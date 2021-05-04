68% of Workers Today Are Banking on This Retirement Income Source -- but Should They Be?

There are also social and physical health benefits to holding down a job. Not only might working give you an opportunity to socialize, as opposed to sitting at home feeling isolated, but it might help get you moving, which could prevent or mitigate a host of medical problems.

But while working during retirement is a great thing to plan for in theory, it makes a number of assumptions. First, it assumes you'll be able to find a job that suits your schedule. Some businesses may not want part-time workers -- they may strictly want to hire on a full-time basis.

Second, if a recession hits, you may find that getting or maintaining a job is difficult. The EBRI reports that only 23% of current retirees work for pay, which is down from 31% in 2020. It could be that some of those people who are no longer working lost their jobs when the economy tanked in the course of the pandemic.

Furthermore, while you may want to find yourself a job as a retiree, your physical health may not allow you to keep one. This especially holds true if the only opportunities you can find are those that require manual labor or for you to be on your feet for many hours at a time.