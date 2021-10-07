7 Best Home Security Systems of 2021

Best for Versatility ADT Home Security Our Partner Base Cost: No upfront costs, but installation fees apply

Plan Lock: 36-month contract

Monthly Fees: $28.99 per month

Installation Types: Professional Check Price Best No-Contract Option SimpliSafe Our Partner Base Cost: Starts at $299

Plan Lock: No contract

Monthly Fees: Starts at $14.99

Installation Types: DIY Check Price Best DIY Home Security Setup Frontpoint Our Partner Base Cost: Starts at $229

Plan Lock: No contract

Monthly Fees: $14.99

Installation Types: DIY Check Price Best for Phone Monitoring Brinks Our Partner Base Cost: Starts at $199

Plan Lock: 36-month contract

Monthly Fees: Starting at $19.99

Installation Types: Professional and DIY Check Price Best for Home and Vehicles Vivint Our Partner Base Cost: $599

Plan Lock: No contract

Monthly Fees: Starts at $29.99

Installation Types: Professional Check Price

Home security systems today offer a wide range of protection and coverage options. Modern systems can include features ranging from in-home motion and heat sensors to doorbell cameras, as well as apps and smart home integration that can monitor your home from any location.

If you’re in the market for a home security system, take a look at our list for the seven best home security systems, from automated and professionally installed to no-contract, self-monitoring options.

Our Top Picks for Best Home Security Systems

ADT – Best for Versatility

SimpliSafe – Best No-contract Option

Frontpoint – Best DIY Home Security Setup

Brinks Home – Best for Phone Monitoring

Vivint – Best for Home and Vehicles

Ring – Best Budget Option

Abode – Best for Smart Homes

Prevent burglary and illegal entry into your home. A home security service can protect your house, even when you're not there. Click on your state for more information.

Best Home Security System Reviews

ADT

Best for Versatility

Our Partner

Pros

12 Monitoring centers available nationwide

Theft protection available -- up to $500

30-day trial period and six-month money-back guarantee

Cons

36-month minimum contract

No DIY installation available -- professional installation only

With services available for homes and commercial or small business facilities, ADT’s home security has a high degree of customizability. Devices include:

door and window sensors

smoke detectors

night vision outdoor cameras

flood sensors

carbon monoxide detectors

full inside/outside video surveillance

You can also incorporate home automation functionality through ADT’s Control app, which sends customizable alerts to your smartphone, giving control over your home’s locks, garage door, smart lights and thermostat. The app integrates with smart home devices such as smart doorbells and cameras using Alexa, Kwikset, Z-Wave and Google Assistant.

Monitoring packages cost between $28.99 to $52.99 per month and include equipment rental fees. Equipment installation fees range between $99.00 to $199.00, depending on the system.

Base cost

No upfront costs, but installation fees apply

Basic Kit

Digital panel, door/window sensors, motion detector, backup battery, high decibel alarm, yard sign and window decal

Plan Lock

36-month contract

Monthly fees

$28.99 per month

SimpliSafe

Best No-Contract Option

Our Partner

Pros

Five home security packages available

HD video indoor cameras, Smart Lock and video doorbells and other smart home security add-ons

Option to discontinue monitoring for a specific period

Cons

Home automation requires a $24.99 plan upgrade

No facial recognition available with Simplicam

SimpliSafe is a no-contract DIY home security system that requires no drilling or tools and takes just minutes to install — with professional installation available for $79. ​​It’s available for a home trial period of 60 days, after which, if you’re not satisfied, you can return it for a full refund, with shipping costs covered by SimpliSafe.

SimpliSafe actively monitors systems, calls to verify alarms haven’t been set off by accident, and can request emergency help when needed. There’s no monitoring contract to worry about, and coverage costs just $14.99 a month. You can also choose to discontinue monitoring for a period of time — if you go on vacation, for example — and then reactivate it when you need it.

If automation is important to you, you can monitor any of the home security packages from your phone and the system can sync with Alexa and Google Assistant. However, to do so you will need to upgrade to SimpliSafe’s interactive monitoring plan ($24.99 monthly fee).

Base cost

Starts at $299

Basic Kit

1 base station, 1 motion sensor, 3 entry sensors, 1 keypad

Plan Lock

No contract needed

Monthly fees

$28.99 per month

Frontpoint

Beest DIY Home Security Setup

Our Partner

Pros

Professional installation available

Equipment can be used with other security monitoring companies

Four home security packages to choose from

Cons

Professional monitoring can get expensive

Personal remote monitoring costs extra

Frontpoint offers DIY setup, with easy installation that doesn’t require tools or scheduling a visit from a professional. You also have the option of creating your own security system by purchasing individual items, or you can add devices to the existing packages.

Additional equipment options include:

doorbell security cameras

carbon monoxide sensors

flood sensors

outdoor cameras

keychain remotes

panic pendants

Customers can easily monitor their home security system from any computer or mobile phone using the Frontpoint app. However, remote monitoring requires a subscription to one of Frontpoint’s monitoring plans, which starts at $99.

The company offers three different monitoring plans and includes 24/7 professional monitoring and a price-lock guarantee. Frontpoint also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee that includes return shipping, so you can try the system without commitment

Base cost

Starts at $299

Basic Kit

1 Frontpoint hub and keypad, 2 door/ window sensors, 1 doorbell camera, 1 home defense kit, 1 motion sensor

Plan Lock

No contract

Monthly fees

Starts at $14.99

Brinks Home Security

Best for Phone Monitoring

Pros

Devices have simple interfaces and are easy to use

Cellular backup included in all plans

One year warranty

Monitor for fire or flood

Cons

Requires a three-year contract

Basic starter kit doesn't include a camera

Home security and automation requires an extra $39-$49.99 a month

Brinks home security systems feature 4G LTE cellular backup and battery-powered backup. This means that any information and notifications that you monitor with your phone are kept and protected through cloud storage, so you won’t have to worry about power outages. Home security and automation options aren’t automatically included with any package, so you’ll have to pay extra for them.

Customers can choose between three smart security solutions: Essential, Complete and Ultimate. All three tiers include devices that are easy to set up and use. For example, the Essential package includes a touch control panel with a simple touchscreen interface, a motion sensor, and two wireless door sensors.

Brinks also offers several add-ons for increased customizability, including:

outdoor security cameras

smoke detectors

smart door locks

thermostats

Base cost

Starts at $199

Basic Kit

1 Brinks home touch control panel, 1 motion sensor, 2 wireless door sensors, yard sign and window sticker

Plan Lock

36-month contract

Monthly fees

Starts at $19.99

Vivint

Best for Home and Vehicles

Our Partner

Pros

Equipment integrates with third-party smart home devices

Control the system using mobile app, voice control recognition, or key fob

Professional monitoring includes carbon monoxide detection, live video monitoring, and medical alert monitoring

Cons

Requires a 60-month long-term contract if you don't pay upfront

No DIY option available

Short cancellation/refund policy of three days

Vivint doesn’t have pre-set equipment packages, opting instead to go with systems custom-built to your specifications and needs. To get a quote, you must call and speak with one of the company’s home security experts.

Vivint offers various smart home options, including smart locks, garage door control, thermostat, and lighting. All these devices can be connected to and monitored by Vivint’s Smart Hub. With this feature, you can control all these devices, and your home’s security systems, all through an integrated touchscreen.

Vivint Smart Home’s protection extends beyond your home — with Vivint Car Guard, you can protect your vehicle, too. You’ll be able to monitor your vehicle in the same home security app and receive alerts if your vehicle is being stolen, towed, or has been bumped.

Since Car Guard is on the same platform as your home security, you can configure your settings to turn on your outdoor lights when a car disturbance is detected while on your property.

Base cost

$599

Basic Kit

No basic kit. Vivint offers build-your-own options.

Plan Lock

No contract

Monthly fees

Starts at $29.99

Ring

Best Budget Option

Our Partner

Pros

Premium monitoring and video plan only costs $10 a month

You can choose between professional or DIY installation

One year warranty

Cons

Contact sensors are bulky

Some users have claimed connectivity issues

Ring offers a complete DIY option free of contracts and fees. Their basic plan only costs ten dollars per month, or $100 per year. Every Ring Alarm comes with a free 30-day trial of the company’s professional monitoring service, so you’ll be able to test it before deciding whether you’d like to sign up for a contract.

Ring’s strongest asset is its camera variety. You’ll find four different varieties of security cameras, which include: indoor, stick up, spotlight, and floodlight cameras. These can address different needs, including outdoor video surveillance options and video/lighting combinations to monitor areas such as driveways and backyards.

Lighting options include flood and spotlights, wired cameras with automatic lighting systems, and even solar-powered camera and lighting options.

The 10-piece complete deluxe home security bundle includes five contact sensors — four more than the basic kit — an extra motion sensor you can place outside, and a video doorbell to monitor your front entrance.

