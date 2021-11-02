 Skip to main content
7 Best Credit Repair Companies of November 2021

  1. Best Overall

    Credit Saint

    Our Partner

    • Setup or First Work Fee:

      $99

    • Monthly Fees:

      $79.99 - $119.99

    • Available Discounts:

      None

    • Money-Back Guarantee:

      90 days

  2. Best for Flexible Subscriptions

    Sky Blue

    Our Partner

    • Setup or First Work Fee:

      $79

    • Monthly Fees:

      $79 - $119

    • Available Discounts:

      Couples

    • Money-Back Guarantee:

      90 days

  3. Best for Discounts

    Ovation Credit Repair

    Our Partner

    • Setup or First Work Fee:

      $89

    • Monthly Fees:

      $79-$109

    • Available Discounts:

      Couples, Seniors, Military

    • Money-Back Guarantee:

  4. Best Bonus Features

    The Credit Pros

    Our Partner

    • Setup or First Work Fee:

      None

    • Monthly Fees:

      $69-$149

    • Available Discounts:

      None

    • Money-Back Guarantee:

      90 days

  5. Best for Legal Expertise

    Lexington Law

    Our Partner

    • Setup or First Work Fee:

      $14.95 Transunion credit report summary pull

    • Monthly Fees:

      Premier Plus: $129.95 Concord Premier: $109.95 Concord Standard: $89.85

    • Available Discounts:

      Military discount: 50% first work fee Family and friends discount (referral): $50 discount on second account's first work fee

    • Money-Back Guarantee:

      No money back guarantee

Credit report mistakes are much more common than you might think. And, while you can remove inaccurate information from your credit report yourself, the process is often frustrating and time consuming.

Credit repair companies can make this process easier by doing the heavy lifting for you —obtaining your reports, finding inaccuracies and disputing any mistakes directly with creditors and the major credit bureaus.

So, if you’re ready to leave bad credit behind, read on for Money’s guide to the best credit repair companies of November 2021.

Our Top Picks for Best Credit Repair Companies

Find the #1 Credit Repair in Your State.

Click on your state to speak with a locally licensed expert. Let Credit Saint do the work for you.

Credit Repair Plans & Pricing

Best Credit Repair Reviews

Credit Saint

Best Overall

Pros

  • 90-day money-back guarantee
  • Options for every budget
  • Clear pricing policies
  • Online sign-up available

Cons

  • Limited availability
  • First work fees between $99-$195
  • No online chat

Monthly fee: $79.99 – $119.99

Credit Saint is our pick for Best Overall because of its clear pricing policies and array of affordable and comprehensive package options.

The packages — which range from $79.99 to $119.99 — differ in how many claims they’ll dispute a month, from five claims with the basic “Credit Polish” plan to an unlimited amount with the premium “Clean Slate” plan.

Credit Saint offers a free consultation to evaluate your particular situation, your credit scores from the three major bureaus and to identify the next steps you should take. Once you sign up with them, the company assigns an advisory team to your case and schedules calls to keep you informed.

Credit Saint offers a score tracker to alert you to any changes in your credit report. Additionally, it has a 90-day money-back guarantee if you don’t see any changes in your credit history after three months.

The company offers three credit repair packages: Credit Polish, Credit Remodel and Clean Slate.

Credit Polish
$79.99 p/m		Credit Remodel
$99.99 p/m		Clean Slate
$119.99 p/m
$99 one-time initial work fee$99 one-time initial work fee$195 initial work fee
Dispute up to 5 items per monthly cycleDispute up to 10 items per monthUnlimited monthly disputes
Goodwill intervention letters to creditorsExperian monitoringExperian monitoring
Goodwill intervention letters to creditorsGoodwill intervention letters to creditors
Escalated information requestsEscalated information requests
Disputes for bankruptcies and repossessionsJudgment disputes

