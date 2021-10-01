7 Best Mortgage Refinance Companies of October 2021

To ease your mortgage refinance process, we also have a mortgage refinance calculator that can help you estimate how much you might be able to save.

Rocket Mortgage

Best Refinance Lender Overall

Pros

JD Power best rated for customer support

Largest mortgage originator in 2020

Streamlined online application process with eClosing

Features a mortgage refinance rates calculator

Cons

No in-person service

Why we chose it: We chose Rocket Mortgage as the best overall mortgage refinance because of its excellent track record in customer satisfaction, in-depth digital software, and web-based customer support. In 2020, Rocket was also the top mortgage originator in the United States.

Quicken Loans by Rocket Mortgage (NMLS# 3030) has consistently ranked first place in the 2020 JD U.S Primary Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study, outperforming other lenders every year. Although the company is deeply rooted in online technology, it also has over 3,000 home loan experts available seven days a week to help you complete your application over the phone.

Through Rocket Mortgage, customers can automatically import their property taxes and home insurance information upon entering their address. Using eClosing, customers can modify their rate, repayment term, and costs to see other payment options.

Loan types:

Conventional 15 and 30-year mortgage

Adjustable-rate mortgage loans

Government-backed loans (FHA, VA, and USDA loans)

Jumbo loans

Better

Best for Fast Closing Time

Pros

Fast online process, with competitor price-match program

No loan officer commissions or fees for lender origination, application, or underwriting

Smart tech automatically looks for and applies eligible discounts

Cons

Online-only, no brick and mortar

Not available in Hawaii, Massachusetts, Nevada or New Hampshire

Limited refinance loan type options

Why we chose it: We chose Better as the best mortgage refinance company for fast closing times because consumers can obtain a rate quote and a letter of preapproval from Better in just a few minutes. The lender also claims it can close mortgages in as little as 14 days.

Better Mortgage (NMLS# 330511) is a digital lender with an easy mortgage refinance process that’s fast and straightforward. The company’s loan programs offer low interest rates and some of the lowest closing costs in the industry.

Better can afford to forego some of the fees charged by traditional brick-and-mortar lenders — such as application, underwriting, and origination fees — because they operate fully online. Additionally, it offers a price guarantee if another lender has a more competitive price on their refinance products.

Better customers can upload and sign all of their documents through the lender’s secure website. They also have direct access to one of the company’s dedicated loan officers.

Loan types:

Adjustable-rate mortgage

Fixed-rate mortgage

loanDepot

Best for Online Mortgage Refinancing

Pros

Licenced in all 50 states with 200 locations in 43 states

mello smartloan digital platform streamlines the entire loan process, from application to closing

Cons

Loan rates are not available online

Why we chose it: We chose loanDepot as the best mortgage refinance company for online mortgage refinancing due to its remarkable online platform and wide availability across the US.

loanDepot (NMLS# 174457) stands out for its “mellosmartloan,” an end-to-end digital portal that employs artificial intelligence to verify asset and employment details and can also perform credit checks and begin the appraisal process.

loanDepot also has licensed loan consultants available to help consumers select the best mortgage product for their particular financial situation. By calling their lending officers, you can also request information on their mortgage rates, which are unfortunately not readily available on their website.

Choosing loanDepot for a mortgage refinance is rewarded with a lifetime guarantee. The company offers to waive lender fees and reimburse appraisal fees on future refinances after you’ve refinanced with them at least once.

Loan types:

Fixed- and adjustable-rate loans

Jumbo loans

Government-backed loans (VA and FHA loans)

Home Affordable Refinance Program Loans (HARP)

Navy Federal Credit Union

Best from Credit Union

Pros

Online pre-approval application

Sellers can contribute up to 6% of the value of the home towards closing costs

Doesn't require private mortgage insurance (PMI)

Cons

Membership is limited to veterans, active-duty military, and their families

No FHA, USDA loans, construction loans, or reverse mortgages

Why we chose it: We chose Navy Federal as the best mortgage refinance credit union because of its fast online pre-approval process, choice of loan terms, and benefits for borrowers who are also selling.

