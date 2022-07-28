 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 tips to help you save on back-to-school shopping this year!

6 tips to help you save on back-to-school shopping this year!
Lee Enterprises

A new survey revealed that 90% of shoppers say the current economic conditions will impact their back-to-school budget this year.

Host Teri Barr is talking with Kimberly Palmer, a Personal Finance Expert with NerdWallet, to learn how higher prices and lower supplies are impacting back-to-school shoppers.

Kimberly also shares six creative tips to help you save on your school shopping budget.

