new construction usually comes with a warranty from the builder for systems for up to 10 years The appliances in your house are currently working, but weren’t purchased recently New appliances usually come with a manufacturer’s warranty, and some credit cards also offer extended warranties You don’t know mechanics or contractors in your area, or good DIY skills You have established relationships with contractors or maintenance people, or are good at DIY-ing repairs

You’re more likely to be happy with your home warranty plan if you:

Evaluate your home’s appliances and determine they’re currently working properly (warranties do not pay to fix items that are already broken)

Read sample contracts paying special attention to the appliances you already have, and read about how the policies may treat claims on these in particular

Find and choose a reputable company

How do you measure the value of a home warranty?

If you end up paying less for the warranty than what you’d pay for in-home repairs without it, you know you’ve got a good deal. If you find it difficult to budget for emergencies, a home warranty might also be a good idea since it forces you to pay for something monthly rather than all at once.

Best-case scenario : Your service fee ranges from $75 to $150 (along with your annual premiums) and you get a major system or appliance fixed or replaced. Not a big and unexpected hit to your wallet. You sleep easy at night.

: Your service fee ranges from $75 to $150 (along with your annual premiums) and you get a major system or appliance fixed or replaced. Not a big and unexpected hit to your wallet. You sleep easy at night. Worst-case scenario: You pay the warranty’s premiums for several years, plus an upfront service fee for a home service call, and then learn that your warranty’s limitations prevent the plan from helping when you need it.

Customer experience with home warranty companies usually reflects one of these two extremes, and most happy home warranty customers have higher payout caps and fewer plan restrictions.

How soon can you use a home warranty after purchase?

In most cases, your contract won’t be effective until 31 days after the date of purchase. If a system or appliance in your home were to break down during the 30-day waiting period, it’s possible that you won’t be able to request service or that only part of the repair would be covered.

If you buy your home warranty as part of a real estate transaction, your coverage should start on the day of closing.

How do I cancel my home warranty?

First, call the home warranty company and make sure to get the name of the sales representative you talk to.

In some cases, you may need to send a written notice of termination, which you should send via registered post or courier if possible, to make tracking easier. If your payments are automated from a credit card or bank account, make sure to cancel with the corresponding institution. Finally, it may be a good idea to request a written confirmation of the cancellation directly from the company.

Please note that most companies charge a cancellation fee that can range from $25 to $75, or 10% penalty of the outstanding fee. This means you may receive a prorated refund. However, companies typically provide a full refund if you cancel within the first 30 days of purchase.

What voids a home warranty?

Each home warranty provider has its own set of rules regarding what voids your home warranty for a specific system or appliance. In some cases, this can include:

Unauthorized repairs, whether by using an unapproved contractor (licensed or not) or attempting to do the repairs yourself

Home improvement projects

Failing to keep your home up to building codes

Misplacing ownership documentation

The “proper maintenance” gray area

Sometimes home warranty coverage is contingent on the “proper maintenance” of systems and appliances. This means repairs won’t be covered if the malfunction was caused by a failure to follow the manufacturer’s maintenance specifications. However, companies often don’t provide clear guidelines as to what constitutes proper routine maintenance.

Some contracts give concrete examples such as:

Changing filters

Flushing the water heater

Sanitizing your water filter

Keeping proper refrigerant levels

Cleaning coils

However, coverage will ultimately depend on whether the home warranty’s service technicians decide there was proper maintenance.

TIP: If you buy a home warranty, we recommend you take pictures and document that maintenance of the appliances is being routinely performed.

Brand-new systems and appliances

If you’ve just installed new appliances or bought a brand new home, your appliances will probably already be protected by a manufacturer’s warranty. Since a home warranty won’t cover anything that’s already covered under another type of warranty, you might want to consult with a professional as to whether you need one.

Most homeowners prefer that the manufacturer — Whirlpool, Samsung, GE, etc. — repair their own products if the appliances remain under a manufacturer’s warranty.

