6 ETFs Perfect to Grow Your IRA

VGSH has an expense ratio of 0.05%. The fund has delivered 10-year average annual returns of 1.16%.

6. Corporate bond ETF

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ: VTC) tracks the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Bond Index, a benchmark for high-quality U.S. corporate debt. The portfolio is weighted toward intermediate maturities, but also includes short- and long-term debt.

The expense ratio is 0.05%. VTC was launched in 2017 and has returned about 5% annually since then. That compares to the index's growth of 5.2%.

Diversify within and across asset classes

These ETFs can help you grow your IRA safely because they're well diversified. By holding a variety of equities and bonds, you shouldn't feel the full force of each position's price volatility. That makes investing for retirement far more tolerable -- and more profitable, too.

10 stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 500

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*