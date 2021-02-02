$7,000 Invested in This ETF Could Send Your Kids to College

Is a growth fund right for college savings?

Because the Vanguard ETF's investment style is aggressive (meaning high risk, high-return), it may not be the place you want to park your child's entire college fund. It's also not a good choice if your child is less than 10 years away from their college years. The closer your child is to college, the more conservatively their tuition money should be invested.

Timing can be even trickier for education funds than it is for retirement. You can often work an extra year or two if the stock market doesn't cooperate with your retirement plans. But you probably don't want your kids to delay college for a couple of years so that their college funds can recover.

It's OK if throwing $7,000 into an ETF for your child's future education expenses isn't an option right now. Financial aid is a possibility for most students. Your child could also work part time, earn scholarships, and take out a reasonable amount of student loans. Even if your child's college funds are coming up short, their education isn't doomed.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF