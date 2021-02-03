6 Rules for First-Time Car Buyers

I suggested she use a car finder tool, such as the ones on Edmunds.com or Kelley Blue Book, found at KBB.com, and filter it for her preferences. Because she had strong environmental concerns and wanted to reduce emissions and save gas, she reviewed all the hybrids on the market and eventually chose the Toyota Prius.

This kind of basic research is useful because it puts guardrails around your search (so if space for the dog is a priority, you won't be distracted by a Miata).

5. Make your best deal

Susan ignored my advice about shopping remotely and, the next thing I knew, she was texting me from a local Toyota dealership. She had seen a used Prius advertised for $18,795, a fair price according to Kelley Blue Book. However, when she got there, the salesperson told her that the advertised price didn’t include “a whole lot of extras” and the true price was $28,000!

I told her this proved this dealership was untrustworthy and recommended she leave. However, she soon texted me a photo of a deal sheet for a lease on a new Prius. It was $1,500 in drive-off fees with a monthly payment of $298 and a total of 36,000 miles. I told her to make sure that sales tax and other fees were included in this monthly payment.

6. Keep your deal clean