Navy Federal (NLMS #399807) has mortgage refinancing options ranging from 10- to 30-year loan terms for their VA Streamline (IRRL) and Homebuyers Choice. The lender also offers the Military Choice loan for those who have exhausted their VA loan option. However, they don’t offer FHA, USDA loans, construction loans, or reverse mortgages.

Realty Plus and Navy Federal Title Services are tools that facilitate the mortgage refinance process for homebuyers looking to refinance or sell and buy new property. Realty Plus connects you with a real estate agent and an agent coordinator to assist you with your mortgage application. Further, if you close your mortgage with Navy Federal using Realty Plus, you can get $400-$8,000 cashback.

Navy Federal also offers Homesquad, a new option for potential buyers to get a faster preapproval for a mortgage loan. It allows borrowers to track their loan status 24/7 online or through their mobile device, upload documents easily, set up autopay, access payment history and other account activities, and request forbearance assistance.

Loan types:

Conventional fixed-rate loans

Cash-Out

VA loans, VA Streamline

Adjustable-rate mortgage loans

Jumbo loans

Ally Bank

Best for Jumbo Loans

Pros

Online application, document uploads, and electronic signature options

No lender fees

Quotes don't impact your credit score

No PMI with a down payment of 20%

Cons

Mortgage applications can only be completed with an in-person visit

You may be required to pay PMI if your down payment is less than 20%

Why we chose it: We chose Ally Banks as the best mortgage refinance company for jumbo loans due to its higher-than-average lending cap and lack of lender fees.

Ally Bank (NLMS #181005) stands out for its jumbo loans offerings of up to 4 million. For this type of loan, Ally offers a higher lending amount than other lenders, which usually cap at 2 million. For jumbo loans, this lender requires borrowers a down payment of at least 20%, and evidence that they can cover expenses for a certain amount of months. However, unlike other lenders, Ally accepts restricted stock units to count as reserve capital.

Potential borrowers can apply, submit documents, and sign paperwork online, but can only complete and close down the loan application by visiting one of their branches. On their website, borrowers can find rates and a refinance mortgage calculator, among other information about refinancing and jumbo loans.

Loan types:

Fixed-rate mortgage

Adjustable-rate mortgage

Jumbo loans

Cash-out refinance

Nationwide

Best for Borrowers with Poor Credit

Pros

Options for self-employed and low credit buyers

Customizable terms

Will match competitor's loan estimate offers

Free consultations

Cons

Only operates in eight states: California, Colorado, Texas, Idaho, Washington, Oklahoma, Montana, North Dakota

Why we chose it: We chose Nationwide as the best mortgage refinance company for borrowers with poor credit due to its strong programs for self-employed and low credit buyers, including its Lease Option Program.

Nationwide Home Loans (NMLS #331347) features a Lease Option Program, which requires that you have at least a 10% down payment and enough income for closing costs and rent payment. Nationwide buys the home, and you sign a lease agreement with an option to buy within three years.

During those three years, you can live in your new home (paying the lease) while Nationwide helps you improve your credit score, sort out income reporting requirements, or perform whatever other steps are necessary to help you get ready to purchase the home.

Nationwide also offers a Best Rate Guarantee, where they match a loan estimate from another lender.

Loan types:

VA loans

FHA loans

Conventional loans

Jumbo loans

Bank of America

Best for Member Discounts

Pros

Exclusive membership discounts available on both purchase and refinance closing costs

Physical branch locations available nationwide

Considers alternative credit data such as utility bills and rental payment history

Cons

No renovation loans

Why we chose it: We chose Bank of America as the best mortgage refinance company for member discounts for its Preferred Rewards program, which offers significant price reductions on purchase and refinance closing costs.

Bank of America (NMLS# 399802) members can benefit from its Preferred Rewards program. With this service, they can qualify for a closing cost reduction of up to $600 from their purchase or refinance origination fees.

The program works in tiers ranging from Gold to Platinum Honors, with discount levels based on the tier for which each customer qualifies. A member’s tier is determined by qualifying balances in Bank of America banking and/or Merrill investment accounts.

Another perk of doing business with Bank of America is its comprehensive digital services, including an online tool to track the progress of your mortgage loan and refinance application in real-time. While the company doesn’t state credit score requirements on its website, you can consult one of their loan officers to see if you qualify for refinancing.

