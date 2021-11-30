7 Best Job Posting Sites for Employers

Best for Large Scale Recruiting ZipRecruiter Our Partner Free Job Posting: 4-day free trial

Candidate Matching Software: Yes

Sponsored Job Posts: Yes

ATS Integration: Yes Check Price Best for Free Job Posts Indeed.com Our Partner Free Job Posting: Yes

Candidate Matching Software: Yes

Sponsored Job Posts: Yes

ATS Integration: Yes Check Price Best for Executive and Upper Management Positions LinkedIn Our Partner Free Job Posting: Yes

Candidate Matching Software: Yes

Sponsored Job Posts: Yes

ATS Integration: Yes Check Price Best for College Recruiting Handshake Job Search Site Our Partner Free Job Posting: Yes

Candidate Matching Software: Yes

Sponsored Job Posts: Job post visibility depends on school approval

ATS Integration: Yes Check Price Best for Scouting Designers and Creatives Dribbble Job Searching Site Our Partner Free Job Posting: No

Candidate Matching Software: Yes

Sponsored Job Posts: No

ATS Integration: Yes Check Price

Online job boards are a recruiter’s primary tool thanks to their established popularity among job seekers – top websites like Zip Recruiter and LinkedIn have millions of monthly visitors worldwide. The best job boards facilitate the hiring process even further with intelligent recruiting software, sponsored job posts and company branding services.

Keep reading to learn more about our best job posting sites for employers, along with tips on how to write a successful job post.

Our Top Picks for Best Job Posting Sites for Employers

Zip Recruiter – Best for Large Scale Recruiting

Indeed – Best Free Job Posting Site

LinkedIn – Best for Executive and Upper Management Positions

HandshakeHandshake – Best for College Recruiting

Dribbble – Best for Scouting Designers and Creatives

Glassdoor – Best for Company Branding

Snagajob – Best for Hourly Work

Find the perfect candidate that will help you take your business to the next level. Job Search Sites make it easier for you to find the most qualified candidates for your business. Click your state to learn more.

Best Job Posting Sites for Employers Reviews

ZipRecruiter

Best for Large Scale Recruiting

Our Partner

Pros

4-day free trial

Candidate matching tool

Posts job(s) across network of 100+ job boards

Employers pay-per-click based on their budget

Cons

No free job posting

Free trial requires credit card information

Basic subscription doesn't include resume contact

Why we chose it: We chose Zip Recruiter as the best job posting site for large-scale recruiting because it shares each job post across its network of 100+ job boards, which include LinkedIn and Monster.

Job post pricing ultimately depends on the size of your business, recruitment needs and number of job listings. Zip Recruiter can create plans for both small businesses and large enterprises.

You can select daily, monthly or annual subscriptions for the following packages:

Standard – Posts sponsored job ads across Zip Recruiter’s network. A Standard daily subscription costs $16 for one job post.

– Posts sponsored job ads across Zip Recruiter’s network. A Standard daily subscription costs $16 for one job post. Premium – The same offering as the standard package, plus higher positioning in job alert notifications sent to job seekers, and allows viewing of Zip Recruiter’s resumé database. A Premium daily subscription costs $24 for one job post.

– The same offering as the standard package, plus higher positioning in job alert notifications sent to job seekers, and allows viewing of Zip Recruiter’s resumé database. A Premium daily subscription costs $24 for one job post. Enterprise – Includes candidate matching, sponsored job ads, resume database, featured company pages, and ZipRecruiter Apply, an application tool accessible for web and mobile.

Indeed

Best Free Job Posting Site

Pros

Free job posting for employers

Compatible with multiple ATS systems internationally

Candidate matching filter

Screen applicants with assessment tests specific to the job offer

Cons

Free job posts have reduced visibility

No mobile app for recruiters

Why we chose it: We chose Indeed as the best free job posting site because it’s one of the largest online job search sites and allows recruiters to post for free.

Indeed has over 175 million resumés in its database, according to company data. For recruiters, these numbers mean increased visibility and higher chances of recruiting top talent.