With the Ring Alarm, you’ll receive mobile and/or email alerts when Ring detects a security threat. If you’d like the system to summon help, you can also sign up for Ring’s 24/7 professional monitoring.

Base cost Starts at $199.99 Basic Kit Base station, 1 contact sensor, 1 motion detector, 1 keypad, 1 range extender Plan Lock No contract Monthly fees $10

Abode

Best for Smart Homes

Pros

Abode's Cue integration can connect most smart home devices

One year warranty

Professional monitoring available

Compatible with Apple smart devices

Cons

Company doesn't offer video doorbells or outdoor cameras

Base package doesn't include a keypad

Abode stands out thanks to its adaptable smart devices, which can connect to many voice-assistant programs, including Z-Wave, Zigbee, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and even Apple HomeKit. In fact, Abode is one of the only home security systems that’s compatible with Apple smart devices.

Additionally, the company offers home security kits from Iota and Gateway, and many smart gadget add-ons, including smart locks, speakers, lighting, and smoke/carbon monoxide detectors.

Abode also offers professional monitoring, with standard and pro tiers available at six dollars and $20, respectively.

Base cost

Starts at $229

Basic Kit

1 Gateway hub, 1 motion sensor, 1 mini door/window sensor, 1 key fob

Plan Lock

No contract

Monthly fees

Optional, starting at $6

Other Companies We Considered

Link Interactive

Pros

30-day money-back guarantee

Variety of smart home integration options

System is compatible with third-party devices

Cons

Only 36-month contracts available

Monthly monitoring costs start at $30.99

Why it didn’t make the cut:

Cancellation fees can be steep. If you decide to cancel your contract with the company before it expires, you must pay the remainder upfront.

The devices are also more expensive than others on our list. Typically, a set of Link Interactive devices can cost from $500 to $700 — no add-ons included. Link Interactive does offer financing, but only if you choose a one-, two- or three-year plan with the company.

Cove

Pros

Offers lifetime equipment warranty

Has a $5 monthly equipment credit if you upgrade your devices

Cons

No smart home integration or self-monitoring options

You need a premium subscription for remote monitoring

Cameras only work with their plus plan

Why it didn’t make the cut:

Cove’s lack of smart home and self-monitoring choices limits its options as a home monitoring system. For our top choices, we focused on companies that gave you the option to personally monitor your system, and that offered ways to improve your smart home security system setup. Since Cove offers neither, we opted for other companies that had them readily available.

Never leave your home unprotected. Safeguard your property with the help of a home security service. For more information, click below today.

Home Security Systems Guide

Now that you know about home security companies and their features, it’s time to get into all the ins and outs of the industry itself. The following section discusses the pros and cons of each security system sold in the industry today — professionally installed systems and DIYs — and their average pricing, as well as the steps you should consider when buying a security system.

How do home security systems work?

Home security systems usually consist of a network of devices connected to each other through a base station or central hub with the purpose of protecting your home.The hub gathers the information that each device records or highlights and delivers it either to you via a phone app or computer program, or to a professional monitoring agency.

Individual home security devices are usually cameras or sensors (including glass-break sensors), and they’re commonly placed in vulnerable entry points to your home, such as windows, doors, and corners. A typical home security kit includes:

A central control panel or “hub”

Sensors for doors and/or windows

A siren or alarm

Security cameras (wired or wireless)

Interior and/or exterior motion sensors

Window stickers or yard signs

Home security systems come in two types: professionally installed home security and do-it-yourself (DIY) home security systems. Each has its own pros and cons, which we’ve broken down below.

Professionally installed home security

With a professionally installed home security system, there’s no need to have to choose where to place your hub, security cameras, and sensors, since the company sets them for you. The provider sends a professional to assess your home’s vulnerabilities, and they give you advice on how many devices you’ll need to protect your home, and where they should be placed. Some companies offer professional installation for free, while others charge an additional fee.

Having a professional install your home security system can provide great peace of mind, as the process ensures that each camera and sensor has been placed efficiently. Additionally, a professionally installed system usually comes with professional monitoring, which typically responds moments after the alarm is set off.

However, note that you can end up paying extra with these types of systems, for they can also include professional monitoring as part of its price. For this reason, you should plan your budget carefully before deciding.

Professionally installed systems pros and cons

Pros

No personal setup needed

Professional monitoring is very reliable

The system setup accounts for all your home's vulnerabilities

Cons

More suited for large homes rather than apartments and renters

Can be very expensive when compared to DIYs

There's a chance that you'll be pressured into buying more than you need

DIY home security

DIY security systems are generally more affordable, and are best suited for renters and/or small apartments. This is because they can be built out or upgraded at once or over time, and they are wireless, so they can be moved from one location to another. The name implies that they’re meant to be set up on your own, although some DIY companies offer professional assistance for free or at a cost.

Most DIY home security systems are easy to set up, and have no contract fees. They typically don’t include professional monitoring, though some companies offer this option.

DIY home security pros and cons

Pros

Can be bought and upgraded over time

More affordable than professionally installed home security systems

You can easily move them to different locations in your home, or to a different home altogether

You don't have to spend extra on professional monitoring

Cons

Best suited for small homes and/or apartments

You typically do all the setup and monitoring yourself

Some devices might not connect with each other

How Much Is a Home Security System?

The overall cost of home security systems varies greatly for professionally installed systems and DIYs, and from company to company. However, there are three basic costs related to purchasing a home security system:

Security equipment – prices average around $200-$400

Installation/activation – costs range from free to $199

Monitoring fees – usually around $25-$50 per month

With professionally installed systems, you must generally pay all three fees.

While owning a home security system has its costs, it may result in discounts to your homeowner’s insurance policy, both if it’s professionally installed or DIY. This is because you’re reassuring insurance providers that you’re less risky to insure, as you’ve taken extra steps to protect your home.

If you want to learn more about the ins and outs of homeowner’s insurance, you can check our articles on how to buy homeowners insurance, and the best homeowners insurance on the market today.

Key takeaways:

There are three main costs related to home security systems

Equipment costs average at around $200-$400

Installation/activation costs average at $199

Monitoring costs average at between $25-$50

Having a home security system can provide homeowner’s insurance discounts

How to Choose a Security System for Your Home

Learning about the different kinds of home security systems is only one part of the process. It’s also important you know how to choose the right system for your home. The following section highlights five important steps you should take before committing to any home security system.

Step 1: Do your research

The first step in selecting the right security system for your home is to do some research. Go online and read about home security options. Consider the type of protection that’s most important to you, the most vulnerable areas of your home, and any major risk factors you need to address.

Check with your neighbors to see if they have any experience with home security companies and their products. It’s a great way of getting feedback on a system from someone who has used it and not from a salesperson. You can also ask your insurance agent or your realtor for referrals for local home security companies they may have experience with.

Key takeaways:

Consider the type of home protection that’s most important to you

Focus on the most vulnerable areas of your home

Analyze what major risk factors you need to assess

Check with your neighbor, insurance agent, or realtor for advice

Step 2: Know the different ways home alarm systems communicate

Modern home monitoring systems typically rely on cellular radio and/or Wi-Fi to connect and communicate, but there are other methods as well. The following is a full list of the different communication forms available today.

Traditional phone lines pros and cons

Pros

Most reliable means of communication

Still work during power outages

Cons

Wires are susceptible to natural and/or deliberate damage

They use dial-up, which is slower than other connections

Cellular radio pros and cons

Pros

Carries more data at higher speeds

Wireless connection is tamper-proof

Cons

In a power outage, relies on back-up batteries with a limited amount of power

Internet pros and cons

Pros

Offers the most features, and can be connected via DSL, cable or wireless

Can access home security cameras, thermostats, lighting, entry systems

Alarms connected via ISP are always on and connected to a monitoring station

Cons

Relies on power to operate

Requires specific hardware to enable connection, so it may require hardware upgrades

Many ISPs use throttling during peak hours to ensure adequate usage for all customers

Can cause unpredictable problems with alarm signals

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) pros and cons

Transforms analog audio signals into digital data that can be transmitted over the internet.

Pros

Most traditional alarm control panels can connect to VoIP without upgrading hardware

VoIP is more affordable and feature-rich than other services

Cons

Some providers use voice compression to reduce bandwidth use, which can create signal distortion, rendering the system useless

Relies on power to operate

Step 3: Get professional estimates

Make sure to get at least three companies to provide written cost estimates, and make sure they detail the equipment they recommend and why they are recommending it.

Even if you decide to do it yourself and purchase a system online, you can still work with an expert to get different quotes. Online home security system vendors like SimpliSafe and Ring have security professionals available to talk you through the process, help you determine the equipment you need, and give you a free quote.