Sky Blue

Best for Flexible Subscriptions

Pros

  • 90-day money-back guarantee, no conditions
  • 50% off a month for couples discount
  • Repair up to 15 items every 35 days
  • Online sign-up available

Cons

  • No monthly credit monitoring
  • No financial tools, such as budgeting
  • Monthly disputes limited to five per bureau every 35 days

Monthly fee: $79 – $119

Several credit repair agencies offer a 90-day money-back guarantee which promises to refund your money if they don’t remove any negative items from your credit report. Sky Blue Credit Repair offers a 90-day refund policy as well, but goes one step further — it also lets you pause and resume your membership whenever you like, a feature not available with other companies.

If you want to skip a month of service without canceling your subscription, you can request a pause online. You won’t get charged monthly payments while your account is paused and you can resume the subscription when needed. This could save you some money on startup fees, which most credit repair companies charge whenever you start using services.

Sky Blue offers one plan for $79 a month for individuals and $119 a month for couples (both married or unmarried partners).

Like some competitors, Sky Blue not only helps you remove inaccurate information from your credit report, you’ll get advice on managing existing debt and improving your financial habits.

Sky Blue is no longer registered with the Better Business Bureau (companies have to pay annual fees to stay accredited). However, it boasted an A+ rating when it was and consumer comments were largely positive.

Its credit repair plans include:

Sky Blue Credit Repair Services
$79 p/m ($119 p/m for couples)
Dispute up to 15 items (5 per credit bureau) every 35 days
Customized dispute letters
Statute of limitations research on reported debts
Credit score guidance
Credit rebuilding counseling
Debt settlement and negotiations consultations
Debt validation, goodwill and cease and desist letters

Ovation Credit Repair

Best for Discounts

Pros

  • Multiple available discounts
  • Cancel any time
  • Financial management tools available with both plans
  • Parent company LendingTree has a solid reputation

Cons

  • Credit monitoring only provided with Essential Plus
  • Phone-only application process
  • No 24/7 support

Monthly fee: $79 – $109 per month

Ovation Credit Repair stands out when it comes to discounts. It offers a 20% discount for couples and a 10% discount for seniors and military members. It also provides a one-time credit of up to $50 if you switch from another credit repair agency or refer a friend.

The company offers two credit repair packages: the Essential and Essential Plus. With the Essential plan, a case advisor will guide you through the dispute process and advise you on improving your overall credit situation. You’ll also get access to financial tools for budgeting and building a debt repayment plan.

The Essential Plus plan offers additional benefits like Transunion credit report monitoring and unlimited debt validation letters, which ask collectors to verify the accuracy of reported debt. This is an important step because, if a collector doesn’t have enough documentation to prove the account in question belongs to you, the bureaus might remove it from your report.

Essentials Plan – $79 p/mEssentials Plus Plan – $109 p/m
$89 one-time initial work fee / $79 monthly fee$89 one-time initial work fee / $109 monthly fee
Free consultation with a credit expertFree consultation with a credit expert
Personalized credit dispute optionsPersonalized credit dispute options
A case advisor that will oversee the process from start to finishA case advisor that will oversee the process from start to finish
Personalized dispute optionsUnlimited dispute and goodwill letters to creditors
Personal case advisorTransUnion credit monitoring
Financial Management ToolsOfficial Ovation recommendation letter for future potential lenders

The Credit Pros

Best Bonus Features

Pros

  • Financial management tools and credit monitoring included with every plan
  • Live chat available
  • Certified FICO professionals
  • No setup fee

Cons

  • Basic credit repair package only includes one credit dispute
  • 24/7 phone support isn't available

Monthly fee: $69 – $149

While many credit repair companies offer extra perks only with premium plans, The Credit Pros offers useful financial management tools even with its least expensive package.

The most affordable package (Money Management) includes tools like bill reminders and a budgeting system that syncs to your credit accounts in real-time, in addition to credit and identity theft monitoring services.

The Credit Pros will provide Transunion credit score updates and a full credit report every 60 days. It’ll also track your personal information (like your Social Security number and address) to see if it’s found on the dark web or was used to take out a payday loan, for example.

However, one drawback of the Money Management plan is that it’ll address only one inaccurate item from your report per month. If you need help with several items, you’ll need to upgrade to the Prosperity and Success packages. These include the same benefits as the Money Management plan plus some additional perks.

The Prosperity Package provides access to SlashRx, a discount program for prescription medications. The Success Package does as well, but it also offers a credit line from National Credit Direct. National Credit Direct is a financing program that allows customers to purchase items such as electronics at low monthly payments. The monthly payments are reported to the credit bureaus, which may help people increase a poor credit score. Do note that the company’s items are usually more expensive when compared to other retailers.

The company’s free consultation is available in English and Spanish, something not common in the credit repair industry. However, note that its initial work fee is higher than many other competitors’ — $119 for its low and medium tier plans and $149 for its premium plan.

There are 3 packages to choose from:

Money Management
$69 p/m		Prosperity Package
$119 p/m		Success Package
$149 p/m
$119 one-time initial work fee$119 one-time initial work fee$149 one-time initial work fee
One credit dispute per monthSame features as the Money Management planSame features as the Money Management plan
Updated free credit reports every 60 daysUnlimited number of monthly credit disputesUnlimited number of monthly credit disputes
Goodwill lettersDiscounts on medicationDiscounts on medication
Debt validation letterNo credit lineDiscounts for National Credit Direct products
Cease and desist letters to lendersCredit line from National Credit Direct
Access to the company’s legal network
Personalized action plans with certified FICO professionals
Credit line from National Credit Direct

The Credit People

Best Guarantee

Pros

  • Simple pricing structure
  • FCRA-certified consultants
  • Low one-time first work fee ($19)
  • 24/7 account access and online enrollment

Cons

  • No credit monitoring
  • No financial management tools

Monthly fee: $79 or $419 six month flat-rate

Most credit repair companies offer a 90-day money-back guarantee. Others only refund you for the last month of service. The Credit People, on the other hand, lets you cancel your subscription whenever you want, and refunds both the last and previous month’s payment.

The company’s low startup fees also set it apart from competitors. While other credit repair services charge around $79 or more to set up your account and pull your credit report, The Credit People only charges $19. After your account is ready, you can either pay $79 a month until you get the result you want or pay a flat fee of $419 for a six-month plan.

The Credit People’s interface is also a plus — you can monitor updates to your credit report or score from their easy-to-use online dashboard. It also lets you connect to customer service in case you have any questions.

The two memberships offered by The Credit People include the following credit repair services:

The Credit People Membership
$79 p/m ($119 for couples)
$19 initial fee
$419 flat-rate pricing for a six month membership ($69.83 p/m)
6-month satisfaction guarantee with flat-rate membership
Credit reports and credit score
Action plan focused on raising your credit score
Unlimited disputes

Lexington Law

Best for Legal Expertise

Pros

  • Long, proven track record
  • Online contact options
  • Employs attorneys and paralegals
  • Free credit report consultation

Cons

  • Credit monitoring only available with the priciest plan
  • Financial management tools only available with Premier Plus plan
  • Pending legal action from the CFPB
  • No satisfaction guarantee

Monthly Fee: $89.95 – $129.95

Lexington Law is well-known in the credit repair industry, with years of experience and almost nationwide availability (every state except in Oregon).

Because it’s a law firm and its staff is mostly attorneys and paralegals, the company is said to explore every legal avenue to correct inaccuracies in your credit report. Its account reps — often paralegals — offer personalized support over extended hours, seven days a week.

The company offers Transunion credit monitoring services and has a highly rated mobile app where users have 24/7 access to their credit score analysis and counseling plan. Its highest-tier plan also features identity monitoring and a FICO score tracker.

However, Lexington has also had its share of legal problems. It’s the subject of multiple lawsuits, including legal action filed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which alleges that the company used unfair telemarketing practices. The company claims that the practices were actually carried out by third parties they contracted.

Despite this, Lexington Law remains a powerful player in the industry and does offer the advantage of having an experienced law firm handling your case.

It offers the following credit repair packages:

Concord Standard
$89.95 p/m		Concord Premier
$109.95 p/m		Premier Plus
$129.95 p/m
Bureau challengesBureau challengesBureau challenges
Creditor interventionsCreditor interventionsCreditor interventions
InquiryAssistInquiryAssist
Score analysisScore analysis
ReportWatchReportWatch
TransUnion alertsTransUnion alerts
Cease & desist letters
FICO score tracker
Identity theft protection
Personal finance tools

Credit Versio

Best for DIY Credit Repair

Pros

  • AI software analyzes your credit reports to identify negative items
  • Automatically generates dispute letters based on your credit situation
  • Keeps track of your credit score and disputes with an easy-to-read dashboard
  • Monthly plans include identity theft insurance

Cons

  • You must mail the dispute letters yourself
  • No credit experts to assist you
  • No money-back guarantee
  • No credit consultations

Even though you can dispute credit inaccuracies yourself at no cost, the process can be time-consuming and stressful.

Credit repair software, Credit Versio, can help streamline this process.

The company’s software uses artificial intelligence to scan your credit reports for negative items that are lowering your credit score. It then organizes them according to the credit bureau that reported it.

If you find a mistake and would like to dispute it, the software can generate tailored dispute letters based on your credit information and the reason you believe that item is inaccurate. All you have to do is print out the letter and mail it to the credit bureau.

Credit Versio offers three plans that include unlimited dispute letters and monthly credit reports and scores. Two plans give you access to SmartCredit’s credit monitoring platform. The most expensive plan gives you access to IdentityIQ, an identity theft protection service.

Adding these services lets Credit Versio keep track of any changes to your credit report in case you need to send out more dispute letters.

smartcredit BASIC
$19.95 p/m		smartcredit PREMIUM
$24.95 p/m		IdentityIQ
$29.99 p/m
Unlimited disputesUnlimited disputesUnlimited disputes
Monthly 3-Bureau reports & scoresMonthly 3-Bureau reports & scoresMonthly 3-Bureau reports & scores
Identity insurance up to $1 millionIdentity insurance up to $1 millionIdentity insurance up to $25,000
Credit monitoring alerts from TransUnionCredit monitoring alerts from TransUnionCredit monitoring alerts from TransUnion
Access to Smartcredit Money ManagerAccess to Smartcredit Money ManagerAccess to monthly identity theft monitoring by IdentityQ
Two monthly Transunion Report & scoreUnlimited Transunion Report & score updates

Other credit repair companies we considered

As we researched the credit repair industry, there were some companies that didn’t quite meet the standards we’d set. These are some of them:

CreditRepair.com

Pros

  • Simple process
  • Educational blog

Cons

  • No information about its staff's qualifications
  • Pending legal action from the CFPB
  • Unclear information on its three plans

AMB Credit Consultants

Pros

  • 6-month money-back guarantee
  • Online enrollment available
  • Discounts for couples
  • One easy-to-understand plan

Cons

  • Advises against using AnnualCreditReport.com (the only federally authorized site to obtain free credit reports)
  • Must pay for a credit monitoring subscription before initial credit consultation
  • Expensive one-time enrollment fee of $149 or $198
  • Extra fee for third-party credit monitoring

Pyramid Credit Repair

Pros

  • 50% discount for couples on their first month
  • 90-day money-back guarantee
  • Extended customer service hours
  • No upfront fees

Cons

  • More expensive than the industry average
  • Higher than average fees
  • Expensive one-time enrollment fee of $149
  • Not available in some states
  • Sparse information

