6 Ways to Squeeze Every Last Penny Out of Your 401(k)

Earning those matching contributions is half the battle. The next challenge is keeping them. It's likely your 401(k) plan has a vesting schedule, which defines the timeline for you to take ownership of matching contributions. Vesting schedules vary, but it often takes three to five years to be 100% vested. Leave earlier and your employer will deduct a portion of the matching contributions from your account.

Your separation from your employer doesn't have to be voluntary, either. You also lose unvested contributions if you get fired or laid off. Stick with your job, and don't give anyone a reason to fire you.

3. Keep your hands out of the cookie jar

Early withdrawals and 401(k) loans share an obvious problem. Both transactions reduce your invested balance, causing you to miss out on future earnings. It's very difficult to recover from that, even if you can repay the funds quickly.