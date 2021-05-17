6 Signs You’re About to Overpay for Life Insurance

More than half of Americans overestimate the cost of life insurance, according to the 2021 Insurance Barometer Study by industry groups LIMRA and Life Happens. Among millennials, 44% think a 20-year, $250,000 term life policy for a healthy 30-year-old would cost $1,000 a year, while the actual price tag is about $160.

If you’re expecting a high price, it’s easy to end up paying too much. Here are six signs that your life insurance quote may be too high, and some tips on how to lower it.

1. You’re buying a policy for its potential cash value

If you’re shopping for life insurance based on what it can do for you while you’re still alive, instead of how it helps your loved ones after you die, you might end up overpaying. Many permanent life policies gradually build cash value that you can withdraw in certain circumstances, but these policies aren’t cheap.

“People talk about using the money to pay for children going to college (or) for retirement income,” says James Brewer of Illinois, a certified financial planner and founder of Envision Wealth Planning.