Products for employers include:

Indeed Hiring Platform – Includes automated recruitment, candidate matching and virtual interviews

– Includes automated recruitment, candidate matching and virtual interviews Free and sponsored job posting – Choose between budget-based sponsored job posts that rank higher on the search results and email alerts, or free job postings will lose visibility in the search results over time

– Choose between budget-based sponsored job posts that rank higher on the search results and email alerts, or free job postings will lose visibility in the search results over time Indeed Resume – Features advanced search filters that scan millions of resumes to find qualified candidates

– Features advanced search filters that scan millions of resumes to find qualified candidates Indeed Apply – Allows candidates to apply to your job from their phones

LinkedIn

Best for Recruiting Executive and Upper Management Positions

Our Partner

Pros

One free job post included

Over 40 search filters to narrow down candidates

Combines social networking with job search engine

Features mobile app for recruiters

Cons

More expensive than most services

Free job posts are removed once 75 people apply

No online quotes

Why we chose it: We chose LinkedIn as the best for recruiting executive and upper management positions because it’s a popular networking tool for C-Suite candidates.

As a professional social media platform, LinkedIn hosts over 740 million members worldwide, many of which qualify for hard-to-fill positions. Recruiters can also view reviews and ratings from colleagues within the candidate’s network.

Business tools include advanced search filters, matching alerts, applicant tracking system (ATS), a company career page and increased advertising to qualifying candidates.

Available recruiting plans include:

Recruiter for Professional Services – Recruiting plan tailored for staffing firms

– Recruiting plan tailored for staffing firms LinkedIn Recruiter Corporate – Comprehensive plan for high-volume hiring needs

– Comprehensive plan for high-volume hiring needs LinkedIn Recruiter Lite – Affordable version of Recruiter for smaller businesses. Businesses interested in RecruiterLite can purchase the subscription online, for $140 monthly or $1,440 annually.

Handshake

Best for College Recruiting

Pros

Over 1,000 in-network schools

Host recruiting events and 1:1's

Participate in career fairs

Mobile-friendly

Cons

Only available to students with an ".edu" e-mail address

Premium features are expensive

Employers must be vetted by each college to contact students directly

Why we chose it: We chose Handshake as the best for college recruiting for its mobile platform that connects college students with companies all over the country.

With Handshake, students can create a profile to receive personalized job recommendations, speak directly with companies and submit job or internship applications directly on the app.

Handshake offers employers two products:

Handshake Core – Post jobs and internships, and connect with career centers for free

– Post jobs and internships, and connect with career centers for free Handshake Premium – Post jobs and internships, connect with students and access additional recruiting tools, such as advanced search filters and up-to-date candidate suggestions

A Handshake Premium subscription is costly. Annual cost averages close to $10,000 annually, but ultimately varies according to hiring needs and the specific features you purchase.

Dribbble

Best for Scouting Designers and Creatives

Pros

Preview "shots" (sample images) of professional portfolios

Bundling options available

Large design community

Employers may post a freelance project for free

Cons

Expensive

No free job posts

No hiring platform or ATS integration

Why we chose it: We chose Dribbble as the best for scouting designers and creatives because it showcases professional portfolios from various creative fields including animation, branding, illustration, product design and web design. Dribble’s high traffic numbers also signal that job posts have increased visibility within the design community.

Dribbble offers two services for employers:

Job Board – Post a single job ad and candidates can apply directly on the platform

– Post a single job ad and candidates can apply directly on the platform Designer Search – View designer profiles and portfolios with specific search filters and direct messaging tools. You can search by current job title, salary expectations, and location.

Job Board and Designer Search subscriptions can be purchased separately or as a bundle. Pricing is more than expensive than other services, considering job ads aren’t sponsored and search tools are a bit more limited than competitors’.

Monthly plans cost $299 while quarterly subscriptions cost $249. Bundling will set you back $349 per quarter or $499 a month.

