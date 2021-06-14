6 Myths About the Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE) Movement

Southwick: Absolutely. In some instances, it could be even far superior than the easy swiping of a credit card. I will give you a quick example. When I was getting out of that 30 grand of debt in 11 months, I didn't want to buy any clothing. Obviously, I still have clothing needs. What I ended up doing is I started hosting these clothing exchanges with my friends. We'd all clear out our closets, we'd come to my apartment for an afternoon of music and mimosas, and we'd all try on each other's clothes, and I walked away from those experiences with a closet full of more fashionable clothes than I would've bought on my own thanks to my fashionable friends. That was not only saving money, but I actually looked at it as a far superior way to get that clothing need met, because it was a lot more fun, and I got to have the benefit of human connection, and just being really resourceful with my time.

Southwick: Yeah. I think that's a common thing that I hear from people, because I have been blessed with no children. A lot of times when I tell people that I'm pursuing FIRE, they're like, ''Oh, yeah. Well, you can do that because you don't have kids.'' But I actually think that I am the exception and not the rule within the FIRE movement. Most people that I know in the FIRE movement are actually pursuing it because of either their desire to have kids or the desire to spend more time with the kids that they have. I actually think it's one of the key motivators for why people want to pursue FIRE. I look at the decision to have children as just any other lifestyle decision of if you're going to buy a house, or where you're going to live, or if you're going to travel, or if you are going to start a business, all of these things cost money. I don't think that the pursuit of FIRE is about not spending any money, and therefore, not [laughs] having kids. I think it's aligning your money with your values, and really having priorities there of what's really important to you. I find that I'm an exception in the FIRE movement. The reason why I think that this is a misconception is because the people that are raising their kids are not blogging about it. For the most part, they're busy with their families.