6 Best Small Business Loans of 2022

Best for Lines of Credit BlueVine Our Partner Company Highlight: Get a decision in as little as 5 minutes

Types of Loans: -Line of credit

Min. Credit Score: 600

Min. Annual Revenue: $120,000

Fees: -1.7% per week or 7% per month for line of credit draws -$15 for bank wires (same-day funding)" Get Started Best for Prepayment and Loyalty Benefits OnDeck Our Partner Company Highlight: Dedicated loans advisor available 6 days a week

Types of Loans: -Line of credit -Short-term loan -SBA PPP loan

Min. Credit Score: 600

Min. Annual Revenue: $100,000

Fees: -Monthly maintenance fee for line of credit Get Started Best for Cash Flow Predictions Fundbox Our Partner Company Highlight: See your cash balance across accounts in one place

Types of Loans: -Line of credit -Short-term loan

Min. Credit Score: 600

Min. Annual Revenue: $100,000

Fees: -Draw fee on lines of credit Get Started Best for Businesses with Bad Credit National Funding Our Partner Company Highlight: Lending options and resources customized to your business needs

Types of Loans: -Working capital loan -Equipment financing and leasing -Merchant cash advance

Min. Credit Score: 500

Min. Annual Revenue: N/A

Fees: N/A Get Started Best for Business Insights Biz2Credit Our Partner Company Highlight: Complete a simple funding application in just 4 minutes

Types of Loans: -Working capital loan -Term loan -CRE Loan -SBA loan -Line of credit -Equipment financing -Business acquisition loans -Refinancing -Merchant cash advances - And more!

Min. Credit Score: 660

Min. Annual Revenue: $250,000

Fees: -Underwriting fee for most non-bank financing products - Closing or origination fee for most bank financing products -Origination fee for certain commercial real estate loans Get Started Best for Startup Loans Lendio Our Partner Company Highlight: More than 10 types of funding options from over 75 lenders

Types of Loans: -Accounts receivable financing -Line of credit -SBA loan -Term loan -Merchant cash advance -Equipment financing -Commercial mortgage -Startup loan -And more!

Min. Credit Score: Depends on lender

Min. Annual Revenue: Depends on lender

Fees: N/A Get Started

Small business loans are used to cover payroll, inventory, equipment, commercial real estate costs and other expenses related to growing a small business.

For this guide, we selected some of the best small business loan lenders of 2022 that offer quick funding times and a variety of loan options to choose from, so you can get the funding you need, when you need it.

Our Top Picks for Best Small Business Loans

BlueVine – Best for Lines of Credit

– Best for Lines of Credit OnDeck – Best for Prepayment and Loyalty Benefits

– Best for Prepayment and Loyalty Benefits Fundbox – Best for Cash Flow Predictions

– Best for Cash Flow Predictions National Funding – Best for Borrowers with Bad Credit

– Best for Borrowers with Bad Credit Biz2credit – Best for Business Insights

– Best for Business Insights Lendio – Best for Startup Loans

Enter Your ZIP Code and Start Consolidating Your Debt

Best Small Business Loans Reviews

Best for Lines of Credit: BlueVine

Our Partner

Why we chose it: We chose BlueVine as the best small business loan provider for lines of credit for its quick funding time — as little as a few hours for those who choose bank wire transfers — and lines of credit of up to $250,000. Other direct lenders offer lower credit limits for this financing option.

Pros

An unlimited number of bank transactions per month

Account earns interest

Free bill and vendor payments

Cons

$2.50 fee for using an out-of-network ATM

No out-of-network fee reimbursement

$4.95 fee for cash deposits at Green Dot retailers

HIGHLIGHTS

Types of loans: Lines of credit

Rates: As low as 4.8%

Terms: 6 or 12 months

Min. credit score: 600+

Max. Line of credit: $250,000

Fees: 1.7% per week or 7% per month for line of credit draws, $15 for bank wires (same-day funding), no opening, closing or prepayment fees

BlueVine only offers business checking accounts and lines of credit. A line of credit can provide your small businesses with quick funding you can continue to draw from as you repay. Some things to keep in mind about BlueVine lines of credit, however, are that annual percentage rates can be quite high — reaching over 70% according to some sources — and payments must be made weekly or monthly, so you may want to consider a different funding option if your income stream fluctuates month to month.

