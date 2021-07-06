62 Is the Perfect Age to Claim Social Security -- in These 3 Cases

It takes many years to hit the break-even point. People who pass away while they are young often don't reach that milestone. If their spouse isn't going to rely on their survivor benefits, they'll end up with far less lifetime income as a result of waiting.

If you have serious health issues and don't expect to outlive your projected life expectancy, there's a good chance you could end up as one of the people who never breaks even if you delay. Consider starting your benefits at 62 so you can get as much money as you can.

By thinking about your health status, as well as the impact of your Social Security strategy on your broader financial picture, you can make the decision that's best for you on when your benefit checks should begin.

