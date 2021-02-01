$600 Per Month in This Investment Could Make You a Millionaire by Age 60

If you're 40 years old, for example, and you want to save $1 million by age 60, you'd need to save around $1,500 per month (assuming you're still earning a 10% annual rate of return).

That's a lot of money, but if you have access to a 401(k) with matching contributions from your employer, you won't need to save that much on your own. Depending on your salary and how much your employer will match, you could receive thousands of dollars per year in matching contributions. And that money can go a long way toward reaching your retirement goals.

No matter your age, it's wise to get started saving now. S&P 500 index funds are less risky than many other types of investments, but they can also help your savings grow relatively quickly. By taking advantage of this type of investment, you're one step closer to achieving the retirement of your dreams.

