7 Best Homeowners Insurance Companies of October 2021

Best Online Company Lemonade Our Partner J.D. Power Satisfaction Score: N/A

A.M. Best Rating: N/A

Discounts: Homebuyer, 10% New Customer Check Price Best Range of Coverage Options Erie Our Partner J.D. Power Satisfaction Score: #4 of 23

A.M. Best Rating: A+

Discounts: Multi-Policy, Advanced Quote, Fire/Burglary Alarm/Sprinkler System Credit Check Price Best for Claims-Free Homeowners Allstate Our Partner J.D. Power Satisfaction Score: #6 of 23

A.M. Best Rating: A+

Discounts: Multi-Policy, Responsible Payment, Claims-Free, Welcome and Loyalty, Homebuyer, Protective Device, Early Signing Check Price Best Customer Service Amica Our Partner J.D. Power Satisfaction Score: #2 of 23

A.M. Best Rating: A+

Discounts: Multi-Policy, Loyalty, Claims-Free, Auto Pay, E-discount Check Price

Homeowners insurance pays to repair or rebuild your home and replace its contents if they’re damaged by specific perils like fire, theft or a weather event such as wind or lightning.

If you’re not familiar with home insurance coverage and its policies, you might end up paying more than you should for inadequate coverage. To help you find a homeowners insurance policy that works for you, here are the six best home insurance companies for October 2021.

Our Top Picks for Best Homeowners Insurance

Lemonade – Best Online Insurance Company

Erie Insurance Company – Best Range of Coverage Options

Allstate – Best for Claim-Free Homeowners

Amica Mutual – Best Customer Service

USAA – Best for Military Members

Hippo – Best for Fast Quotes

AIG – Best for High-Value Homes

Best Home Insurance Reviews

Lemonade Insurance

Best Online Insurance Company

Our Partner

Why we chose Lemonade: Lemonade’s use of quick and automated online services provide a smooth experience and can speed up both quotes and claims processing.

Lemonade Insurance is an online-only insurance company that uses artificial intelligence to provide notably fast home insurance quotes and claims payments. The company can provide a quote in a few minutes — you simply fill out a form on their website, choosing the coverage amount. They also have customer service available through text and phone calls to help you through the process if you need it.

The use of AI also makes the claims process unusually quick, with many reimbursements paid in a matter of minutes, the company says. Lemonade also has a unique approach to paying for its operations and using company profits. Its operations are funded, at least in part, through a flat fee that’s added to the policy’s premium. Then, through what is called the Lemonade Giveback program, up to 40% of any premiums that aren’t used to pay out in claims are donated to a non-profit organization you choose when you initially sign up for the policy.

Otherwise, Lemonade offers a standard selection of coverage options, including:

Dwelling coverage

Other structures coverage

Personal property coverage

Personal liability

Medical payments

Loss of use

Erie Insurance

Best Range of Coverage Options

Pros

Customizable coverage deductibles

Discounts available when bundling with auto insurance

Add-ons include liability coverage, identity recovery, and service line protection

J.D. Power Ranking: 6th (out of 20)

A.M. Best Rating: A+

Cons

Only available in 12 states

Why we chose Erie: Erie offers Guaranteed Replacement Cost under its standard policy, a valuable addition to an already solid insurance package.

Erie Insurance is among a handful of homeowners insurance companies that include Guaranteed Replacement Cost coverage under its standard policy, which pays homeowners enough to rebuild their home the way it was before the incident, rather than paying a depreciated amount due to the home’s age. That coverage includes roof damage coverage as well, although full replacement is an extra-cost addition.

Erie also offers a 16% to 25% discount for bundling and additional discounts if you install automatic sprinklers, smoke detectors, and burglar alarms.

The company is among the few insurers — along with Allstate and USAA — to offer, at additional cost, home-sharing coverage as an alternative to buying such insurance through AirBnB or Vrbo. As a rule, damage from paying guests is not covered under standard homeowners insurance.