Glassdoor

Best for Company Branding

Pros

Create company brand and attract the right candidates

Showcase employee reviews, salary comparisons and CEO ratings

Partnering with Indeed features your company page on Indeed's network

Over 20 million monthly visitors

Cons

Not a job posting site

No recruitment or hiring tools for employers

Why we chose it: We chose Glassdoor as the best for company branding because employers can create a company profile that showcases their culture and values, attracting the right candidates from the get-go. Job seekers can also view salary information, current and former employee reviews and CEO ratings on the company page.

Branding services for employers include:

Profile optimization with photos, videos and featured reviews

with photos, videos and featured reviews Templates for requesting reviews from your employees

for requesting reviews from your employees Profile analytics that measure your page’s performance and engagement

Employers can sign up for Glassdoor for free and build a basic profile with reviews and basic analytics. You’ll need to contact sales for a quote for the Standard and Select plans, which offer additional branding and analytical tools at an added cost.

Snagajob

Best for Hourly Work

Pros

Free trial and affordable subscription

Ideal for the service industry

Option to request "shift covers" without a subscription

Posting 5 jobs or more qualifies you for a discount

Cons

Not for full-time positions

No free job posts

Why we chose it: We chose Snagajob as the best for hourly work because the platform caters to industries that rely heavily on part-time work, such as restaurants, customer service, cleaning services and hospitality.

The platform matches employers with pre-qualified candidates, and streamlines onboarding paperwork. Legal documents like the I-9 are regularly updated, and employers can edit and submit them from their account. Once you’ve selected the candidate, you can also host virtual interviews directly on the platform.

A subscription costs $89 per month, per job slot. Snagajob will only charge you if a candidate applies for the position, unlike other job boards that charge per click, even if no one applies.

Other job search websites we considered

Most online job boards offer similar, if not identical, services. To avoid redundancy in our top picks, we didn’t include job boards that were alike or were already picked up by larger aggregator sites like Zip Recruiter or Indeed. Others didn’t make it because they offer less visibility or don’t include competitive recruiting tools.

Pros

4-day free trial for all plans

Option to purchase single-use packages`

Cons

No free job posts

Low website traffic when compared to direct competitors

Monster offers employers three monthly subscription plans. It depends on the plan, but you can purchase up to 5 job slots, unlimited resume views and sponsored ads. If you don’t need a subscription, Monster also offers single-use packages, which allow one job post per package. Employers can select the degree of ad visibility and for how long the job ad will run. Posts are set to expire after 30 or 60 days – you’ll need to purchase another package to run a new ad once that period runs out.

Pros

Largest classified ads website on the internet

Affordable job posts

Cons

Lack of recruitment tools or employer support

Low consumer confidence

Craigslist is one of the largest, most popular classified ads websites. Due to its size, Craigslist is infamous for spam content, illegitimate postings and outright scams. Despite its shortcomings, we included Craigslist because it’s a useful tool for recruiters, especially small businesses that can’t afford other job boards. Most locations within the US do charge per job post, but fees are incredibly affordable, ranging between $5 to $10 per post.

Pros

Sponsored job posts to Indeed's network

Free job posting

No contract or subscription required

Cons

Negative, albeit limited, customer satisfaction data

No candidate matching services

SimplyHired is a smaller job board, with limited employer tools. However, job posts are free and the company only charges you once you’ve made contact with the candidate. Job posts on SimplyHired are shared across multiple job boards, including Indeed, and fees start at $9.99. Although SimplyHired is very affordable, the company lacks the recruiting tools that other popular job boards offer, such as resume search and candidate matching.

Pros

Free and sponsored job posts

Compatible with various ATS systems

Cons

No mobile app for job seekers or employers

Bills employers weekly per click (view), even if no one applied

Sponsored job ads from Talent.com will appear in its own network, Google search and LinkedIn. Talent.com also features tools similar to Glassdoor, such as salary data. The company’s Enterprise plan includes search filters, customized recruitment plans and compatibility with over 60 different applicant tracking systems.

