60% of Americans Think Their Taxes Will Increase Significantly in the Next 4 Years -- Here's How to Combat That

Short-term capital gains on investments held a year or less are taxed the same way ordinary income is -- at a higher level. On the other hand, long-term capital gains taxes, which apply to investments held for at least a year and a day, are taxed more favorably. Most people pay a 15% tax rate on long-term gains, while the country's wealthiest pay 20%. As such, holding investments long enough to get into this tax category is smart.

President Biden is proposing to raise the rate on long-term capital gains substantially -- to the point where they'd be taxed comparably to short-term gains. But his proposal only applies to people earning $1 million or more, which means it won't impact most Americans if it gets passed. As such, holding investments for at least a year and a day before selling them is still a smart thing to do.

Taxes are a drag, and the idea of them going up may not sit well with you. The silver lining, however, is that there are simple steps you can take to reduce your tax burden -- and save yourself a whole lot of money in the process.