Pinnacle Credit Repair

Pros

  • Two Fast Track options for results within 15 or 60 days
  • Fast Track Elite option gives access to personal credit mentor
  • Connects account members to their network of lending partners

Cons

  • Fast Track tier costs between $1,500 and $2,500
  • High first-work fee of $199
  • No free consultation available
  • Limited information on the website

Creditfirm.net

Pros

  • Low monthly fee of $49.99
  • Cancel any time
  • Unlimited disputes to creditors
  • 24/7 service

Cons

  • Monthly credit monitoring not available
  • No guarantee
  • No debt settlement services
  • Outdated website is hard to navigate
  • Customers must send in credit reports themselves

Credit Assistance Network

Pros

  • Cancel anytime
  • No flat monthly payment, as you pay for concrete results
  • Issues cease and desist letters to collection agencies

Cons

  • High first work fee of $179 per individual, and $279 per couple
  • Complicated pay structure charges fees for each deletion
  • No monitoring
  • Contradictory and false information on its website
  • Unsecured website

Credit Glory

Pros

  • 24/7 customer support
  • Two options for victims of identity theft
  • 90-day money-back guarantee

Cons

  • High first-work fee of $199
  • Only removes negative items
  • No credit monitoring
  • Won't pull your credit report

Credit Repair Guide

A credit repair agency may help you improve poor credit by working on your behalf to remove inaccurate or outdated information. However, many companies make false claims and lure customers into paying for services that won’t deliver any results.

Read on to find out how to choose a reputable credit repair service and how the credit repair process works.

What to know before you pay for a credit repair company

Credit repair takes time

It can take from three months to a year to see an improvement in your credit report.

Not all negative information can be removed

Late or missed payments, hard inquiries, charge-offs, repossessions and debt collections can only be removed if the information is inaccurate or outdated.

You should stay away from companies that guarantee they can remove accurate information from your report or promise you a new credit identity, for example. For steps on how to deal with negative items that cannot be removed, read our guide on how to repair bad credit.

You have to do some of the legwork

You may have to provide credit repair agencies with documentation to support disputes of negative information on your credit report.

Most companies have setup fees

Most credit repair companies charge an initial fee (also called setup or first work fee) that can range anywhere between $15 to $200. This fee is used to set up your account, which may involve gathering your personal and financial information and creating a strategy plan for your particular credit situation.

Credit repair companies can’t charge you in advance for their services

Once you pay the setup fee (if required), companies can’t make any additional charges unless they prove that the services offered to you in contract are being fulfilled.

Legitimate credit repair companies should include a copy of the Consumer Credit File Rights

Under the Credit Repair Organizations Act (CROA), credit repair companies must give you a written contract outlining their services before receiving any payment from you. The agencies must also give you a copy of the “Consumer Credit File Rights Under State and Federal Law,” a document that is meant to inform you of your right to order credit reports and dispute inaccurate information yourself.

You have the right to cancel any services without incurring any penalties within 3 business days

The CROA also states that you have the right to back out of a contract within three business days without any charges or cancellation fees. This is also stipulated by the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC)’s Cooling-Off Rule.

How credit repair companies work

Each credit repair company has its own way of doing things, but most of them follow a four-step process:

Free Consultation

The credit repair company will walk you through the process, pull your credit reports from all three bureaus and determine if you’d be a good candidate for credit repair.

Limited power of attorney and written consent

The company’s representatives will inform you if they find mistakes in your file, and send you a written contract giving them limited power of attorney, that is, the legal right to act on your behalf.

Challenge items

With your legal consent, the company goes on to dispute inaccuracies with your creditors and the major credit bureaus. Inaccurate items on your credit report can include tax liens that don’t belong to you, duplicate accounts or outdated information.

Once they’re notified, credit reporting agencies must then investigate within 30 days of receiving the dispute. Once they confirm them as errors, they’ll remove them from your credit profile.