Another important consideration for those interested in same-day funding is that BlueVine charges a $15 fee for direct wire transfers. ACH transfers are free, but the funds may take up to three days to reflect in your account.

To qualify for a line of credit with BlueVine, your business must be an LLC or corporation, have been in operation for at least 6 months (the minimum required by most online small business lenders), make at least $10,000 in monthly revenue (or $120,000 annually, about $20,000 more than what other competitors require) and have a personal credit score of at least 600.

Best for Prepayment and Loyalty Benefits: OnDeck

Our Partner

Why we chose it: OnDeck is the best small business loan provider for prepayment and loyalty benefits because it will waive the remaining interest on your existing loan if you renew your contract or take out a new loan — provided you have paid down 50% of your current balance. You may also be eligible to waive the origination fee on subsequent loans.

Pros

No-cost same-day funding in certain states

No prepayment penalties for qualifying businesses

Loyalty benefits when you pay down 50% of your loan and request a new one

Prepayment Benefit lets you waive remaining interest payments

Cons

Higher interest rates on loans with Prepayment Benefit option

Same-day funding only available in certain states and for loans of up to $100k

Requires a business lien and personal guarantee

Not available in NV, ND or SD

HIGHLIGHTS

Types of loans: Short term business loans, business lines of credit

Rates: Starting at 35% APR, but the average is 54.95% APR

Terms: Up to 36 months for term loans and 12 months for lines of credit

Min. credit score: 600

Max. loan amount: $500,000 for term loans and $100,000 for lines of credit

Fees: Monthly maintenance fee on lines of credit, no draw, opening, closing or prepayment fees

Besides perks for those who renew their funding contract with OnDeck, the company also offers a prepayment benefit for qualifying businesses. If you apply and are approved for this benefit, you could waive the remaining interest payments on a loan you have paid off before the end of its term. However, if you do not qualify for the prepayment benefit, you would still be responsible for 75% of the remaining interest. Moreover, the prepayment benefit comes with a higher interest rate, so you could end up paying more for what you borrow.

Another important consideration is that OnDeck requires customers to sign a personal guarantee and agree to a blanket lien on their business assets. This means that you would be liable to repay your business’ debts if your company defaults on the loan.

To qualify for a short-term loan with OnDeck, you must make at least $100,000 in annual revenue, have a personal FICO score of at least 600 and have been in business for at least one year — longer than other lenders require. However, the company claims their average customer has been in business for over 3 years, makes $300,000 in annual revenue and credit score of over 650. With this in mind, and considering that average rates with OnDeck are around 54.24% for term loans and 48.06% for lines of credit, customers with less than stellar credit and lower annual revenue streams may want to look elsewhere.

Best for Cash Flow Predictions: Fundbox

Our Partner

Why we chose it: We chose Fundbox as the best small business loan provider for cash flow predictions because of its free insights feature for qualifying businesses. This feature offers future revenue projections and sends alerts when cash flow drops below a predetermined threshold.

Pros

Free cash flow predictions based on historical transactions

A three-day grace period on line of credit payments

No prepayment penalty or origination fee

Cons

Cash Flow Insights currently in beta and not available to all companies

Charges draw fee for lines of credit

HIGHLIGHTS

Types of loans: Lines of credit and short-term loans

Rates: Starting at 4.66%-8.99% for lines of credit and 8.33%-18% for term loans

Terms: 12 or 24 weeks for lines of credit, 24 or 52 weeks for term loans

Min. credit score: 600

Max. loan amount: Up to $150,000 for lines of credit and term loans

Fundbox offers free access to an Insights feature that lets you connect your compatible business accounts to see cash flow predictions based on historical data. You can also simulate business scenarios by adding potential future transactions and get alerts if your cash flow drops below your predetermined threshold. While the Insights feature is in beta and may not be available to all companies, it could be a useful tool for established, growing businesses that want a clearer picture of potential revenue fluctuations over time.

