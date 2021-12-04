6 steps to higher net worth: A year-end financial checklist

Host Teri Barr talks with Lexi Pelchen, Home Finance Expert with Forbes Advisor/Forbes Home, to learn about the easy ways to save money on your holiday decorations.
If you want to build momentum for your New Year's money resolutions, set some financial improvements into motion before the end of the year.
Here are six easy-to-implement steps to help boost
your net worth going into the new year. 1. Mind your health insurance deductibles
End-of-the-year financial planning strategies aren't always this well-timed: "My son's birthday is December 29th. His due date was actually January 2nd," says Stacia Williams. "I begged my OB/GYN to go ahead and induce me."
She knew her due date was close enough that the doctor could be flexible. And she also knew her insurance deductible would reset on Jan. 1, meaning she’d have to pay out of pocket as she began meeting the new year’s deductible.
Williams is a founder of and a wealth advisor with the Williams Financial Group in Kansas City, Missouri, so she knows about such things. Suppose you've met your annual deductible or are close. In that case, you might want to schedule expensive medical procedures before the beginning of the new year, when your deductible resets and your out-of-pocket expenses could be much higher.
2. Use or lose your FSA balance
Being smart about your money often begins with employer-sponsored retirement, insurance and health benefit programs, says Marc Scudillo, a CPA and certified financial planner with EisnerAmper Wealth Management in Iselin, New Jersey.
He says many early-career workers have high-deductible health insurance plans combined with some type of tax-advantaged health savings account, such as a flexible spending account.
Many of these employer-sponsored health savings accounts are "use it or lose it," Scudillo says. If there's a balance still in the account by year-end, you may forfeit it. Some accounts have grace periods of a couple of months or so, and some allow you to roll over at least a portion, if not all, of the balance into the new year.
Either way, you'll want to review that balance and your options before you end up having neither.
3. Plan holiday spending
Williams says budgeting for holiday expenses is a must so that you are confident you're spending disposable income and not dipping into money needed to cover the necessities. That can be as sophisticated or simple as you're comfortable with — from a spreadsheet to an app that helps track your spending.
She is also a fan of cash-back rewards and interest-free credit card promotions to help pay for holiday expenses ("it's almost like layaway"). Just be sure to calculate the payment that will be due so that you're confident you can pay off the balance before the interest-free period ends. And keep an eye on your credit limits; having
more than 30% of a card’s limit in use can start to hurt your credit score. But your score will rebound as you pay down the balance.
Williams recommends holiday savings accounts when planning for next year. Some financial institutions offer incentives to open such accounts.
4. Prepare now for tax time
"I always make my CPA earn her keep," Williams says. She does that by having her tax advisor send her a list of receipts and documents to gather that will be needed for her particular tax situation.
She also suggests using an app to scan and organize receipts rather than stuffing them into an envelope or a box. It makes the gathering process "manageable and easy."
Gig economy earners should also be aware of tax breaks and write-offs that they qualify for, Scudillo says — and have the receipts to back them up.
5. Monitor your credit Monitoring your credit history and score is especially important this time of the year when fraud often seems to be on the uptick.
"You can be proactive by downloading a free credit tracking app," Williams says. She says any errors or discrepancies should be reported to the credit bureaus.
6. Keep your life-after-work goals in mind
Check retirement plan limits and see if you can kick your contributions up a notch or two.
"One year-end review that we often see with younger professionals is that they get a bump in their compensation over the course of the year — but did they also bump up their savings?" Scudillo asks.
He suggests seeing if your employer offers an automatic annual deferral increase to its 401(k). Often called an automatic escalation feature, this lets you increase your employee contribution by a set amount each year, for example, 1% annually.
"We highly recommend that because it takes away that human inertia that people fall into," Scudillo says. We often "delay, procrastinate or forget" to increase savings as our earnings grow.
