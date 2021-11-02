7 Best Credit Repair Companies of November 2021

- Best Overall
Credit Saint
Our Partner
- Setup or First Work Fee:
$99
- Monthly Fees:
$79.99 - $119.99
- Available Discounts:
None
- Money-Back Guarantee:
90 days
- Setup or First Work Fee:
- Best for Flexible Subscriptions
Sky Blue
Our Partner
- Setup or First Work Fee:
$79
- Monthly Fees:
$79 - $119
- Available Discounts:
Couples
- Money-Back Guarantee:
90 days
- Setup or First Work Fee:
- Best for Discounts
Ovation Credit Repair
Our Partner
- Setup or First Work Fee:
$89
- Monthly Fees:
$79-$109
- Available Discounts:
Couples, Seniors, Military
- Money-Back Guarantee:
- Setup or First Work Fee:
- Best Bonus Features
The Credit Pros
Our Partner
- Setup or First Work Fee:
None
- Monthly Fees:
$69-$149
- Available Discounts:
None
- Money-Back Guarantee:
90 days
- Setup or First Work Fee:
- Best for Legal Expertise
Lexington Law
Our Partner
- Setup or First Work Fee:
$14.95 Transunion credit report summary pull
- Monthly Fees:
Premier Plus: $129.95 Concord Premier: $109.95 Concord Standard: $89.85
- Available Discounts:
Military discount: 50% first work fee Family and friends discount (referral): $50 discount on second account's first work fee
- Money-Back Guarantee:
No money back guarantee
- Setup or First Work Fee:
Credit report mistakes are much more common than you might think. And, while you can remove inaccurate information from your credit report yourself, the process is often frustrating and time consuming.
Credit repair companies can make this process easier by doing the heavy lifting for you —obtaining your reports, finding inaccuracies and disputing any mistakes directly with creditors and the major credit bureaus.
So, if you’re ready to leave bad credit behind, read on for Money’s guide to the best credit repair companies of November 2021.
Our Top Picks for Best Credit Repair Companies
- Credit Saint – Best Overall
- Sky Blue Credit – Best for Flexible Subscriptions
- Ovation Credit Repair – Best Discounts
- The Credit Pros – Best Bonus Features
- The Credit People – Best Guarantee
- Lexington Law – Best for Legal Expertise
- Credit Versio – Best for DIY Credit Repair
Best Credit Repair Reviews
Credit Saint
Best Overall
Our Partner
Pros
- 90-day money-back guarantee
- Options for every budget
- Clear pricing policies
- Online sign-up available
Cons
- Limited availability
- First work fees between $99-$195
- No online chat
Monthly fee: $79.99 – $119.99
Credit Saint is our pick for Best Overall because of its clear pricing policies and array of affordable and comprehensive package options.
The packages — which range from $79.99 to $119.99 — differ in how many claims they’ll dispute a month, from five claims with the basic “Credit Polish” plan to an unlimited amount with the premium “Clean Slate” plan.
Credit Saint offers a free consultation to evaluate your particular situation, your credit scores from the three major bureaus and to identify the next steps you should take. Once you sign up with them, the company assigns an advisory team to your case and schedules calls to keep you informed.
Credit Saint offers a score tracker to alert you to any changes in your credit report. Additionally, it has a 90-day money-back guarantee if you don’t see any changes in your credit history after three months.
The company offers three credit repair packages: Credit Polish, Credit Remodel and Clean Slate.
|Credit Polish
$79.99 p/m
|Credit Remodel
$99.99 p/m
|Clean Slate
$119.99 p/m
|$99 one-time initial work fee
|$99 one-time initial work fee
|$195 initial work fee
|Dispute up to 5 items per monthly cycle
|Dispute up to 10 items per month
|Unlimited monthly disputes
|Goodwill intervention letters to creditors
|Experian monitoring
|Experian monitoring
|Goodwill intervention letters to creditors
|Goodwill intervention letters to creditors
|Escalated information requests
|Escalated information requests
|Disputes for bankruptcies and repossessions
|Judgment disputes
Sky Blue
Best for Flexible Subscriptions
Our Partner
Pros
- 90-day money-back guarantee, no conditions
- 50% off a month for couples discount
- Repair up to 15 items every 35 days
- Online sign-up available
Cons
- No monthly credit monitoring
- No financial tools, such as budgeting
- Monthly disputes limited to five per bureau every 35 days
Monthly fee: $79 – $119
Several credit repair agencies offer a 90-day money-back guarantee which promises to refund your money if they don’t remove any negative items from your credit report. Sky Blue Credit Repair offers a 90-day refund policy as well, but goes one step further — it also lets you pause and resume your membership whenever you like, a feature not available with other companies.
