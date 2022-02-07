6 Best RV Insurance Companies of 2022

Best RV Insurance Agency Good Sam Our Partner Company Highlight: Works with several leading RV companies to help you get the most comprehensive insurance for your needs

Insuring your RV is essential, whether you plan to live in your RV full-time or use it for occasional trips.

Like auto insurance, an RV insurance policy provides financial protection in the event of accidents, injuries and other unfortunate scenarios. This includes, but is not limited to, repairs, hospital bills and liability protection in the event you injure someone or damage their property.

Read our list of the best RV insurance companies and learn how to choose the coverage that really fits your needs.

Best RV Insurance Reviews

Best RV Insurance Agency: Good Sam

Our Partner

Pros

Offers insurance policies for full-time RVers

Manage your policy online without having to contact an agent

Membership gets you discounts on campsites, gear stores, fuel and more

Cons

Roadside assistance not included with standard coverage

Why we chose this company: Good Sam is the best option for those that need assistance in choosing coverage. It connects you with some of the best companies available and helps you get the most comprehensive insurance possible.

If you’re unsure which RV insurer is the best option for you, contacting an insurance agency like Good Sam can simplify the process. Good Sam connects you with well-known RV insurance companies like Progressive, Foremost, SafeCo and National General.

Some of the standard coverage options you can get through Good Sam include comprehensive, collision, liability, property damage and personal injury protection. Other add-ons include full replacement cost, personal belongings coverage for up to $3,000 and an emergency expense allowance for food and lodging of up to $500.

Good Sam is also an excellent option for people who use their RV as a permanent residence. The agency can help you customize a full-time RV insurance policy with broader personal liability limits for injuries that happen around your RV, on your property or at the campsite.

Good Sam has a storage discount available that lets you pause collision and liability coverage when your motorhome or trailer is stored for more than 30 consecutive days. This can help you save on monthly premiums if you only use your RV for occasional road trips.

Best for Multiple Discounts: Nationwide

Our Partner

Pros

Free yearly insurance review to evaluate your coverage options and possible discounts

Optional towing coverage includes lodging, transportation and meals

Multiple policies available, making it easy to bundle and save

Cons

Quotes not available online

Why we chose this company: Nationwide Insurance offers over ten different discount opportunities, such as staying claim-free for a year or installing safety devices, like smoke detectors.

Most RV insurers offer some discounts that can help you save on premiums. Nationwide’s discount list, however, is particularly extensive, with over 10 discount options available.

You can save money if you take safety courses, belong to an RV organization (such as the National RV Association), pay the annual policy upfront or purchase the company’s Full Timer’s package.

Note that not all discounts are listed on Nationwide’s website, and some only come up during the quoting process. For example, according to a customer service representative, they also offer other discounts for installing safety features such as a tire-pressure monitoring system or a fiberglass body.

Their standard policy includes liability, collisions, medical payment, uninsured/underinsured motorists and comprehensive coverage. Additional endorsements include roadside assistance, towing and labor, vacation liability, safety glass replacement, replacement costs and Mexico coverage.

Best for Full Replacement Cost Coverage: National General

Our Partner

Pros

Coverage for specialized equipment such as solar panels

Pause your coverage when your RV is in storage

Experts help you find a new RV in the event of total loss

Cons

Eligibility, benefits, coverage and discounts vary per state

Limited information about policies in their website

Why we chose this company: National General’s total replacement policy covers your RV during its first five model years while other companies restrict the rider to two model years. Also, the company’s RV policy can be paused when the vehicle is in storage.

Most companies offer replacement cost coverage only for motorhomes or travel trailers up to two model years old. Some companies also limit this type of coverage to the original owners of an RV. National General, on the other hand, insures RVs up to five model years old and whether you’re the first owner or not.

With full replacement cost coverage, also known as total loss replacement, your RV gets replaced with a new or similar one if yours is totaled or stolen.

Most insurers only replace your vehicle if it’s newly purchased, two models years or less. For example, a 2022 model would be eligible until 2024. So if you buy a used RV or don’t insure your new one as soon as possible, you run the risk of your vehicle being ineligible. National General, on the other hand, will pay to replace the RV or reimburse the total original sale price during its first five years.