Fundbox does not charge prepayment penalties or origination fees. It does, however, charge draw fees on its lines of credit, but extends a three-day grace period for missed payments for this particular funding option.

To qualify for a loan or line of credit with Fundbox, your business must have been using a compatible business bank account for at least three months before applying for the loan. You also need to have been in business for at least six months, a minimum credit score of 600 and at least $100,000 in annual revenue.

Best for Borrowers with Bad Credit: National Funding

Our Partner

Why we chose it: We chose National Funding as the best small business loan provider for borrowers with poor credit because it offers funding options for applicants with credit scores as low as 500 (475 for renewals).

Pros

Accepts applicants with poor credit

Early payoff discount for certain loan options

Approval in 24 hours, subject to requirements

Cons

No information about average interest rates or fees

Requires daily or weekly payments for working capital loans

HIGHLIGHTS

Types of loans: Small business loans, equipment financing & leasing, merchant cash advances

Rates: N/A

Terms: Up to 24 months for working capital loans and 5 years for equipment financing

Min. credit score: 500 (475 for renewals)

Max. loan amount: $500,000

Fees: Origination fee

National Funding is one of the few online small business lenders we have researched that cater specifically to borrowers with poor credit. In addition to accepting credit scores as low as 500 for new customers or 475 for returning customers, it also has an entire section with information on how to improve your chances of approval for a small business loan when you have bad credit. And while National Funding considers annual business revenue and years in business, it doesn’t require collateral.

Other benefits of doing business with National Funding include a 6% early payoff discount for equipment financing customers and a 7% early payoff discount for working capital customers who pay off their remaining balance within 100 days of signing their contract. To qualify for the early payoff discount, customers must pay in full, be current with payments and have their accounts in good standing.

Other than general information, National Funding does not disclose average rates, fees or additional qualification requirements.

Best for Business Insights: Biz2Credit

Our Partner

Why we chose it: Biz2credit is our best small business loan provider for business insights because of its BizAnalyzer feature, which gives business owners a scorecard based on their creditworthiness and the financial health of their business as compared to other companies in the industry. This tool also provides personalized feedback and financial recommendations.

Pros

BizAnalyzer gives you a financial scorecard and personalized tips

No application fees

Obtain funding options and a decision within 24 hours

Special lending programs for women, veterans and minorities

Cons

Origination or closing fee for most bank financing products

Underwriting fee for most non-bank financing products

HIGHLIGHTS

Types of Loans: SBA loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, unsecured business loans, equipment financing and merchant cash advances, among others

Rates: Starting at 7.99% for term loans, N/A for other loan types

Terms: Up 36 months for commercial real estate and term loans, N/A for other loan types

Min. credit score: 575 for working capital loans and 660 for term loans

Max. loan amount: Up to $2M for working capital loans, $500k for term loans and $6M for commercial real estate loans

Fees: Underwriting fees for non-bank financing ($250-$400), closing or origination fees for most bank financing products and commercial real estate loans, no application fees

One perk of working with Biz2credit is its BizAnalyzer feature, which gives you a financial scorecard based on how well your business is performing against other competitors and provides personalized financial recommendations to help your business perform even better. This feature could be especially helpful if you have an expanding business and are looking to improve your creditworthiness to qualify for other loan types.

As an online marketplace, Biz2credit also offers a broad selection of financing options from banks and online lenders, including special lending programs for women, minorities and veterans. The lending platform states you can apply in as little as four minutes, get approval in just 24 hours and obtain funding in as fast as 72 hours. Of course, this will depend on the lender and loan type you select, as will specific qualification requirements.

To qualify for a working capital loan through Biz2credit, you will need a credit score of at least 575, have been in business for 6 months and $250,000 in annual revenue. For term loans, you will need the same minimum revenue but a score of 660 or above and to have been in business for at least 18 months.

Best for Startup Loans: Lendio

Our Partner

Why we chose it: We chose Lendio as the best small business loan provider for startup loans because it is among the few marketplaces offering this funding option for terms of up to 25 years and at competitive rates.

Pros

Startup loans for up to $750,000

Compare over 75 online and bank lenders

Up to $2 million for term loans and merchant cash advances

Up to $5 million for business acquisition and other loan types

Cons

Some lenders charge prepayment penalties

HIGHLIGHTS

Types of loans: SBA loans, and more

Rates: 3% to 60% depending on funding type

Terms: 1-3 years short-term loans, 1-5 years term loans, up to 25 years for startup loans

Min. credit score: Depends on lender/funding type, but 660 for most types

Fees: Prepayment penalties and origination fees, depending on lender

As a marketplace, Lendio offers a broad range of loan options to choose from. Chief among them are startup loans, which not all lenders offer and can be instrumental in building a new business from the ground up. You can obtain a startup loan through Lendio for amounts of up to $750,000, terms of up to 25 years and rates ranging from 0% to 17%.

Another advantage of working with Lendio is that the marketplace offers loans from over 75 different lenders, including Bank of America, American Express, On Deck Capital, Mulligan Funding, Funding Circle and Fundbox, to name a few. Borrowers can apply online in as little as 15 minutes and obtain funding within 24 hours, depending on the funding type.

While qualification requirements will vary by lender and loan type, startup loans require a credit score of 660 and above. The company must also have been in business for at least 6 months. Depending on the lender, collateral in the form or business or personal assets may be required.

Chase Business Checking Accounts puts you in control of your business. Chase offers small business owners and freelancers simple, fast, and intuitive banking services without monthly service fees. Click below to open an account today

Other small business loan companies we considered

Kabbage, an American Express company, didn’t make it into our main company list because of its limited funding options and lower loan amounts. Like BlueVine, it only offers lines of credit. Unlike BlueVine, however, loan amounts only go up to $150,000.

Pros

No origination, annual fees, monthly maintenance or documentation fees

You can return your loan within 24 hours at no extra cost

Cons

Only offers lines of credit

Draws are treated as separate installment loans

Every loan requires a personal guarantee

With Kiva, loans are funded through a system similar to crowdfunding, where individuals choose to lend you a small amount of money (in increments of $25 or more) until you reach your funding goal. Once you reach the goal, your funds are disbursed and you can begin repaying the loan over time, without interest. Once your investors are repaid, they can choose to either reinvest in other businesses or withdraw their funds. While Kiva loans have a 96% repayment rate, they are subject to underwriting and approval. Additionally, they are only available to borrowers who are financially excluded or have a social impact on their communities.

Pros

Supports artisans, small businesses and developing communities

Available in 77 countries

No minimum credit score requirement

Cons

Longer waiting period since loans are crowdfunded

Direct sales, financial investing and franchise businesses are ineligible

Funding Circle is a Peer-to-Peer lending platform that matches small businesses in need of funding with individual investors willing to loan them those funds. While the platform offers funding in as little as 48 hours for term loans and same-day funding for lines of credit, it also has a high credit score requirement for all loan types (660) and applicants must have been in business for a minimum of two years (other lenders require six months to a year) and provide a personal guarantee or agree to a lien on business assets to qualify for longer loan terms.

Pros

Online application, with disbursement in as little as three business days

Make biweekly or monthly payments on term loans

Same-day funding for lines of credit

Cons

Higher credit score requirement than other online lenders

Must have been in business for at least 2 years

Personal guarantee or lien on assets required for most 3-5 year term loans

Not available in NV

As a bank lender, TD Bank offers some of the highest loan amounts available to small business borrowers — up to $1 million. However, to apply for loan amounts over $100,000, borrowers must complete their loan application at a TD Bank Branch, only available in 16 states and DC. It must also be noted that while small business loan rates at banks are lower than those offered by online small business lenders, qualification requirements tend to be stricter and funding times may take longer in consequence.

Pros

Loan amounts of up to $1 million

Fixed monthly payments on loans

Interest-only payment option for lines of credit

Cons

Only available in 16 states

No information about average rates or fees

As a marketplace, Fundera offers a range of small business financing options from various lenders, including some that accept applicants with credit scores as low as 500. While it offers a variety of helpful guides and articles and is more transparent than similar marketplaces with regard to rates, Fundera doesn’t stand out in either selection of loan types or additional benefits for customers.

