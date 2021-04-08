6 Ways Gig Workers Can Invest for Retirement

In 2021, you can contribute up to $13,500 if you're under 50, or $16,500 if you're 50 or older.

There's no Roth option, so you'll be taxed upon withdrawal. There's also a steep penalty if you need to withdraw your SIMPLE IRA funds within two years of setting up the account: 25%, instead of the usual amount, on top of taxes.

As the employer, you'll have to contribute to your SIMPLE IRA on your own behalf, as well as for any employee who's earned at least $5,000 in at least two of the past five years and expects to earn at least that much for the current year. You'll have to choose one of the following formulas:

Automatically contribute 2%.

Match 3% of contributions dollar for dollar.

Due to the lower limits and the extra layer of rules, a Solo 401(k) or SEP IRA is typically a better option for solo gig workers. However, if you expand and add others to the payroll, a SIMPLE IRA may be a good option.

6. Taxable Brokerage Account