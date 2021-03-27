6 ways to save money at the pump

When the price of oil spiked during the February deep freeze, I started using a gas price app and was amazed to find that the cost of fuel in my area varied by 70 cents a gallon. By purchasing the cheapest gas, I could save $8.40 each fillup and as much as $220 a year.

As we come out of the pandemic and pump prices climb, it’s once again time to be smart about your gas purchases. With some simple planning, a household with two cars could easily save the cost of a car payment each year. And businesses with a fleet of vehicles have much more to save.

Combine the following strategies to maximize your savings and perhaps find other rewards, too. (Of course, buying gas at a bargain is only half the opportunity; you can drive in a way that stretches your gas even further.)

1. Use a gas price app

2. Choose a good rewards program or credit card

3. Buy from a warehouse club

4. Buy the right fuel for your car