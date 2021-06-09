7 International Airline Credit Cards Worth Applying For

The major trend in frequent flyer programs from the past several years can be summed up in one word: devaluation. Programs in the U.S. have made it harder to earn and redeem miles. American Airlines, Delta and United have all switched from distance-based earning to revenue-focused formulas where flyers accrue miles based on how much they spend on airfare and their elite status, rather than on the distances of the flights they take. That means unless you’re purchasing expensive tickets in premium cabins, you’re likely earning fewer miles now than you were before this change.

At the same time, several programs—most notably Delta SkyMiles and United MileagePlus—have ruthlessly and repeatedly increased the number of miles you need to redeem for award tickets, often with little to no notice. By contrast, many foreign frequent flyer programs have remained relatively stable for the past several years and continue to have lower mileage redemption rates than their U.S. partners. For instance, you need just 13,000 British Airways Avios to fly American Airlines or Alaska Airlines each way between the West Coast and Hawaii instead of the 15,000 to 22,500 miles charged by American Airlines or Alaska Airlines.

Easier Elite Qualification and Better Perks