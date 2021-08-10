6 Ways to Start Investing With $100 or Less

When you put money into a traditional 401(k) or IRA, your taxable income gets reduced by the amount of your contribution. This reduction in taxes could make accumulating your first $100 in savings easier; as well as additional sums since the decrease in your paycheck isn't as big as the increase in your investment account.

5. High yield account

You may want your money earning more than what it would in your checking or savings account, but you may not feel entirely comfortable investing it yet. If this is the case, you should consider a high yield savings account.

A regular checking or savings account may only earn around 0.03% to 0.06% interest. But with a high yield savings account, you could get as much as 0.6%. The more you accumulate and the more time your money has to grow, the bigger the impact you'll see on this difference in rates.

6. Use a robo-advisor

A robo-advisor is an investment platform that lets you buy a portfolio of stocks and bonds, even with smaller sums like $100. But you'll also get some financial planning guidance. When investing, things like your risk tolerance and financial goals are important, and a robo-advisor should take these things into consideration.