Progress reports

The best credit repair companies will track your disputes’ progress and update you frequently on the status of each disputed item. They will usually send progress reports along with an updated copy of your credit report so you can review the changes.

How to choose the right credit repair company

Check for Credit Repair Organizations Act (CROA) compliance

CROA establishes clear directives that legitimate credit repair agencies should follow, and it’s important to ensure the company you choose is compliant in every step of the process.

Companies must provide a written contract explaining in detail the services they will provide, how long it will take for them to get results, any guarantees they offer and the total credit repair cost for their services.

You have the right to walk away without penalty within three days of signing the contract if it does not meet your requirements.

Read customer reviews

Sources like Google Reviews, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Yelp are useful starting points in gauging customer experience. They each have their own way of evaluating companies, with the BBB giving an A-to-F grading system and Yelp offering its well-known star ratings, for example.

These websites are helpful, but we recommend complementing what you read with further research — after all, most people post reviews when they’re unhappy with a service, not when they’re satisfied.

However, if you read multiple reviews alleging similar types of issues, you should certainly consider it a red flag.

In our search for the best credit repair services, we focused on those that received mostly positive consumer feedback across multiple review websites.

Check the regulatory agencies

The credit repair industry is tightly regulated and must abide by the provisions of multiple federal laws aimed at the protection of consumers.

One of the agencies overseeing the industry is the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), a federal organization that protects consumers from fraudulent or predatory practices by banks, lenders or any type of financial institution — including credit repair companies.

When searching for the right credit repair company for you, it’s a good idea to check the CFPB complaint database and check how many complaints — if any — have been filed against it.

Compare fees and turnaround times

Reputable credit repair companies will list their prices and services clearly, so consumers can select the right package for their needs. Turnaround time should be reasonable, and the company must keep you updated about the progress.

Look for personal finance tools

Besides their standard credit repair services, some credit repair agencies offer personal finance tools like bill reminders, budgeting software and credit monitoring. Additionally, they may offer one-on-one credit consultations, satisfaction guarantees and identity theft protection services.

DIY Credit Repair

Credit repair companies are helpful if you can afford the service and don’t have the time to dispute the items. However, it’s important to note that you can fix your own credit — and at no cost. There are also ways to improve your credit score without the help of a credit repair agency.

Under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FRCA), you have the right to dispute any information you believe is inaccurate. Credit bureaus are required to investigate and delete it from your report if found to be erroneous.

To start checking for errors, you can request free credit reports from the three main credit bureaus — Equifax, Experian and TransUnion — at AnnualCreditReport.com. Once you examine your reports for any discrepancies, you can go to each bureau’s website and file an online dispute. They will investigate within 30 days and, if they confirm it’s a mistake, will delete the negative item from your report.

They might also delete items from your report if your debtor cannot validate the debt and is unable to provide evidence that the debt belongs to you.

If you’re up to the task, the first step is to learn it’s important to know how to read a credit report. Once you do, check out our guide on how to remove items from your credit report.

Covid-19 and Credit Repair

Free credit reports

Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax are offering access to a free credit report weekly through April 2022. Take advantage of this offer and check your reports for errors — if there are any, dispute them or consider hiring a credit repair company to do it for you.

Credit reporting errors during COVID-19

It’s important to watch out for erroneous “late payments” on your credit report — especially if you enrolled in a deferral program during the COVID-19 pandemic. Loan, mortgage or credit card payments shouldn’t be marked as late if your lender agreed to temporarily suspend them.

Contact your lender right away if you notice deferred payments are being incorrectly labeled as late on your report. If your lender doesn’t resolve the issue, contact the credit reporting agencies to begin a dispute process.

CARES Act protections

If you obtained a forbearance on a federally backed loan during the pandemic, these are some things to remember:

  • Forbearance, payment deferrals or pauses will not show up on your credit report and will not bring down your credit score. This applies to suspended collections and defaults as well.
  • Student loans are eligible for suspensions on loan payments, collections, defaults, and interest rates are set to zero until at least January 31, 2022.