How to choose the best home warranty for you

As you browse home warranty companies and plans, keep the following things in mind before signing on that dotted line.

Get different quotes and compare

Get at least three free quotes. If you have questions about pricing and coverage, clear them with a representative.

Read sample contracts

Identify the limitations and exclusions in the contract and check payout limits.

When in doubt about budgeting maintenance and replacement costs, remember the 1% rule and the square foot rule — although bear in mind that both are very rough estimates:

1% rule: When you purchase a home, set aside one percent of its total cost for repairs and maintenance.

Square foot rule: Budget about $1 a year for every square foot of livable space for the eventual replacement of a roof or major systems.

Differences in state licensing

Research and review home warranty regulations to ensure the company is licensed and legally allowed to do business in your state.

The insurance commissioner or Department of Consumer Protection oversees home warranty companies in many states. Check out this State Licensing Guide to find your local regulator.

Liability limitations

Remember, appliances with active manufacturer warranties, malfunction resulting from rust, corrosion, toxic materials, improper installation, or pre-existing conditions (known or unknown) are typically not covered by a home warranty.

Companies are also not liable for repairs of cosmetic defects, routine maintenance, or malfunctions caused by acts of nature such as fire, flood, earthquakes or storms. (The latter are covered by homeowners insurance or flood insurance policies.)

Reputation

The best home warranty companies are known for providing great customer service and are more flexible in paying claims. They’re also open to feedback, and encourage their customers to review or rate their technicians.

When evaluating a home warranty company’s reputation, it’s important to do a comprehensive search for their name online. Make sure to read reviews their clients have posted and, especially, be on the lookout for any record of recent legal action taken against the company.

Home Warranties FAQ

Are home warranties worth it?

A home warranty can offer peace of mind by covering unexpected expenses related to systems and appliances malfunctions and normal tear or wear. However, if your major appliances and home systems are brand new and/or covered by manufacturers' warranties you probably don't need to purchase a home warranty plan yet.

How much is a home warranty?

A home warranty can cost roughly between $300 and $600 a year. This does not include the service fee, which is established in your contract. Companies typically charge between $75 to $125 for every repair call.

What is the best home warranty company?

According to our research the best home warranty companies are American Home Shield, First American Home Warranty, Liberty Home Guard, AFC Home Club, Select Home Warranty and Cinch Home Services. Top home warranty companies should cover a wide range of systems and appliances, have higher payout limits, show flexibility in paying their claims and have good customer service.

Who pays for home warranty, the buyer or the seller?

Sellers may pay for a home warranty plan to make their offer more attractive and protect their budget while the house is on the market. Homebuyers can also purchase one from their real estate agent or a home warranty provider before closing a deal. Ultimately, it depends on how the local real estate market usually handles it.

Does a home warranty cover plumbing?

Yes, most home warranty companies include coverage for plumbing systems and stoppages. This may cover line leaks and breaks, toilet flushing mechanisms, water softener pipes, and stoppages in drains, vents and/or sewer lines.

Does a home warranty require a home inspection?

Most home warranty companies will not require a home inspection when you purchase one of their comprehensive plans. However, we recommend that consumers have an expert conduct an inspection anyway so they can document the condition of their systems and appliances before buying a warranty.

How We Chose the Best Home Warranty Companies

Our methodology focused on four key factors: transparency in services offered, claims processing, cost and quality of customer service.

We considered criteria such as contract terms, the types of malfunctions or failures covered, payout limits, cost-efficiency and service fees.

We also checked every company’s standing with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), including their accreditation (or lack thereof), rating and reviews. In our list, we only included companies who, if they were registered with the BBB, had a rating of B or higher.

Note that BBB ratings take into account factors such as number of complaints, time in business, transparent business practices, licensing and any government actions against a business to determine how a particular business is “likely to interact with its customers.” A business can receive a rating from A+ to F.

Summary of Money’s Best Home Warranty Companies of December 2021