The company also lets you pause your coverage when your RV is in storage, an option not available with many other companies. You can save money by suspending collision and personal injury riders, for example. However, your RV will still be covered against theft, fires, harsh weather and other non-collision accidents.

Best for Disappearing Deductibles: Progressive

Pros

Accident forgiveness for claims under $500

Horse trailer coverage up to $50k

Pet injury coverage available

Add-on coverage available for roof malfunction

Cons

Standard plan doesn't include replacing personal belongings or emergency expense coverage

Insurance rates can vary if you buy online or through an agent

Discounts not available in all states

Why we chose this company: Progressive offers disappearing deductibles and accident forgiveness in addition to an extensive list of discounts.

You can save on premiums with Progressive if you’re the RV’s original owner or if you pay your policy in advance, amongst other discounts. However, what makes Progressive’s discount list stand are disappearing deductibles and accident forgiveness. Not many companies have these discounts available, and if they do, they only offer one or the other.

With disappearing deductibles, the longer you go without being in an accident, the lower your insurance deductible. Progressive deducts 25% from your total deductible amount for every claim-free policy period. After four consecutive claim-free periods, your deductible will be $0. Other RV insurance companies that offer disappearing deductibles cap the discount to a maximum of $500 — if your deductible exceeds $500, you’d still have to pay the remaining amount.

Disappearing deductibles, also known as vanishing deductibles, do have an additional cost. However, it’s included if your vehicle is valued at $25,000 or more, and you purchase the comprehensive and collision coverage package. Both riders are recommended, so the vehicle is covered for car accidents and non-collision events, like a fire.

Accident forgiveness —which keeps your premium rates from increasing if claims are for $500 or less — is included at no additional cost.

Best for Customer Service: Auto-Owners Insurance

Pros

Premium reduction if RV is equipped with certain safety features

Towing and roadside assistance in all 50 states and Canada

Mobile app for Apple and Android

Cons

No online quotes

Why we chose this company: Auto-Owners is our pick for the best personalized customer service because of its network of independent agents, online customer center and mobile app. Customers can access claims, billing, and other important policy documents on their phone, tablet or computer

Auto-Owners has an impressive customer service record, with fewer complaints on record with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) than most competitors. It also ranked above average in several regions in J.D. Power’s 2021 Auto Insurance Customer Satisfaction study.

Unlike other companies, Auto-Owners only sells its insurance products through independent agents. Instead of contacting the company online, you work directly with local agencies which can better advise you regarding specific insurance requirements in your area. For example, bodily injury and property damage liability limits set by law vary by state.

Auto-Owners offers various discounts for being a multi-policy holder, making on time for the past 36 months and paying the annual premium in full. Other discounts are available when you enroll in paperless billing, take a driver safety program or are over 50. Like most insurers, they also offer lower premiums for those with a favorable loss history — no recent claims or at-fault accidents.

Best for RV Roadside Assistance: Foremost

Pros

Roadside assistance available regardless of who is driving

Coverage for emergency expenses if camper is damaged or destroyed

Pays for transporting damaged RV to storage, repair shop, or home

Special policies for USAA members

Cons

Not available in DC or Hawaii

Doesn't provide discount information on website

Coverage varies by state

Why we chose this company: Foremost is our top choice for the best roadside assistance for the wide variety of emergency- related services it covers.

Insurance companies usually offer roadside assistance for an additional cost. Foremost includes it free of charge as part of its motorhome and travel trailer insurance package.

The plan includes jumpstarts, flat tire changes, fuel delivery, towing, and locksmith services. These services don’t entail an additional cost, and are available if you’re driving in either the US or Canada. If you own a travel trailer or a fifth wheel, the vehicle used to haul it is also covered.

Foremost’s standard insurance package also includes vacation liability, comprehensive, total loss replacement, emergency expenses and replacement cost coverage.

The company also offers coverage for full-time RVers and a special insurance program for stationary travel trailers and fifth wheels. The program provides extensive comprehensive and content coverage if the vehicle is used as a seasonal or permanent residence.

Best for Affordable Rates: Geico

Other RV insurance providers we considered

Other RV insurance providers we considered

While we were doing our research into the best recreational vehicle insurance, we narrowed down our initial list to 11 companies. The following four didn't make our final cut, not because they were lacking, but rather because they didn't stand out.

AAA

Pros

Covers motorhomes, travel trailers, and campers

Drivers can include RV protection as an endorsement to an existing auto policy

Membership plan includes roadside assistance, hotel discounts and more

Extra coverage for lodging and transportation if your RV is damaged

Cons

Coverage options are not standard across regions (southwest, northeast, etc.)

RV policy not available nationwide

Allstate

Pros

Discount if you transfer from another insurance company

Discounts for drivers 55 years or older

Gas price locator to help you find the cheapest gas

Cons

Limited information on company website

Online quotes not available

Pros

Online quotes not available

Windshield deductible covers all repairs and charges $50 for replacements

Personal effects replacement limits up to $100,000

Free accident forgiveness for drivers who have been accident-free for 5 years or more

Cons

Limited information available on company website

Enhanced RV coverage available in all states except HI, MA, MI, and NC

Total loss replacement coverage availability may vary by state and vehicle value

Pros

Loan or lease protection coverage available

Deductibles diminish $100 per year up to $500

Insures motorhomes valued at up to $1 million

Coverage available for custom equipment

Cons

Only covers vehicles used 250 days or less per year

Limited information available on website

No online quotes available

Farmers

Pros

Part-time users can opt for storage-only insurance during the off-season

Policy extends to travel anywhere in Canada

Insures equipment permanently attached to your RV

Cons

No information regarding discounts

No online quotes

USAA

Pros

Discounts for safe driving, original ownership, and multiple policies

Coverage for all RV classes, including slide-on campers

Members get a 5% discount on policies

Cons

Policies only available to military families

5% members-only discount not available in all states

Country Financial

Pros

Multi-policy discount

Mobile app for Apple and Android devices

Cons

Only available through agents

Operates in only 19 states

National Interstate

Pros

Options for RV full-timers

25% off deductibles for each consecutive claim-free year

Windshield replacement coverage

Coverage for commercial RVs

Cons

Only available through agents

Website lacks information about terms and discounts

The Hartford

Pros

Lifetime guarantee for repairs done in authorized repair shops

24/7 claims submission

RV replacement if it's totaled in the first 15 months

Cons

Only available for AARP members

Not available in U.S. territories

RV Insurance Guide

Types of RVs

Recreational vehicles, more commonly known as RVs, can be classified into one of four categories: Class A, Class B, Class C, and towable RVs. The first three are motorhomes, which means they’re drivable units equipped with living quarters and appliances. Towable RVs, also called campers or trailers, can have home amenities too. However, some are designed to transport animals or cargo.

Here’s the rundown of the different types of RVs available:

Class A motorhomes are the most luxurious and spacious.They are similar to commercial buses, measuring anywhere between 24 to 45 feet in length and fitting as many as 12 passengers. However, their size can make them difficult to drive and limits their mileage at around 10 or less miles per gallon.

Class B motorhomes, known as “camper vans,” are the smallest and least expensive, with a length of 17 to 19 feet. These are standard-sized vans usually packed with a compact kitchen, bathroom and foldable or fixed bed. Their limited living space makes them suitable for four passengers or less who enjoy minimalist traveling.

Class B+ or B Plus motorhomes are the big siblings of Class B camper vans. These vehicles measure between 17 and 30 feet, fitting bigger beds and more spacious bathroom and kitchen areas.

Class C motorhomes are the middle ground between Class A and B RVs. They can measure between 21 to 41 feet in length and are easily recognized by their over-cab sleeping or storage area. Although they’re smaller than Class A RVs, Class Cs are suitable for full-time occupancy while delivering better gas mileage and easier maneuverability. These vehicles can fit up to eight passengers and include a fully equipped kitchen, dining area and a spacious bathroom and living room.

