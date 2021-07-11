6 Ways to Score a Higher Social Security Check

When you claim after your FRA through age 70, you earn delayed retirement credits. These can raise your benefit by up to 32% if your FRA is 66, or up to 24% if your FRA is 67.

There is a downside here. You forgo thousands in benefits up front, in exchange for higher monthly income later.

6. Coordinate with your spouse

You can score higher Social Security income for your household by strategizing with your spouse. If you're both qualified for benefits under your individual work histories, you can mix and match the above tactics as needed.

As an example, one of you could claim now to generate income, while the other holds out for a higher benefit later. Or, if you're interested in maximizing your household benefit, both of you could get second jobs and work until you're 70.