Difference between credit repair, debt settlement and credit counseling

As we said above, there are different ways to repair your credit.

Debt settlement, credit repair and credit counseling are all in the personal finance sphere, but it’s important to note the key differences between the three methods.

Debt settlement serviceCredit repair serviceCredit counseling service
For-profit serviceFor-profit serviceNon-profit, but may charge a service fee
Resolves your debt and makes a deal to pay it off at a reduced amountIdentifies and repairs mistakes on your credit reportProvides debt and money management advice, but does not renegotiate overall debt
Involves stopping debt payments until a settlement is reached.Communicates with creditors and reporting bureaus to get mistakes corrected and removed from your credit reportNegotiates payment plans with creditors to protect you from debt collectors or late fees
Will impact credit negatively for up to 7 yearsImproves credit by removing reporting mistakesImproves credit with debt management plans
Hurts chances of getting loans or credit cardsIncreases the possibility of being approved for loans and credit cardsIncreases the possibility of being approved for loans and credit cards
Best as a last resortBest for people who don’t have the time to repair their credit themselvesBest if you’re having trouble making payments and need some help

If you’re interested in using a credit counselor, The National Foundation for Credit Counseling offers low-cost debt counseling, debt consolidation, and debt management plans.

7 Warning Signs of a Credit Repair Scam

The credit repair industry has had its share of controversies and scams. It’s important to recognize the red flags indicating a company or agent you’re dealing with might be engaging in some questionable practices.
7 warning signs of a credit repair scam

Credit Repair FAQ

How to fix your credit

You can fix your credit on your own, but it will take time, effort and patience. Review each of your credit reports from Experian, TransUnion and Equifax for errors. If you find any, file a dispute with the credit bureau and contact your creditor. They are legally obligated to investigate and eliminate inaccurate information from your report, at no charge to you.

How much does credit repair cost?

Prices vary across credit repair agencies. However, companies typically charge around $20 to $150 per month, depending on the service package you choose. They may also charge a setup fee (also called initial or first work fee) that can cost up to $200.

How long does it take to repair credit?

The amount of time it takes to repair bad credit depends on how much inaccurate information your report contains. Some companies estimate that it can take up to six months to see an improvement in your score. However, if your report has few errors, the process might be faster as there will be fewer disputes to process.

What do credit repair companies do?

These companies analyze your credit reports from the three main credit bureaus, pinpointing inaccurate information that may be keeping you from a good credit score. If their analysts find errors, they'll contact creditors and credit bureaus to dispute the negative items and have them removed. Some companies also offer personal finance tools and access to credit counselors.

How does credit repair work?

A credit repair company reviews your credit reports from the major credit bureaus for inaccuracies that may be impacting your credit score. It identifies accounts that don't belong to you or payments incorrectly marked as late, for example, and disputes the errors by contacting the credit bureaus or creditors. If the information is incorrect or can't be verified, the bureau is required to delete it.

How We Chose the Best Credit Repair Companies of 2021

Trustworthiness

The companies in our list are reputable credit repair services that have been around for over ten years and garner mostly positive customer reviews across different platforms. We looked for any history of Federal Trade Commission (FTC) violations and searched the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Database to verify any history of customer complaints or enforcement actions.

Product offering

A credit repair service assumes responsibility for writing dispute letters, communicating with lenders and credit bureaus and ensuring removal of each item. It helps if the standard service is complemented with other features. Multiple pricing options, additional financial tools, expert advice, and service guarantees helped companies stand out from the competition.

Pricing options and service guarantees

As we researched companies, we made sure that their pricing options were as varied as possible, and that their service guarantees were transparent with little to no fine print exceptions.

Summary of Money’s Best Credit Repair Companies of November 2021

© Copyright 2021 Ad Practitioners, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