Towable RVs are pulled by hitches on SUVs, pickup trucks or any vehicle that can tow the RVs weight. Towable RVs that feature living quarters include fifth wheels, toy haulers, travel trailers and pop-up campers. These range from under 10 feet for pop-ups to 30 feet for fifth-wheel trailers. Truck campers are also considered towable RVs, but a hitch doesn’t pull these. Instead, they sit on the bed of a pickup truck. Other types of towable RVs include utility, cargo and horse trailers.

Types of RV Insurance

Because RVs can be both a vehicle and a primary residence, there are special considerations when insuring them.

Insurance options for RVs include:

Property-damage liability coverage: Pays for damages that you cause to another person’s property or vehicle.

Bodily injury liability coverage: Helps pay for medical expenses and to those you injure in an at-fault accident.

Collision coverage: Covers repair to your RV after an accident with another vehicle, whether you’re at fault or not.

Comprehensive coverage: Pays for damages caused by theft, vandalism, natural disasters or fire other non-collision accidents.

Uninsured/Underinsured motorist coverage: Covers the cost of repairs to your RV and medical bills if you’re in an accident caused by a driver that doesn’t have insurance or who has insufficient coverage to pay your claim.

Personal Injury Protection (PIP): Covers medical expenses for both you and your passenger in the event of an accident, no matter who was at fault. It also covers lost wages.

Campsite/vacation liability coverage: Helps pay for legal expenses if you’re found at fault for the injuries suffered by a non-family member while in your campsite area or inside your RV during a short trip.

Roadside Assistance: Offers around-the-clock repairs, towing, and emergency assistance should your RV experience a flat tire, battery discharge, or other malfunction.

Best insurance features for full-time RVers

Full-time RVers should consider having a more comprehensive policy with these coverage add-ons:

Personal property coverage: Covers the cost of replacing any damaged or stolen personal effects. This includes clothing, furniture, jewelry, and computers, for example.

Total loss replacement: Replaces your RV with an equal or similar model if your vehicle is ever stolen or totaled in an accident. In other cases, the insurer might just reimburse you the original purchase price. If your RV is financed, this coverage may be required by the lender.

Full-time RV liability coverage: Adds extra liability, and medical expenses coverage if you live in your RV for six months or more each year.

Emergency expense allowance: Covers living and travel expenses like car rentals, lodging and food for up to a specified amount if your RV leaves you stranded, usually more than 100 miles away.

Specialized coverage: Can replace appliances like awnings, satellite dishes, and solar panels and can even provide coverage for any pet injuries that happen in the vehicle.

Loss assessment: Helps pay for fees charged by RV associations for damage to common areas in a campsite, for example.

How to Buy RV Insurance

Take the time to shop for quotes

The cost of RV insurance varies depending on your driving history, the state where you live, the vehicle type and whether you intend to live in the RV full-time or use it for vacations. Additional coverage options like pet and accessories insurance will hike up your premium.

Shopping for multiple quotes can work out to your advantage. The best rates often go to those who compare estimates and coverage options before choosing.

If you don’t have the time to shop around, you can consult with an independent insurance agent. They’ll usually provide inside information and guide you toward companies with attractive rates.

Bundle Multiple Policies

Most insurance providers offer a multi-policy discount when you combine your RV insurance with other qualified policies.

You can save on premiums by combining your RV’s policy with your current auto, home or boat insurance. Some insurers also let you bundle your policy with renters or life insurance policies. Bundling multiple policies under one provider can also lessen the hassle of dealing with different companies for claims.

If you don’t want to pay two premiums, you can consider adding your RV to your existing auto insurance policy. However, a car’s coverage usually extends only to towable campers or trailers, not motorhomes. Also, keep in mind that car insurance might cover damages to the RV and liability but not belongings or appliances inside the RV. Homeowners insurance might also offer some coverage for RVs, but only when the vehicle is parked the insured property’s premises.

If you have umbrella insurance, it could also cover your RV. This type of insurance covers liability claims that exceed the limits of your primary auto, home, or RV policy, for example. However, do note that its coverage will only kick in if your RV is covered by an underlying policy that meets the liability requirements of the umbrella policy.