Pros

Free demo

Recruitment app available

Resume matching

ATS integration service

Cons

Single job post is only active for 30 days

No unlimited job posts option

Careerbuilder has a large database with over 80 million resumes, according to company data. To recruit, employers can select a single-use package or monthly/annual subscriptions with up to 5 job slots. Careerbuilder’s Talent Discovery Platform further helps streamline candidates with automatic matches, pre-written job descriptions and relevant labor market data that helps improve the job post.

Pros

Great for non-profit organizations and government agencies

Transparent pricing structure

Cons

For-profit companies can't advertise

Low website traffic

Idealist centers job postings for non-profit organizations, government agencies or for-profit companies with a clear “social impact.” The platform charges a fee per job or internship post, according to the type of company. It also offers a free applicant tracking system.

Pros

Best for scouting tech talent

Free job post

Cons

Niche job board

Low website traffic

Angellist is a tech-centric platform useful for startup investors and tech talent. Startups can scout candidates and at the same time, attract angel investors searching for new projects. You can start posting jobs for free with the Starter plan, and upgrade to the Pro or Team plan if the need for additional features increases. Recruit includes additional search filters, candidate matching, sponsored job postings, and an applicant tracking system.

Pros

Specializes in tech jobs

Candidate matching tool

Hides candidate data that may encourage bias

Cons

Expensive

No free options

Dice is a job market for recruiters and job seekers in the tech industry. Recruitment tools include a resume database, screening and sourcing candidates, company page branding and sponsored content. Dice’s key downside is a lack of free job posts or free trials. One job post costs $495, which is pretty steep, especially for a small business or startup.

Pros

Best for remote and flexible work

Unlimited job posts and resume views

Cons

No free job posts

Charges subscription for job seekers

Flexjobs promotes options for flexible and remote workers on its membership-only posting site. An Employer Membership grants you unlimited job posts and resume searches, along with ATS integration and additional search filters. However, freelancers on Flexjobs must also pay a subscription to find jobs. This arguably limits visibility if you’re looking for employees, because many job seekers may not be willing to pay for access when most other job boards are free.

Finally, we excluded the following companies due to poorly designed platforms and lack of competitive features:

Geebo

Juju

Jobhat

The perfect candidate for your open position is out there. Find them with a Job Search Site. With a massive database at their disposal, Job Search Sites can match you with quality candidates in minutes. Click below and meet them today.

Best Job Posting Sites for Employers Guide

In this guide, you can find information on both how to find the best job posting site for your business and recommendations on writing a good job post.

How to find the best job site for your business

With the multitude of job posting websites available, choosing where to post your job openings can feel almost as stressful as the hiring process itself.

An effective job site for employers should offer some or all of the following:

A wide pool of applicants

Access to a wide pool of applicants allows employers to find the best candidates based on their qualifications and skills. It also allows recruiters to perform a more inclusive hiring process by providing access to millions of candidates.

Job posting/post boosting

Many job posting websites allow employers to post openings for free. The downside is that free job posts generally have a limited reach, as websites are looking to encourage employer subscriptions or pay-per-post options. Employers who do so then have their posts boosted into top spots on emails and job lists.

Candidate screening and matching

A job post on a career website can be viewed by thousands or even millions of possible candidates. Many of these websites use automated intelligence to select the best contenders based on their qualifications, keywords in their resume, listed skills, and how they answered questions during the application process. Employers are matched with the best applicants for them, and the recruiter can then contact the prospective hire and set up the interview.

Search candidates by skills

HR specialists and recruiters can also search for candidates that have already uploaded a resume and completed a profile on one of the job posting websites. Recruiters can search for potential candidates based on their skills, education level, experience and training.

Scheduling and conducting interviews

Recruiters can contact and set up interviews with potential hires through the website’s platform.

With the changes brought on by the pandemic, many job search websites now include an online video call interview feature.

Mobile app for applicants

Ensuring that job posts are accessible through mobile applications is essential in the employee recruitment process. According to Appcast, a leader in programmatic recruitment advertising and services, mobile job applications surpassed desktop applications for the first time in 2020.

