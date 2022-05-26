6 Steps You Can Take to Control Your Food Budget

Grocery costs are up by 10% in the last year and there's no sign prices will go down anytime soon.
Host Teri Barr is talking with Kimberly Palmer, a Personal Finance Expert with NerdWallet, to get some ideas you can try right now to help you save on your food budget.