Erie’s base policy also covers these other items that are extra-cost add-ons with many companies:

Valuables and hard-to-replace items

Gift card and gift certificates

Animals, birds, and fish

Cash and precious metals

You can also add the following coverage to any Erie policy:

Water backup and sump overflow

Personal liability coverage

Identity recovery services

Service line protection

Allstate

Best for Claim-Free Homeowners

Pros

Additional rebate when renewing your standard policy

Rateguard option locks in your premium

HostAdvantage for home-sharing or renting

J.D. Power Ranking: 7th out of 20

A.M. Best Rating: A+

Cons

HostAdvantage feature is not available in all of 50 states

Why we chose Allstate: Allstate’s solid reputation, along with big perks and discounts for claim-free homeowners, earns it a place on our list.

Allstate compensates homeowners who take good care of their property and are claim-free. You can get up to a 20% discount if you switched to Allstate and hadn’t filed a claim with your previous insurer. Allstate will also lower your deductible amount for every additional year without a home insurance claim while you’re with them.

For an extra fee, Allstate also offers a Rateguard option, which allows you to file one “free” claim every five years without triggering a rise in your premium. However, since there’s a low likelihood of placing a claim in any year, the option may or may not be worth buying, depending on its cost and the increase in premium that would result from making a claim.

The company is one of the few — along with Erie and USAA — to offer, at additional cost, home-sharing coverage as an alternative. As we said above, damage from paying guests is not covered under standard homeowners insurance policies.

The company also offers optional coverage for:

Identity theft restoration

Green improvement reimbursement

Water backup

Yard and garden

Scheduled personal property

Electronic data recovery

Business property

Musical instruments

Sports equipment

Amica Mutual

Best for Customer Service

Pros

Contractor Connection database connects you with contractors

Discounts for claim-free customers

J.D. Power Ranking: 1st out of 20

A.M. Best Rating: A+

Cons

Discounts are not available in all states

Contractor Connection is not available in HI and AK

Why we chose Amica Mutual: Amica Mutual’s customer service is one of the best in the market, and their Contractor Connection makes quality service accessible wherever you are.

Amica Mutual stands out for high-quality customer service, having topped the J.D. Power Property Claims Satisfaction Study for nine consecutive years. Another notable aspect to the company is its Contractor Connection database, which lists thousands of vetted, licensed and insured contractors and guarantees their work with a five-year warranty.

Like many insurers, Amica also offers loyalty discounts, in its case to customers who have been with the company for at least two years. They also offer breaks to those who are and remain claim-free for at least three years.

For customers who require additional coverage, Amica offers:

Valuable items coverage

Catastrophic coverages

Identity fraud expense coverage

Home business coverage

USAA

Best for Military Personnel and their Families

Our Partner

Pros

Get 10% off with a car insurance policy

Home Sharing coverage available

Discounts for condo or renters" rel="nofollow">https://money.com/best-renters-insurance/">renters insurance policyholders with no claims

A.M. Best Rating: A++

Cons

Only available for military personnel and their families

Home Sharing is not available in all of 50 states

Why we chose USAA: USAA has a great combination of low premiums and wide coverage for qualifying members, along with a reputation for trustworthiness and financial stability.

USAA is a highly rated insurance provider — both for its financial stability and customer service (although its limited availability means it’s not included in J.D. Power customer satisfaction rankings). It offers many different coverage options for military members and their families, including the children of veterans and those who are serving.

USAA is also among just a handful of homeowners insurance companies that includes Guaranteed Replacement Cost coverage under their standard policy, which allows homeowners to rebuild their home the way it was before an incident, rather than receiving a depreciated amount due to the home’s age.

The company is also known for its low premiums. If you qualify for membership in USAA, it would be hard to find better home insurance rates and coverage for property damage.

The company is one of the few — along with Erie and Allstate — to offer, at additional cost, home-sharing coverage as an alternative to buying such insurance through AirBnB or Vrbo.

Hippo

Best for Fast Quotes

Our Partner

Pros

Obtain an online quote in 60 seconds

Purchase a policy online in around 5 minutes

Get discounts when using Hippo's Smart Home System

Offers home-care services

Cons

Discounts are available for homes with access to digital and smart systems

Coverage is not available nationwide

Why we chose Hippo: Hippo’s use of technology both for customer service and improved home security makes them a top choice for tech-savvy homeowners.

Hippo allows customers to complete the quote process entirely online, get a quote in as fast as a minute, and receive a policy in as little as five minutes, the company claims.