In their study, 60.7% of job applications were completed on mobile devices compared to just 39.3% on desktop. Using a job post website with a mobile application will help recruitment by having access to a wider net of potential candidates

Before selecting the job posting website that’s best for your business needs, it’s important to also consider what type of employee you’re looking to recruit. Is it a part-time or full-time employee? Is it someone in the tech industry? The service industry? Entry-level or executive position?

Those questions must be answered before even starting to post, as websites differ in who they target. Zip Recruiter focuses more on large-scale recruiting, for instance, while we found that others, like Linkedin, are best used for networking and higher-level positions.

Applicant Tracking System (ATS)

An applicant tracking system is software that allows recruiters and HR professionals to manage a large number of applications during the hiring process. Acting as a centralized database, this software supports HR in processing applications, contacting candidates, and saving their information.

ATS software is better suited for large businesses and corporations managing a substantial number of applicants each year. It allows hiring managers and recruiters to post job openings throughout different platforms, contact applicants and conduct interviews, and even manage the onboarding process.

Many job posting websites like Indeed and LinkedIn have incorporated the use of ATS into their platforms. If you’re using a website to manage your hiring process, it’s very likely you’re using an applicant tracking system.

How to use job posting sites for employers

Once you’ve decided which website to use for job recruitment, it’s time to focus on writing the best job post. A successful job post should include:

The company’s vision and mission

Company culture and values

An overview of the position and its responsibilities

Qualifications and requirements

Salary information

Well-written job post

A well-written job post can make all the difference in the success of the hiring process. It should invite the reader to apply for the open position. When writing the best job posting, think about the candidates you want to attract and:

Avoid using jargon, slang, and clichés

Avoid whimsical titles for open jobs and stick to their traditional names

Write in a simple language

Describe the job’s main duties and responsibilities

Proofread for spelling and grammar errors

The pandemic transformed workplace trends, forcing employers to adapt to remote interviews, onboarding, and training. As an employer or recruiter, it’s important to tailor your job postings to these new trends in order to attract the most qualified candidates for the position.

Salary information

It’s not uncommon to find job postings without salary information. A good job post should include the exact compensation or at least a salary range. If the employer specifies the appropriate salary range for the position, it will invite the best applicants to apply for the position.

If the salary range for the post is not as competitive, a way to invite the best applicants to apply for the job is to include all the perks and benefits the company offers.

Bonuses, 401(k) or another type of retirement program, lunches, and mindfulness sessions are examples of some of the perks companies can include in the salary information section of their job posting.

Best Job Posting Sites FAQ

What is the best job posting site?

There is no one-size-fits-all job posting site. The best site for your business is the one that best fits your hiring needs. This will depend on the level of the position you're hiring for, the size of your company, and your budget. Check out our selection of the best job posting sites for a more in-depth analysis.

How to post a job online

Before posting a job online, you have to create an account on the websites you choose to use. After having your account ready, find the "Post a job" section of the website and write your job post. Remember to always check for spelling and grammar before hitting publish on your announcement.

Where can you post job openings for free?

Most job posting websites offer free job posting. We selected Indeed as the Best for Free Job Posts and Visibility because it provides free job posts and one of the most comprehensive pool applicants of all the companies we reviewed.

How do you write a job post?

A job post must be written in clear, concise language. It should include information about the company's values and mission, the responsibilities and tasks tied to the job, salary information, and location. Perks and benefits are also a great way to attract good candidates.

How We Chose the Best Job Posting Sites

To choose the best job posting sites we researched 20 job posting companies and selected the best ones based on:

Free job posting, subscriptions, or pay-for-post options

Recruiting tools such as resume search and candidate matching

Website traffic data from Ahrefs

Reaches a wide pool of applicants

Mobile-friendly or mobile app available for job seekers

Summary of Money’s Best Job Posting Sites for Employers

Zip Recruiter – Best for Large Scale Recruiting

Indeed – Best Free Job Posting Site

LinkedIn – Best for Executive and Upper Management Positions

HandshakeHandshake – Best for College Recruiting

Dribbble – Best for Scouting Designers and Creatives

Glassdoor – Best for Company Branding

Snagajob – Best for Hourly Work

© Copyright 2021 Ad Practitioners, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0