If you want to skip a month of service without canceling your subscription, you can request a pause online. You won’t get charged monthly payments while your account is paused and you can resume the subscription when needed. This could save you some money on startup fees, which most credit repair companies charge whenever you start using services.
Sky Blue offers one plan for $79 a month for individuals and $119 a month for couples (both married or unmarried partners).
Like some competitors, Sky Blue not only helps you remove inaccurate information from your credit report, you’ll get advice on managing existing debt and improving your financial habits.
Sky Blue is no longer registered with the Better Business Bureau (companies have to pay annual fees to stay accredited). However, it boasted an A+ rating when it was and consumer comments were largely positive.
Its credit repair plans include:
|Sky Blue Credit Repair Services
$79 p/m ($119 p/m for couples)
|Dispute up to 15 items (5 per credit bureau) every 35 days
|Customized dispute letters
|Statute of limitations research on reported debts
|Credit score guidance
|Credit rebuilding counseling
|Debt settlement and negotiations consultations
|Debt validation, goodwill and cease and desist letters
Ovation Credit Repair
Best for Discounts
Our Partner
Pros
- Multiple available discounts
- Cancel any time
- Financial management tools available with both plans
- Parent company LendingTree has a solid reputation
Cons
- Credit monitoring only provided with Essential Plus
- Phone-only application process
- No 24/7 support
Monthly fee: $79 – $109 per month
Ovation Credit Repair stands out when it comes to discounts. It offers a 20% discount for couples and a 10% discount for seniors and military members. It also provides a one-time credit of up to $50 if you switch from another credit repair agency or refer a friend.
The company offers two credit repair packages: the Essential and Essential Plus. With the Essential plan, a case advisor will guide you through the dispute process and advise you on improving your overall credit situation. You’ll also get access to financial tools for budgeting and building a debt repayment plan.
The Essential Plus plan offers additional benefits like Transunion credit report monitoring and unlimited debt validation letters, which ask collectors to verify the accuracy of reported debt. This is an important step because, if a collector doesn’t have enough documentation to prove the account in question belongs to you, the bureaus might remove it from your report.
|Essentials Plan – $79 p/m
|Essentials Plus Plan – $109 p/m
|$89 one-time initial work fee / $79 monthly fee
|$89 one-time initial work fee / $109 monthly fee
|Free consultation with a credit expert
|Free consultation with a credit expert
|Personalized credit dispute options
|Personalized credit dispute options
|A case advisor that will oversee the process from start to finish
|A case advisor that will oversee the process from start to finish
|Personalized dispute options
|Unlimited dispute and goodwill letters to creditors
|Personal case advisor
|TransUnion credit monitoring
|Financial Management Tools
|Official Ovation recommendation letter for future potential lenders
The Credit Pros
Best Bonus Features
Our Partner
Pros
- Financial management tools and credit monitoring included with every plan
- Live chat available
- Certified FICO professionals
- No setup fee
Cons
- Basic credit repair package only includes one credit dispute
- 24/7 phone support isn't available
Monthly fee: $69 – $149
While many credit repair companies offer extra perks only with premium plans, The Credit Pros offers useful financial management tools even with its least expensive package.
The most affordable package (Money Management) includes tools like bill reminders and a budgeting system that syncs to your credit accounts in real-time, in addition to credit and identity theft monitoring services.
The Credit Pros will provide Transunion credit score updates and a full credit report every 60 days. It’ll also track your personal information (like your Social Security number and address) to see if it’s found on the dark web or was used to take out a payday loan, for example.
However, one drawback of the Money Management plan is that it’ll address only one inaccurate item from your report per month. If you need help with several items, you’ll need to upgrade to the Prosperity and Success packages. These include the same benefits as the Money Management plan plus some additional perks.