Loan types:

Home equity loans

Fixed-rate mortgages

Adjustable-rate refinance loans

FHA and VA loans

Cash-out refinancing loans

Other Companies We Considered

When we looked at the refinance mortgage lending industry, we found that many of the biggest mortgage refinance lenders didn’t necessarily offer the best refinance products, though they might excel in other areas. This eliminated some lenders, such as Guaranteed Rate or better.com.

Chase Review

Highlights from Chase (NMLS #399798)

Pros

The eighth-largest originator of mortgage loans in the country

A large variety of loan products, including adjustable-rate mortgages, 10-, 15-, 20-, 25- and 30-year mortgages, FHA and VA loans, and the DreamMaker Mortgage Program

Competitive mortgage interest rates

Online Refinance Learning Center with calculators for loan estimates, interest rates, and terms

Cons

Several regulatory actions with the CFPB within the last five years (although none filed within the last three years)

High number of customer complaints with the CFPB

About Average rating in JD Power customer satisfaction survey

JD Power Customer Satisfaction Rating Regulatory Actions with the NMLS Minimum Credit Score Refi Loan Types 810/1000 9 620 DreaMaker®, Fixed-rate, FHA, VA, Jumbo, ARM

PNC Bank Review

Highlights from PNC Bank (NMLS#446303)

Pros

Has current mortgage rates on its site, as well as helpful calculators

Home insight planner and application tracker

Considers non-traditional credit history

Online mortgage preapproval

Cons

The process can't be fully completed online

No branches in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Lousiana, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, or Wyoming

JD Power Customer Satisfaction Rating Regulatory Actions with the NMLS Minimum Credit Score Refi Loan Types 791/1000 2 620 Fixed, ARM, Cash-out, Jumbo, FHA, VA, USDA

SunTrust Review (now Truist)

Highlights from SunTrust (now Truist) (NMLS#399803)

Pros

Online mortgage application and tracking software

Comprehensive educational resources

Cons

Customized rates are only available with an application

Branches only in Alabama, Arizona, Washington DC, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia

Rates and fees not available online

JD Power Customer Satisfaction Rating Regulatory Actions with the NMLS Minimum Credit Score Refi Loan Types Not Rated 0 620 Cash-out, VA IRRRL

Alliant Credit Union Review

Highlights from Alliant (NMLS#197185)

Pros

Rate watch sends a notification when rates have hit your target

Complete the application process online

Cons

No government-backed loans

Doesn't disclose loan fees

No in-person banking

Must be a member to qualify

JD Power Customer Satisfaction Rating Regulatory Actions with the NMLS Minimum Credit Score Refi Loan Types Not Rated 1 620 Fixed, ARM, Jumbo

Guild Mortgage Review

Highlights from Guild Mortgage (NMLS#3274)

Pros

Online mortgage application, e-signatures, and digital loan process tracking

Direct lender services its own loans

Closing cost and total payment calculator

Cons

Not available in New York or New Jersey

Rates aren't available online unless you apply

Does not disclose fees

Branches only in 33 states

JD Power Customer Satisfaction Rating Regulatory Actions with the NMLS Minimum Credit Score Refi Loan Types 803/1000 3 640 Fixed, ARM, Cash-out, FHA, VA, USDA, Jumbo

Highlights from U.S. Bank (NMLS #402761)

Pros

Good variety of refinance loan offerings: traditional, cash-out, and a customer credit offer option that rewards homeowners with an existing first mortgage with U.S. Bank

Great online tools, with a fully digital application and a proprietary app

Provides general mortgage rates, with the option to input your state and narrow down results

Online prequalification

Cons

Customer satisfaction rating was below

Mortgage rates on the website assume a higher-than-average credit score

JD Power Customer Satisfaction Rating Regulatory Actions with the NMLS Minimum Credit Score Refi Loan Types 802/1000 0 620 Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Cash-out, IRRL

AmeriSave Mortgage Review

Highlights from AmeriSave (NMLS#1168)