Pros

Transparency regarding rates and qualification requirements

Ample selection of loan options to choose from

Vast resource library

Cons

No specific information about fees

Business Loans and Covid-19

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) ended on May 31st, 2021. Eligible borrowers can now apply for the PPP loan forgiveness program. Borrowers can apply for loan forgiveness up to the loan’s maturity date. For the application, they must submit forms as well as payroll and non-payroll evidence of how they used the funds.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) has other relief programs to support small businesses during the ongoing pandemic.

Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL): This program helps small businesses and nonprofit organizations that have experienced a loss and are in need of capital to meet financial obligations and operating expenses. While the program is no longer accepting new applications, it will continue accepting appeals, reconsiderations and requests for increases.

This program helps small businesses and nonprofit organizations that have experienced a loss and are in need of capital to meet financial obligations and operating expenses. While the program is no longer accepting new applications, it will continue accepting appeals, reconsiderations and requests for increases. SBA Debt Relief: Existing SBA disaster loans approved before 2020 that have been in regular servicing status since March 1, 2020 received automatic deferment of principal and interest payments until December 31 of that year. Deferment was then extended for an additional 12 months, so regular payments will resume before March 21, 2022, unless the borrower continues making payments despite deferment. Interest will continue to accrue on these loans.

Existing SBA disaster loans approved before 2020 that have been in regular servicing status since March 1, 2020 received automatic deferment of principal and interest payments until December 31 of that year. Deferment was then extended for an additional 12 months, so regular payments will resume before March 21, 2022, unless the borrower continues making payments despite deferment. Interest will continue to accrue on these loans. Shuttered Venue Operations Grant (SVOG): This grant was created to support small businesses, nonprofits and venues affected by the pandemic. The program will no longer accept new applications, yet those who are participating in the program will continue receiving economic aid. As of August of 2021, the SBA was accepting applications for reconsideration of both award amount and appeals, but by invitation only.

This grant was created to support small businesses, nonprofits and venues affected by the pandemic. The program will no longer accept new applications, yet those who are participating in the program will continue receiving economic aid. As of August of 2021, the SBA was accepting applications for reconsideration of both award amount and appeals, but by invitation only. Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF): Created to provide relief to restaurants, bars, and other related businesses affected by Covid-19. This fund prioritizes businesses that are owned (at least 51%) by women, veterans, and socially- and economically-disadvantaged individuals.

Some of these funds are available until exhaustion. Check their availability with your preferred lender or with the SBA.

To protect your business from other emergencies, check our list of the best business insurance companies.

Small Business Loans Guide

The following guide contains general information about small business loans, including how they work, the different types of loans available and how to qualify for small business funding.

How do small business loans work?

Small business loans provide funding to small business owners, whether they need capital to expand, cover payroll, purchase real estate, acquire new equipment or inventory, or meet other day-to-day expenses. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) defines small businesses as those with 500 employees or less. Other metrics, such as business revenue, will depend on the industry.

Similar to personal loans, small business loans have minimum qualification requirements that vary by lender and loan type. In general, however, small business owners will need to have a good credit score and documentation that evidences business revenue to qualify.

There are many different funding options available to small business owners, and these can come from several sources. You can get small business loans directly from bank lenders, which typically offer lower rates but have more stringent qualification requirements and funding times may take longer.

You can also get loans from non-bank online lenders, such as the ones listed at the start of this article. Online lenders offer quick funding times and have more flexible qualification requirements than bank lenders, yet their rates tend to be much higher than those offered by bank lenders.

Types of small business loans

There are many different funding options small business owners may qualify for, including the following.

Commercial real estate loans

Commercial real estate loans are used to purchase or renovate commercial property. Typically, lenders require business owners to occupy at least more than half of the property to qualify for this type of loan.

Invoice factoring

With invoice factoring, also called accounts receivable financing, you sell your outstanding customer invoices to a factoring company at a discount. The factoring company will give you a portion (say 90%) of the total outstanding amount and then collect payment directly from your customers. Once it has collected payment from your customers, the factoring company will release the rest of the funds to you, minus a factoring fee.

Equipment loans

Equipment loans are commercial loans that allow you to buy or lease the equipment you need without putting any money upfront. These loans also use the equipment itself as collateral; if you can’t repay the loan, the lender will seize your equipment.

Business lines of credit

Business lines of credit are revolving loans, which means more funds become available to you as you repay what you borrow — similar to a credit card. Lines of credit are a good alternative for companies that need funds quickly to cover emergency expenses. You pay interest on what you borrow, and repayments are scheduled daily, weekly, or monthly.

Term loans

Term loans are disbursed as lump sums and paid over a predetermined period, also known as term. Term loans can have fixed or variable interest rates and repayment terms of up to five years.

Merchant cash advances

A merchant cash advance allows you to get a lump sum amount in exchange for a percentage of your future credit and debit card sales. You can get same-day funding with a merchant cash advance, which makes this a great option for emergencies. However, MCA rates can be extremely high and repayments must be made daily or weekly.

Franchise loans

Franchise loans allow you to get upfront financing to cover franchise fees, legal fees, real estate costs and other day-to-day expenses related to becoming a franchisee.

SBA loans and how they work

The SBA backs traditional bank loans for small businesses by covering a portion of the loan if the borrower defaults. Since there is less risk for lenders, rates for SBA-backed loans are more competitive and may feature better terms.

For example, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the SBA extended a number of relief programs to help small business owners affected by the health crisis, including deferment of principal and interest payments for disaster loans.

It’s important to note that the SBA does not lend money directly to small businesses unless they are located in a declared disaster area. Instead, the SBA sets lending guidelines for the lenders it partners with, including banks, community organizations and microlenders.

Difference between SBA loans and other small business loans

Small business loans guaranteed by the SBA have lower down payments, flexible requirements and, in some cases, do not require collateral. However, it may take up to three months for you to receive an SBA-backed loan.

The SBA guarantees loans for amounts between $30,000 and $5 million, with annual percentage rates ranging from 5.5% to 8%. They are best suited for long-term investments, buying real estate or equipment, purchasing other businesses and refinancing existing loans.

Types of SBA loans

The following are some common types of SBA loans.

SBA 7(a) loans: The most common type of small business loan. These loans are best suited for real estate acquisition, yet can also be used for short- and long-term working capital, furniture and supplies, acquisition and expansion.

Real Estate and Equipment loans (CDC/504): Provide fixed-rate financing of up to $5 million to promote business growth and employment development. These loans can be used to purchase land, build facilities, obtain equipment and fund renovations. They may not be used as working capital, to pay or refinance debt, for investments or for rental properties.

Microloans: Assists small businesses and specific non-profit childcare centers. There are microloans available up to $50,000. This type of loan can be used as working capital and acquiring supplies, equipment, furniture and inventory.

Disaster loans: Low-interest loans offered to small businesses located in declared disaster areas. Disaster loans can be used to repair or replace real estate, personal property, machinery, equipment, inventory or business assets.

How to get a small business loan

When looking for small business funding, consider the following tips.

1. Compare interest rates

Shop around and compare funding options from different lenders to get the lowest rate. Keep in mind that revolving loans, credit cards, accounts receivable financing and merchant cash advances can have higher interest rates than other funding options. Additionally, non-bank online lenders tend to offer much higher rates than banks.

2. Look into fees

Also take into account any fees associated with the lender you are doing business with or the loan type you’re looking to obtain. Most lenders will charge an origination fee, yet many will waive prepayment penalties and closing fees. Other fees may include funding, opening, closing, draw, maintenance and wire transfer fees, just to name a few.

3. Prepare to apply

To qualify for a small business loan, you will need a good business or personal credit score (rates of 660 or above are preferable) and a business checking account. You will also need to meet a minimum revenue requirement (most online lenders require at least $100,000 in annual revenue) as well as business, legal and financial documentation:

Loan application form

Evidence of business history

Business plan

Business credit report

Personal and business tax returns

Bank statements

Accounts receivable and accounts payable

Collateral in the form of business or personal assets

Legal documents such as articles of incorporation

Where to get a small business loan

You can get a small business loan through a bank or a non-bank online lender. Again, banks tend to offer more competitive rates than online lenders, but online lenders typically offer quicker application and funding times.