Key Takeaways:

Get a professional to guide you through the process

Get estimates from at least three companies

You can still work with an expert, even if you get a DIY kit

Step 4: Have the system professionally installed

With some systems, you won’t have a choice. They’ll need to be professionally installed because the system components need to be wired to phone lines and a power source.

However, you might consider professional installation even with some do-it-yourself systems, especially if you’ll be using wireless home security systems.

Home security cameras come with default passwords and passcodes that can make them vulnerable to being hacked. A professional installer will be able to change those defaults, making the whole system more secure. If you purchased your security system online and the company doesn’t offer installation, you can find an ESA-certified professional through alarm.org

Key takeaways:

Consider professional assistance, even with DIY

Some devices come with default passwords and passcodes. A professional can help you set your own passwords

If the company you choose doesn’t offer professional installation, you can search for an ESA-certified professional at alarm.org

Step 5: Consider subscribing to a monitoring service

The whole point of an alarm system is to alert you when you’ve had a break-in, or some other problem arises that needs your immediate attention. While the idea of being able to monitor your security system on your own is appealing (as are the savings from not paying a monthly monitoring fee), you may receive better protection if you subscribe to a monitoring service. To help you decide, we’ve broken down a professional monitoring plan’s pros and cons.

Monitoring pros and cons

Pros

Monitoring systems provide 24/7 response to any alarm

Response times don't depend on you calling the relevant authorities

Typically, you won't have to check your phone or computer for alerts

They can assist during a medical emergency

Cons

You need to pay extra every month for the service

You may have to sign a contract to activate it

You might get charged fees if there's a false alarm and authorities find no sign of a break-in

Home Security Systems FAQs

How is having a security system for your home a risk management strategy?

Having a security system is important for risk management, since the system can deter criminals from entering your home, and it can also alert authorities if there is ever a break-in. In other words, if criminal activity threatens you and your home's security, then a security system can help address them. Additionally, home security systems can be used to monitor and document floods, fire, and any other environmental disaster.

What to look for when buying a home security camera system

When buying a home security camera system, ask yourself if you're planning to install it inside your home, outside, or both. Once you have that decided, evaluate how many cameras you'll need to cover the areas you want to monitor, such as your backyard, your living room, or even your garage. If you're unsure how many cameras you'll need, or what areas of your home you should focus on, you can contact a home security company of your choosing and ask for a professional to evaluate your home.

How do home security systems work?

Home security systems use entry sensors and cameras placed strategically around your home, and they communicate what they pick up to a central hub via radio frequencies and/or wires. The hub then directs this information to either a professional monitoring staff, or to your computer and/or cell phone via an app. If you have professional monitoring on your side, they will assess the situation and contact you if necessary.

If you have a DIY system, you'll have to keep a close eye to any notification that the hub sends your way.

How much do home security systems cost?

There are three costs related to purchasing a home security system: security equipment, installation/activation, and monitoring costs. Security equipment is always the biggest investment, since, on average, they cost around $200 to $400. Installation/activation costs range from zero to $199, and monitoring services can cost from $25 to $50 per month.

What causes false alarms on home security systems?

There are many things that can cause a false alarm, but the most common is human error. You can accidentally trigger your home's alarm system by inputting the incorrect password, by not changing the batteries, or by leaving doors or windows opened. An alarm can also go off if your pet, a stray animal, or even a passerby accidentally activates your motion detector.

How We Chose the Best Home Security Systems

We evaluated the best home security systems of 2020 using four factors:

Security features

We chose companies that offer a wide variety of security options from door sensors to video cameras and more. We also made sure to include a selection of professionally monitored and installed options, as well as systems that embrace a DIY approach.

Contracts and payment options

While most security companies require contracts, we looked for some no-contract options as well. Most of the companies that do require contracts offer at least a 30-day trial before commitment.

24/7 Monitoring and assistance availability

With 24/7 monitoring, a security company can request help for you when you can’t. The companies included in this ranking all offer 24/7 monitoring and emergency assistance.

Company reputation

We weighed factors like the company’s user reviews, satisfaction ratings and the company’s reputation for providing responsive customer support.

Summary of Money’s Best Home Security Systems of 2021

ADT: Best for Versatility

SimpliSafe: Best No-Contract Option

Frontpoint: Best DIY

Brinks Home: Best for Phone Monitoring

Vivint: Best for Home and Vehicles

Ring: Best Budget Option

Abode: Best for Smart Homes

© Copyright 2021 Ad Practitioners, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0