Scudillo has one final tip: If you don't have
financial goals, set them. Check out this week's best personal finance reads from experts:
How student debt has grown in every state
The pursuit of higher education has been an integral step in achieving the American Dream since James Truslow Adams coined the phrase in 1931 . He defined the American Dream as the hope for “a better, richer and happier life for all our citizens of every rank.” Collectively, though, people in the United States have racked up $1.7 trillion in debt on this step alone. Data tells us that, for some, a college degree is one means to this end. Over the course of a lifetime in the same career, a worker with a bachelor’s degree can earn roughly $1 million more than a worker with a high school diploma as their highest educational attainment. That earnings gap grows significantly with every advanced degree, but that long-term financial gain comes with a price tag that could take close to a lifetime to pay off. America’s current student debt crisis is inextricably linked to legislation, social norms, and macroeconomic trends . Still, of the last half-century 43 million people in the U.S. have made the trade-off between carrying tens of thousands of dollars in federal student loans for higher earning potential down the road. Decades of tax cuts to state funding for higher education have resulted in tuition hikes at both public and private institutions. Since 2000, the average cost of college per student has tripled to $35,720 per year . These exorbitant costs have outpaced currency inflation, leading to increasing debt loads and stagnant wages when it comes time for repayment. Cautionary tales of graduates being saddled with six-figure debt sums are often used to contextualize the near-incomprehensible $1.7 trillion figure. For some, like lawyers, doctors, dentists, and veterinarians , those stories—and sums—are accurate. For the person pursuing an undergraduate degree, however, their total is notably less— $29,000, on average . But the burden of repayment is borne differently from borrower to borrower. For example, Black graduates are five times more likely to default on loan repayment compared to their white peers . due to lower median earnings And their total debt is likely to be higher—an average of $52,000 for a bachelor’s degree. Women are forced to finance advanced degrees just to close the gender pay gap , ultimately earning—even with a master’s degree—what a man in the same role would earn with a bachelor’s degree. For roughly 20% of borrowers , financing their pursuit of higher education is not a step toward the American Dream, but a roadblock. While various proposals for loan forgiveness have been floated, like canceling $10,000 for every borrower, or deciding forgiveness-based income thresholds, none have been instituted to date. On a larger scale, student loan debt can also vary significantly from state to state. StudySoup analyzed household debt statistics from the Federal Reserve of New York to understand how the average amount of student debt has grown across all 50 states. States are ranked by percent change in student debt per capita between the fourth quarter of 2003 and the fourth quarter of 2020, the most recent period available. The Federal Reserve calculates historical student debt per capita, meaning the state statistics are calculated based on total population rather than number of borrowers. Additional data for 2020 on average debt per borrower is also included.
NDAB Creativity // Shutterstock
#50. North Dakota
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $4,590 (149.5% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,840
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 96,500 ($27,100 average debt per borrower)
NDAB Creativity // Shutterstock
#49. South Dakota
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $5,260 (197.2% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,770
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 130,500 ($28,600 average debt per borrower)
Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#48. Vermont
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $6,190 (211.1% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,990
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 92,400 ($34,700 average debt per borrower)
Areipa.lt // Shutterstock
#47. Iowa
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $5,290 (252.7% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,500
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 459,800 ($29,600 average debt per borrower)
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#46. Nebraska
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $5,270 (268.5% increase since 2003) - Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,430 - Total number of borrowers, 2020: 264,200 ($31,300 average debt per borrower)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#45. Montana
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $4,720 (271.7% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,270
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 132,300 ($32,100 average debt per borrower)
GaudiLab // Shutterstock
#44. Idaho
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $4,890 (294.4% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,240
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 219,900 ($33,500 average debt per borrower)
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#43. Rhode Island
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $5,500 (298.6% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,380
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 156,100 ($32,700 average debt per borrower)
garetsworkshop // Shutterstock
#42. Wisconsin
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $5,020 (325.4% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,180
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 786,600 ($30,700 average debt per borrower)
Nejron Photo // Shutterstock
#41. New York
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $6,160 (333.8% increase since 2003) - Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,420 - Total number of borrowers, 2020: 2,613,400 ($37,500 average debt per borrower)
G-Stock Studio // Shutterstock
#40. New Hampshire
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $5,960 (338.2% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,360
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 226,000 ($33,700 average debt per borrower)
sirtravelalot // Shutterstock
#39. Minnesota
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $6,300 (340.6% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,430
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 888,700 ($32,200 average debt per borrower)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#38. Massachusetts
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $6,190 (342.1% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,400
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 1,040,400 ($34,400 average debt per borrower)
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#37. Washington
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $4,410 (350.0% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $980
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 833,000 ($35,400 average debt per borrower)
fizkes // Shutterstock
#36. Colorado
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $6,310 (357.2% increase since 2003) - Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,380 - Total number of borrowers, 2020: 808,900 ($36,300 average debt per borrower)
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#35. West Virginia
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $4,400 (363.2% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $950
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 218,000 ($32,100 average debt per borrower)
GaudiLab // Shutterstock
#34. Maine
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $5,540 (365.5% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,190
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 205,400 ($32,700 average debt per borrower)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#33. California
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $4,640 (378.4% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $970
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 3,987,700 ($37,100 average debt per borrower)
CrizzyStudio // Shutterstock
#32. Kansas
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $5,590 (390.4% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,140