Another form of lending that’s become popular for small businesses is peer-to-peer lending. P2P loans are funded by individual investors as opposed to lending institutions. These loans are available through P2P lending platforms that act as intermediaries to match investors with qualifying borrowers.

Business credit vs. Personal credit

When applying for a business loan, lenders will look at your business credit score as well as your personal credit score. While these two scores are different, both measure creditworthiness and the ability to pay back loans.

Based on your individual credit profile, your FICO credit score can range from 300 to 850. Your business credit score, on the other hand, is usually measured from zero to 100.

Since most business lenders require you to have solid personal credit to qualify, consider improving your credit score before applying for a loan.

You can improve your credit on your own at no cost or pay for help from the best credit repair companies.

If you need financial assistance now and don’t have time to work on credit repair, take a look at our selection for the best loans for bad credit.

Best Small Business Loans FAQs

How to apply for a small business loan?



You can apply for a small business loan online through a non-bank lender such as those featured on our top picks for the best small business loans. While some bank lenders allow you to apply online, most traditional lending institutions require you to submit your application in person at a branch.

As with any other type of loan, you will need to complete an application form and have your financial and legal documentation at hand. This could include your business and personal tax returns, personal financial statements, and business license and permits, among others.

How do small business loans work?



Small business loans provide capital to small businesses for a variety of purposes. These can be obtained through bank lenders or non-bank online lenders, including lending marketplaces and peer-to-peer lending platforms.

There are many funding options available to small businesses, and they all feature different rates and repayment terms. In general, you can borrow up to a maximum loan amount and repay it back with interest over a set period of time.

How to qualify for a small business loan?

To qualify for a small business loan, you will need to complete an application and provide documentation that establishes your creditworthiness and business revenue. Some lenders also require you to have been in business for a certain period and to provide collateral in the form of personal or business assets.

Where to get a small business loan?



You can get a small business loan from traditional banks or financial institutions as well as non-bank online lenders, including lending marketplaces and peer-to-peer lending platforms

Check out our top picks for the best small business loans for some great options.

How SBA loans work



SBA loans are backed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), which means the government agency is responsible for a portion of the loan if the borrower defaults.

You can get an SBA-backed loan from banks and non-bank online lenders. While these partner lenders issue the loans, the SBA sets the lending guidelines that establish their interest rates, loan amounts and repayment terms.

How We Chose the Best Small Business Loans

Here are all the most important factors we considered as we compiled this list of the best business loans and lenders for 2022.

Easy application process. We looked for lenders offering a quick and simple online application, especially those offering same-day approval.

We looked for lenders offering a quick and simple online application, especially those offering same-day approval. Fast FundingTimes. Our top lenders provide funding in as little as 24 hours and as much as three days after approval.

Our top lenders provide funding in as little as 24 hours and as much as three days after approval. Flexible qualification requirements. We gave precedence to lenders accepting credit scores around 660 or below, between 6 and 12 months in business and annual revenue of less than $200,000.

We gave precedence to lenders accepting credit scores around 660 or below, between 6 and 12 months in business and annual revenue of less than $200,000. Variety of funding options and high loan amounts. With few exceptions, we favored lenders offering a variety of funding options and higher-than-average loan amounts.

Summary of Money’s Best Small Business Loans of 2022

BlueVine – Best for Lines of Credit

– Best for Lines of Credit OnDeck – Best for Prepayment and Loyalty Benefits

– Best for Prepayment and Loyalty Benefits Fundbox – Best for Cash Flow Predictions

– Best for Cash Flow Predictions National Funding – Best for Borrowers with Bad Credit

– Best for Borrowers with Bad Credit Biz2credit – Best for Business Insights

– Best for Business Insights Lendio – Best for Startup Loans

© Copyright 2021 Ad Practitioners, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0