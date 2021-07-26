6 Times Short-Term Life Insurance Is a Good Idea

Annual renewable term life works for new business owners, too. “If you borrowed money to start that crafting business, food truck, or new software business and intended to pay off the debt with profits in the first few years, then ART could be a great fit to protect your family from that debt should something happen to you,” John Graves, licensed life insurance agent and founder of G&H Financial Group, said in an email.

3. You’re between jobs.

More than half of working Americans get life insurance through work, according to LIMRA’s 2021 Insurance Barometer Study. If you need to bridge a gap in coverage before returning to work or starting a new job, an ART policy could tide you over. Once you’re able to enroll in group life insurance with your new employer, you can cancel your short-term policy.

4. You’re temporarily working a dangerous job.