Hippo also provides a smart home discount if you agree to install and use a free smart home monitoring system. The kit has several levels, with escalating arrays of equipment. The company claims customers save an average of $64/year when they agree to installing the plain self-monitoring kit — which includes smoke, CO2 and water-leak detectors — and $91/year when opting for the pro monitoring kit, which adds 24/7 monitoring and emergency dispatch services.

Their Hippo also offers a HomeCare Expert program that provides professional service recommendations, via phone, to policyholders who need repairs or maintenance.

The company’s policy discounts are subject to the use of a smart home kit, given at no cost to eligible policyholders.

In addition to standard home insurance coverage, Hippo offers to cover:

Computers and home office equipment

Appliances and electronics

Smart home upgrades

House cleaners and sitters

Water backup

Service line protection

Enhanced rebuilding

Full replacement costs

Costs for local ordinance changes

AIG

Best for High-Value Homes

Pros

Coverage for homes of up to $100 million

Robust cybersecurity coverage

Coverage for properties outside the United States

Lower average premium than other high-end competitors

Cons

Low customer service ratings

Customers have to buy more than one policy with the company

Why we chose AIG: AIG provides comprehensive coverage for high-value properties worth up to $100 million.

AIG is known as a luxury insurer that provides high net-worth individuals with comprehensive coverage, from dwelling to cybersecurity protection. It offers guaranteed replacement cost (without any limits, according to the company) for homes valued from $750,000 all the way up to $100 million on an “all-risk” basis — meaning their policy covers all perils except the few specifically excluded. They also offer the option of ultra-high deductibles (up to $100,000) so you can lower your premium.

You must have one of the company’s other policies to get homeowners insurance with AIG, but the company has a wide array of policies aimed at high net-worth customers to choose from — including collection insurance, yacht insurance, auto insurance and even private aircraft insurance.

You can also find services that will help you prevent accidents or take care of them quicker. The insurer provides background check services for domestic staff, private firefighting units, cybersecurity measures and more.

On top of standard coverage, AIG offers services such as:

Kidnapping, ransom and extortion coverage

Landscaping coverage

Crisis management and reputation restoration

Multinational property coverage

Business property coverage

Other Home Insurance Companies We Considered

As we analyzed home insurance companies, we focused on financial stability and strong customer satisfaction ratings, in addition to the variety of coverage options each company offered.

The insurance providers we selected excelled in all of these categories, while the following carriers didn’t quite meet the mark.

However, do check out these additional options below to see if one of these companies might fit your specific needs.

Pros

Partnership with Ting to prevent electrical fires

Discounts for bundling policies and for first-time sign-ups

Insurance agents available in most states

Cons

Policies not available through independent agents

Online quote system may not be available for manufactured or mobile homes

Fewer discounts than competitors

Pros

Farmers Smart Plan Home Policy offers three different types of coverage

Claims-free discounts

Eco-rebuild coverage offers up to $25,000 to replace electronics and appliances with environmentally friendly products

Cons

Doesn't offer home insurance in Alaska or Washington D.C.

Somewhat more expensive than competitors

Pros

Offers an array of discounts for online purchases, auto policies, new homes, claim-free customers, automatic payments and paperless options

Comprehensive mobile app

Cons

High number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

Pros

Coverage add-ons include identity fraud, green home coverage, water backup, and special personal property protection

Discounts for homeowners with protective devices such as home security systems, interior sprinklers and fire alarms

Cons

Higher prices than competitors for policy limits above $75,000

Lower than average satisfaction rating in the 2021 J.D. Power Property Claims Satisfaction Study

Pros

Masterpiece homeowners policy covers high-value properties worth more than $1M

Coverage for traumatic experiences such as child abduction, stalking and home invasions

Cons

More expensive than average

Only sells through local agents

Pros

Lower than average premiums, along with some uncommon standard coverage such as sewer backup damage

Generous discounts for bundling and for new and renovated homes.

Its mobile app allows you to make payments, show proof of coverage, monitor claim status and more

Cons

Consumer satisfaction score, as measured by J.D. Power, is lower than other companies on this list

Home Insurance Guide

Homeowners insurance coverage is a type of property insurance that provides financial protection against loss due to natural disasters, theft and accidents. Often, it can also cover additional living expenses (ALE), that is, the costs incurred if you’re displaced from your home and have to find somewhere else to stay.

