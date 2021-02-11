6 Best Investing Tips for People Who Don't Follow the Market

By choosing funds with low expense ratios, you are setting yourself up to receive a bigger share of the fund's actual investment returns.

5. Follow the Rule of 110

The Rule of 110 is an easy way to manage risk within your investment account. It's based on two fundamental concepts. One, stocks and bonds behave differently. And two, your investment style should gradually become more conservative as you grow older.

Stocks grow in value over time, but they can also lose value in the short term. Bonds are more stable than stocks, which is both good and bad. It's good, because your bond holdings won't be as volatile as your stock holdings. And it's bad, because you won't make as much with bonds as you would with stocks. Holding both stocks and bonds together in your portfolio gives you a mix of growth opportunity plus stability.

The rule of 110 tells you how to balance growth and stability in your portfolio. All you have to do is subtract your age from 110. The answer is the percentage of stocks you should hold, given your age. At 40, for example, you'd have 70% stocks and 30% bonds. As you get older, you'd lower your stock percentage and increase your bond percentage.

5. Automate your investing