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 391,000 ($32,800 average debt per borrower)
mangpor2004 // Shutterstock
#31. New Mexico
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $4,150 (400.0% increase since 2003) - Student debt per capita, 2003: $830 - Total number of borrowers, 2020: 217,100 ($34,000 average debt per borrower)
Just Life // Shutterstock
#30. Arizona
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $5,410 (400.9% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,080
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 856,700 ($36,100 average debt per borrower)
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#29. Hawaii
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $3,700 (406.8% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $730
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 127,300 ($34,800 average debt per borrower)
mavo // Shutterstock
#28. Pennsylvania
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $6,520 (413.4% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,270
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 2,069,500 ($34,900 average debt per borrower)
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#27. Missouri
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $5,480 (417.0% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,060
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 832,200 ($35,100 average debt per borrower)
Kate Kultsevych // Shutterstock
#26. Illinois
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $6,050 (426.1% increase since 2003) - Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,150 - Total number of borrowers, 2020: 1,709,100 ($37,300 average debt per borrower)
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#25. Wyoming
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $3,540 (428.4% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $670
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 54,600 ($30,100 average debt per borrower)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#24. Ohio
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $6,400 (428.9% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,210
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 1,828,100 ($34,500 average debt per borrower)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#23. Michigan
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $6,030 (438.4% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,120
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 1,434,200 ($35,900 average debt per borrower)
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#22. Oregon
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $5,890 (440.4% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,090
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 555,300 ($37,200 average debt per borrower)
l i g h t p o e t // Shutterstock
#21. Utah
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $4,270 (447.4% increase since 2003) - Student debt per capita, 2003: $780 - Total number of borrowers, 2020: 318,400 ($32,400 average debt per borrower)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#20. Maryland
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $6,910 (452.8% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,250
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 871,500 ($42,600 average debt per borrower)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#19. Virginia
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $6,190 (457.7% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,110
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 1,159,300 ($38,200 average debt per borrower)
Girts Ragelis // Shutterstock
#18. Oklahoma
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $4,630 (457.8% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $830
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 462,700 ($31,800 average debt per borrower)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#17. Indiana
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $5,310 (458.9% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $950
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 935,700 ($32,300 average debt per borrower)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#16. Texas
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $5,160 (467.0% increase since 2003) - Student debt per capita, 2003: $910 - Total number of borrowers, 2020: 3,614,000 ($32,800 average debt per borrower)
l i g h t p o e t // Shutterstock
#15. Louisiana
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $5,780 (483.8% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $990
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 626,300 ($34,900 average debt per borrower)
Flamingo Images // Shutterstock
#14. Alaska
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $4,030 (492.6% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $680
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 71,200 ($33,500 average debt per borrower)
Head over Heels // Shutterstock
#13. Alabama
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $5,280 (500.0% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $880
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 601,500 ($37,100 average debt per borrower)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#12. New Jersey
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $6,320 (501.9% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,050
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 1,345,400 ($36,500 average debt per borrower)
SeventyFour // Shutterstock
#11. Florida
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $5,140 (511.9% increase since 2003) - Student debt per capita, 2003: $840 - Total number of borrowers, 2020: 2,593,800 ($38,300 average debt per borrower)
fizkes // Shutterstock
#10. Nevada
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $4,490 (515.1% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $730
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 334,300 ($35,000 average debt per borrower)
4 PM production // Shutterstock
#9. Connecticut
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $6,270 (520.8% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,010
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 540,900 ($35,700 average debt per borrower)
fizkes // Shutterstock
#8. Kentucky
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $5,170 (522.9% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $830
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 579,600 ($32,900 average debt per borrower)
Joyseulay // Shutterstock
#7. Delaware
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $6,380 (544.4% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $990
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 133,500 ($36,800 average debt per borrower)
Muk Photo // Shutterstock
#6. Tennessee
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $5,210 (551.3% increase since 2003) - Student debt per capita, 2003: $800 - Total number of borrowers, 2020: 851,100 ($35,500 average debt per borrower)
Drazen Zigic // Shutterstock
#5. Arkansas
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $4,650 (554.9% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $710
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 366,600 ($32,300 average debt per borrower)
Jack Frog // Shutterstock
#4. Georgia
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $7,610 (585.6% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,110
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 1,599,800 ($41,200 average debt per borrower)
SingingMedia // Shutterstock
#3. North Carolina
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $5,550 (611.5% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $780
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 1,333,600 ($36,400 average debt per borrower)
Shift Drive // Shutterstock
#2. Mississippi
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $6,060 (648.1% increase since 2003)
- Student debt per capita, 2003: $810
- Total number of borrowers, 2020: 414,700 ($36,900 average debt per borrower)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#1. South Carolina
- Student debt per capita, 2020: $6,070 (754.9% increase since 2003) - Student debt per capita, 2003: $710 - Total number of borrowers, 2020: 736,400 ($36,800 average debt per borrower)
This story originally appeared on StudySoup and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
