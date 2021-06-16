6 Ways to Save More for Retirement Without Sacrificing Your Lifestyle

Put a reminder on your calendar to convert your accumulated cash rewards into a direct deposit or mailed check every quarter. Then transfer those funds to your IRA or brokerage account.

5. Get a cheaper smartphone plan

Your smartphone plan may present another easy opportunity to cut back. If you can lower your bill even $10 monthly by switching to a lower-cost provider, that's enough to invest in your future.

6. Exercise at home

If you're not visiting your gym at least once weekly, you can probably spare yourself the membership fee. You could buy low-cost equipment to use at home or find guided workouts for free on YouTube.

Again, the money you save should go straight into an IRA or brokerage that's earmarked for retirement.

The saving mindset

There is a certain mindset that can help you save without sacrificing your lifestyle. It involves how you view money you don't yet have. Today, you may be viewing future income increases as funding for stuff you want to buy tomorrow -- a nicer car or a kitchen remodel, for example.