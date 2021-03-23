6 Ways to Increase Your Social Security Benefits

This means you can undo your early filing, and qualify for your eligible increases up to age 70. If you have enough retirement income to live comfortably without the Social Security benefits you have already taken, this could be a good way to increase your future benefits.

Suspend Benefits

If it takes you more than one year to realize you took benefits too early, you can still increase your future payments by suspending your benefits. This option, however, is only available after you’ve reached full retirement age. By voluntarily suspending your benefit, you agree to stop receiving payments as well as acknowledge that any other benefits payable on your record, such as benefits to your spouse, will also be suspended. (Divorced spouses can still continue payments during this time, however.)

By suspending your benefits, you can start accruing delayed retirement credits, or the 8% per year increase you receive for each 12 months you delay benefits between full retirement age and age 70. You can earn these credits even if you took your benefit prior to reaching full retirement age.

If you voluntarily suspend your benefits, the Social Security Administration will automatically reinstate them once you reach age 70 if you haven’t not already done so.

More from Forbes Advisor

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0