Pros

Wide variety of loan options

Closing time average of 25 days

Cons

High number of regulatory actions with the NMLS

Doesn't disclose origination fees or closing costs

Not available in New York

JD Power Customer Satisfaction Rating Regulatory Actions with the NMLS Minimum Credit Score Refi Loan Types Not Rated 14 620 Rate and Term, Cash-out, FHA, USDA, VA

Reali Loans Review

Highlights from Reali Loans (NMLS#)

Pros

Completely online process

No origination fees

Customized rate quotes

Cons

Website makes customers enter their data to provide any info

No information about loan types

Only available in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington

JD Power Customer Satisfaction Rating Regulatory Actions with the NMLS Minimum Credit Score Refi Loan Types Not Rated 5 620 Fixed

Veterans United Home Loans Review

Highlights from Veterans United Home Loans (NMLS#1907)

Pros

Free credit counseling

Representatives available 24/7

Cons

Only has physical branches in 18 states

Won't refinance FHA or USDA loans

Doesn't disclose closing costs or fees

JD Power Customer Satisfaction Rating Regulatory Actions with the NMLS Minimum Credit Score Refi Loan Types Not Rated 3 640 Fixed, ARM, Jumbo, VA IRRRL, Cash-out

Mortgage Refinance Guide

Our mortgage refinance guide provides information about the different types of mortgage loans, the benefits of mortgage refinancing, and what documents financial institutions need for a complete application.

Types of Mortgage Refinance

Rate-And-Term Refinance

Also known as a “no cash-out refinance,” a rate-and-term refinance adjusts the interest rate or the term (or both) of an existing mortgage while its balance stays the same. This option often has a lower interest rate than cash-out loans.

Zero-Closing-Cost Refinance

Some lenders offer “no-closing-cost” or “zero-closing-cost” refinance loans for those who qualify. These let you roll up closing costs into your mortgage loan. While you’ll still pay closing costs and interest on those fees, it won’t be upfront.

Cash-Out Refinancing

A cash-out refinance converts the home equity you’ve accumulated into cash, similarly to a home equity line of credit (HELOC). You’re essentially replacing your existing mortgage with a new loan that’s higher than your current loan balance. In turn, you get the difference in home equity as a tax-free cash advance paid to you at closing.

What to Watch Out For: The borrower may end up with a higher interest rate and may extend the life of the loan. Keep in mind that you should only borrow an amount that’s feasible to pay off.

Cash-In Refinance

A cash-in refinance allows borrowers to lower their mortgage principal during a refinance negotiation. With this type of loan, the borrower makes a lump sum payment on their mortgage, lowering the principal balance on their new mortgage refinance loan.

Contrary to cash-out refinancing, this option may improve the chances of an underwater mortgage qualifying for a refinance. Generally, most lenders require an LTV ratio of at least 80%.

Streamline Refinance

Streamline refinance allows borrowers to refinance an existing FHA loan with limited documentation or underwriting. These loans don’t require appraisals, in most cases only employment verification. Streamline refinance could be a good option for homeowners who already have a VA loan. Before making a decision, take a look at our picks for Best VA loans and Best Mortgage Lenders.

Should You Refinance Your Mortgage?

If you’re on the fence about mortgage refinance, here you can find information about the benefits of refinancing, what can that money be used for, and the documentation financial institutions require for a complete application.

Refinancing can help:

Lower the interest rate on your mortgage

Help you obtain a lower monthly payment

Shorten your loan term

Refinancing can be used for:

Home improvements

Home expansions or repairs

Financial emergencies

Your home equity is the difference between the value of your home and what is owed on the mortgage. Home equity can be used for:

If a mortgage refinance isn’t the best choice for your financial situation, and you’d still like to manage high student debt, our list of best student loan refinance companies may offer some options.

You should consider mortgage refinance to pay credit card debt only if the debt is very high and keeps growing due to interest rates. If you’re struggling with debt and you want to improve your credit score, check our selection for the best credit repair companies. You can also consult with a financial advisor before deciding on refinancing your home.

Should I refinance with my current lender?

Before selecting a refinance mortgage lender:

Shop around and request loan estimates from multiple lenders

Look into current mortgage rates and APR rates

Research available refinance options such as a fixed or adjustable-rate mortgage, and government-backed loans

You might find lender offers that are better deals in terms of refinance rates, loan products, or closing costs. While many lenders have their calculators, you can also use our mortgage refinance calculator to get an idea of how much you could be saving.