Check for Available Discounts

Besides the savings for bundling multiple policies, companies often also offer discounts for:

Paying the total annual policy upfront

Making monthly payments on time

Staying claim-free during the previous policy period

Being the vehicle’s original owner

Installing safety features in your RV (a tire pressure monitoring system, for example)

Having a favorable loss history (the record of insurance losses associated with the vehicle)

Being a safe driver (staying accident-free for at least three years)

Taking safety courses

Being a member of an RV association

Reduced insurance premiums are also available for drivers aged 50 and up and not insuring drivers under 25 on the policy. Buyers can also save by going paperless instead of receiving documents or bills through the mail.

Renter’s Insurance

If you plan on renting an RV for a vacation, you should consider getting RV rental insurance. This type of policy is similar to car rental insurance since both usually provide liability, collision damage waiver, personal accident or personal effects coverage.

Policies can be purchased through the rental company or your own insurance provider, if they offer such coverage. However, keep in mind that your current car or RV insurance possibly already extends some coverage to the rented RV. Coverage may not be available in all states or for trips longer than 30 days, so you should call your insurer to verify before heading out.

Some insurance companies also cover your RV while traveling through Mexico. While this type of policy can be useful for someone planning a vacation, it is more commonly recommended for RV owners who frequently cross the border.

On the other hand, if you rent your RV to others it is considered a commercial use, and your insurance policy won’t cover the renter. The person must obtain their own rental insurance for the trip. If you’re merely lending your RV to a friend or family member, your existing coverage may extend to them, depending on the details of your policy.

However, it’s important to note that some states, including Arkansas and Wisconsin, require drivers to get special licenses to drive RVs.

If you live in one of these states and you lend your RV to someone, that person must have the required license if you want your insurance policy to cover them.

RV Insurance FAQ

How much is RV insurance?

RV insurance costs depend significantly on various factors, including the type of policy you choose, add-ons and your driving record.

According to The Wandering RV, the lowest insurance rates are found in North Carolina and Massachusetts, where the average cost of RV insurance ranges from $860 to $1,128 per year. Michigan is the most expensive state, with an average of $4,490 per year. According to the website, the vast majority of states "fall between the two extremes."

What does RV insurance cover?

Some companies offer standard coverage that includes collision, comprehensive, and liability protection. Some may even cover personal effects, up to a maximum amount, usually around $3,000. But insurers, for the most part, custom build your policy to fit your individual needs.

The most common coverages are property-damage liability, bodily injury liability, uninsured/underinsured motorist, personal injury protection (PIP), and towing and roadside assistance.

Other optional coverages may include personal property coverage, total loss replacement, full-time RV coverage, emergency expense allowance, campsite/vacation coverage, as well as specialized coverage for more expensive equipment.

Who has the best RV insurance?

The best RV insurance policy for you will depend on a number of factors, such as your driving habits, age, and class of RV. You also want to consider how often you'll be using your RV throughout the year.

Check out our RV Insurance Guide's How to Buy RV Insurance section for more essential factors to consider before making your choice.

The more quotes you get from different insurance companies, the better your chances of obtaining the best rates.

What kind of insurance do I need to rent out my RV?

You'll need at least liability coverage for all motorized RV vehicles, which pays for damages or injury you may cause to other people and their property in an at-fault accident.

With the exception of New Hampshire, all states, and the District of Columbia, require that vehicles, including RVs, have some form of liability coverage.

Insurance for towable RVs is another matter. When you're towing your RV behind another vehicle instead of driving it, you only have to worry about having enough coverage to protect your belongings, without worrying about additional liability insurance.

What is the best RV roadside assistance program?

The best roadside assistance is offered by

and includes towing and roadside assistance coverage. Its service offerings include jumpstarts, flat tires, roadside assistance, fuel delivery, towing, and locksmith services.

How We Chose The Best RV Insurance

We chose companies that:

Offer the standard auto coverage as well as RV-specific insurance

Cover as many RV types as possible, both motorized and towable

Offer discounts and savings

Have high ratings and positive reviews

