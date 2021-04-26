6 Reasons Not to Skip Renters Insurance

A landlord’s policy is also unlikely to help if you accidentally damage a neighboring apartment. “If you [let] your bathtub or sink flood out the apartment below you, the landlord’s not going to cover that,” says Jeff Schneider, president of Gotham Brokerage Co. in New York City. “You can be sued for … causing damage to the apartment below you.”

A standard renters insurance policy includes liability coverage starting at $100,000, which can pay damages and legal expenses if you’re sued for accidentally injuring someone else or damaging their property.

2. You probably own more than you think

“[One] reason why people avoid renter's insurance is the thought, ‘I don't have anything valuable worth protecting,’” Wissner-Levy said. But you might be surprised.

Brandon Okita, vice president at FIA Insurance Services in Torrance, California, advises opening each drawer and closet in your home to take an inventory of your belongings. Once you start tallying up the value of each item — electronics, jackets, shoes and so forth — you’ll probably find that it would cost a lot more than you expected to replace everything.

3. Renters insurance can pay for housing after a disaster