If you’re a new homebuyer, it’s important to remember that a home insurance policy is required if you are financing a new home. Additionally, the policy cannot travel from one dwelling or owner to another — something to keep in mind before selling your house.

When you’re shopping around for a policy, it can be useful to contact an insurance agent that can help you compare quotes and coverage options.

What Does Homeowners Insurance Cover?

There are several levels of homeowners insurance policies. Which one is right for you will depend on the level of coverage you want.

Read our list below for the different types of coverage available to you.

H01

The most basic policy. It covers damage inflicted by these 10 perils:

Fire and lightning

Hail and windstorms

Explosions

Civil unrest

Aircraft damage

Vehicle damage

Smoke

Vandalism

Theft

Volcano eruption

H02

A step up in coverage from H01. It covers the ten basic perils plus six more which include:

Falling objects

Snow

Water discharge (not flooding)

Sudden cracking, bulging or burning of a built-in appliance

Accidental damage from electrical currents

Freezing

H03

The most common policy, which covers all perils except for floods and earthquakes. If you’re unsure about needing flood coverage in your homeowners policy, take a look at our flood insurance guide.

H04

This is renter’s insurance, which of course doesn’t apply to homeowners. However, if you’re looking for this type of insurance, make sure to check out our reviews on the best renter’s insurance companies.

H05

The highest level of coverage. It covers most perils, the structure, and your belongings at replacement cost regardless of which included peril caused the damage.

H06

This covers condos. While condo structures and common areas are generally covered by homeowners’ associations, with an H06 you can cover your belongings and the inside of your home.

H07

This coverage is for mobile or manufactured homes, meaning homes built elsewhere and moved around or brought into a land plot after manufacture. It’s not to be confused with RV insurance, which is a type of automobile insurance (you can check out the best RV insurance companies here, though).

H08

It covers older homes. This coverage is specifically designed for high-value houses that cost more to rebuild.

Many insurance companies offer customizable coverage as part of their homeowners insurance policy. Identity theft protection, work-related damages, and damages caused by rodents and domestic animals are part of the extra coverage options that can be added to a homeowners’ insurance policy.

What is Excluded from Homeowners Insurance

Home insurance policies never include coverage for the perils listed in the table below. These require additional and different policies instead; however, there are also some exceptions for perils that would normally be covered.

High-risk flood areas

If your area is deemed high-risk by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), you will be required to purchase flood insurance for your property as an add-on to your policy. The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) provides flood insurance for property owners, renters, and businesses and is available for anyone living in one of the 23,000 participating NFIP communities. For more information about what’s covered and how to purchase flood insurance, visit FloodSmart.gov.

Hail and wind

Depending on where you live, there may be additional weather-related exclusions. For example, homeowners’ insurance policies issued for coastal homes in Texas don’t cover wind or hail damage.

Power outages

Depending on your home insurance policy, some items — such as spoiled food or frozen pipes — may not be covered in the event of a short or prolonged power outage.

Living close to a fire station

Having a newer house (established timeframe depends on the company)

Signing up within a year of purchasing your home

Renewing your policy before it expires

Having a good credit score Cash value vs. replacement cost Coverage limits usually boil down to a decision between “actual cash value” or “replacement cost” coverages: Actual cash value : calculates the value of your home minus depreciation, taking into account any existing damage or wear. With this option, you’ll only receive a settlement for your home’s value at the time it was lost.

Used J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study to measure customer satisfaction ratings with claim settlement, claim process, First Notice of Loss (FNOL), estimation and repair.

Considered each underwriter’s complaint ratio for homeowners insurance based on data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

Eliminated companies with A.M. Best financial strength ratings below A+. Summary of Money’s Best Homeowners Insurance Companies of October 2021 Lemonade – Best Online Insurance Company

Erie Insurance Company – Best Range of Coverage Options

Allstate – Best for Claim-Free Homeowners

Amica Mutual – Best Customer Service

USAA – Best for Military Members

Hippo – Best for Fast Quotes

AIG – Best for High-Value Homes