Aside from refinancing with your current lender, another option is using a mortgage broker, an intermediary between borrowers and lenders. This can be beneficial, as some lenders work exclusively with brokers and offer better rates than a broker’s high volume of loans. However, brokers often receive fees from lenders for giving them business, or you might have to pay their fee yourself.

Enterprise-backed Mortgage Refinances

Starting this summer, eligible borrowers will be able to refinance their mortgage at a reduced interest rate and lower monthly payments. According to the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), borrowers could save an estimated $100 to $250 a month.

To qualify, borrowers must:

Have a mortgage backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac (the Enterprises) for the house they live in

Have an income at or below 80% of the area’s median income

Have no missed payments in the past six months, and no more than one missed payment in the previous 12 months

Have a debt-to-income ratio below 65% or a FICO credit score of at least 620

Have a mortgage loan to value (LTV) ratio lower than 97%

Other federal programs that could help consumers with limited options who are facing financial hardship include Hope for Homeowners (HFH) and the Home Affordable Refinancing Program (HARP).

What Do You Need to Refinance Your Mortgage?

Regardless of the type of loan, there are three primary considerations lenders consider when applying for a new mortgage refinance: credit score, debt-to-income ratio, and average loan-to-value ratio (LTV).

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI) of Less Than 50% for FHA mortgage refinance, DTI up to 43% for conventional loans, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

To get you started, we have a tool to calculate your current DTI ratio.

A Healthy FICO Credit Score: Most mortgage refinance lenders require a minimum score of 620 on your credit report, but you’ll get the best rates for a score upwards of 740.

Average Loan-to-Value Ratio (LTV) of 20% or More: The LTV is the amount of the loan you want to take out divided by the appraised value of your home.

Mortgage Refinance Checklist

When applying for a mortgage refinance, lenders will ask you for specific documents. Check out the list below to ensure you have everything you need:

✓ A copy of your government-issued ID or Social Security card

✓ A recent copy of your credit report

✓ Proof of income for the last 30 days

✓ W-2s for the past 2 years

✓ Federal tax returns (personal and business) for at least the last 2-3 years

✓ Written explanation if employed less than two years or if there’s a gap or change in employment

✓ Statements of outstanding debt and all current expenses

✓ Address of property to be refinanced and purchase contract

✓ Homeowners insurance information such as the agent’s name and contact information

✓ Statements of assets

✓ Bankruptcy/ discharge papers if applicable

Best Mortgage Refinance FAQ

What is refinancing?

Refinancing a mortgage is, essentially, replacing a current loan with a new one - whether changing the terms, interest rates, or amount borrowed. In the best cases, refinancing can help you save money on your mortgage payments by negotiating low rates or reducing your term.

How often can you refinance your home?

There is no limit to the number of times you can refinance your mortgage. However, refinancing can be costly and it will affect your long-term financial obligations. Just because you can always refinance your home doesn't mean you should do so.

How much does it cost to refinance a mortgage?

Refinancing your mortgage can cost around 2% to 6% of your loan amount. This includes fees for the loan application, loan origination, home appraisal, and more, depending on the type of mortgage. A no closing cost refinance loan can ignore many of these fees but may have other hidden costs to make up for them.

When to refinance a mortgage?

The best time to refinance a mortgage is when the interest rates are lower than the one you locked in when you close your mortgage. Lower interest rates will allow you to reduce your term and monthly payments.

What are today's mortgage refinance rates?

As of September 1, mortgage refinance rates continue to linger near historic lows. The national average 30-year fixed refinance is 3.230%, and the average rate for a 15-year fixed refinance is 2.590%.

How We Chose the Best Mortgage Refinance Companies

Our methodology considered:

Lenders that provided a quality customer experience with online tools, pre-approval, discounts, or exclusive refinance programs

Lender size, reputation, and complaints. We consulted the Mortgage Bankers Association, J.D. Power’s U.S. Primary Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study, and the NMLS (Nationwide Multistate Licensing System, or “Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System”)

Consumer feedback and expert input

Summary of Money’s Best Refinance Companies of October 2021