The Prosperity Package provides access to SlashRx, a discount program for prescription medications. The Success Package does as well, but it also offers a credit line from National Credit Direct. National Credit Direct is a financing program that allows customers to purchase items such as electronics at low monthly payments. The monthly payments are reported to the credit bureaus, which may help people increase a poor credit score. Do note that the company’s items are usually more expensive when compared to other retailers.
The company’s free consultation is available in English and Spanish, something not common in the credit repair industry. However, note that its initial work fee is higher than many other competitors’ — $119 for its low and medium tier plans and $149 for its premium plan.
There are 3 packages to choose from:
|Money Management
$69 p/m
|Prosperity Package
$119 p/m
|Success Package
$149 p/m
|$119 one-time initial work fee
|$119 one-time initial work fee
|$149 one-time initial work fee
|One credit dispute per month
|Same features as the Money Management plan
|Same features as the Money Management plan
|Updated free credit reports every 60 days
|Unlimited number of monthly credit disputes
|Unlimited number of monthly credit disputes
|Goodwill letters
|Discounts on medication
|Discounts on medication
|Debt validation letter
|No credit line
|Discounts for National Credit Direct products
|Cease and desist letters to lenders
|Credit line from National Credit Direct
|Access to the company’s legal network
|Personalized action plans with certified FICO professionals
|Credit line from National Credit Direct
The Credit People
Best Guarantee
Our Partner
Pros
- Simple pricing structure
- FCRA-certified consultants
- Low one-time first work fee ($19)
- 24/7 account access and online enrollment
Cons
- No credit monitoring
- No financial management tools
Monthly fee: $79 or $419 six month flat-rate
Most credit repair companies offer a 90-day money-back guarantee. Others only refund you for the last month of service. The Credit People, on the other hand, lets you cancel your subscription whenever you want, and refunds both the last and previous month’s payment.
The company’s low startup fees also set it apart from competitors. While other credit repair services charge around $79 or more to set up your account and pull your credit report, The Credit People only charges $19. After your account is ready, you can either pay $79 a month until you get the result you want or pay a flat fee of $419 for a six-month plan.
The Credit People’s interface is also a plus — you can monitor updates to your credit report or score from their easy-to-use online dashboard. It also lets you connect to customer service in case you have any questions.
The two memberships offered by The Credit People include the following credit repair services:
|The Credit People Membership
$79 p/m ($119 for couples)
|$19 initial fee
|$419 flat-rate pricing for a six month membership ($69.83 p/m)
|6-month satisfaction guarantee with flat-rate membership
|Credit reports and credit score
|Action plan focused on raising your credit score
|Unlimited disputes
Lexington Law
Best for Legal Expertise
Our Partner
Pros
- Long, proven track record
- Online contact options
- Employs attorneys and paralegals
- Free credit report consultation
Cons
- Credit monitoring only available with the priciest plan
- Financial management tools only available with Premier Plus plan
- Pending legal action from the CFPB
- No satisfaction guarantee
Monthly Fee: $89.95 – $129.95
Lexington Law is well-known in the credit repair industry, with years of experience and almost nationwide availability (every state except in Oregon).
Because it’s a law firm and its staff is mostly attorneys and paralegals, the company is said to explore every legal avenue to correct inaccuracies in your credit report. Its account reps — often paralegals — offer personalized support over extended hours, seven days a week.
The company offers Transunion credit monitoring services and has a highly rated mobile app where users have 24/7 access to their credit score analysis and counseling plan. Its highest-tier plan also features identity monitoring and a FICO score tracker.
However, Lexington has also had its share of legal problems. It’s the subject of multiple lawsuits, including legal action filed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which alleges that the company used unfair telemarketing practices. The company claims that the practices were actually carried out by third parties they contracted.
Despite this, Lexington Law remains a powerful player in the industry and does offer the advantage of having an experienced law firm handling your case.
It offers the following credit repair packages:
|Concord Standard
$89.95 p/m
|Concord Premier
$109.95 p/m
|Premier Plus
$129.95 p/m
|Bureau challenges
|Bureau challenges
|Bureau challenges
|Creditor interventions
|Creditor interventions
|Creditor interventions
|InquiryAssist
|InquiryAssist
|Score analysis
|Score analysis
|ReportWatch
|ReportWatch
|TransUnion alerts
|TransUnion alerts
|Cease & desist letters
|FICO score tracker
|Identity theft protection
|Personal finance tools
