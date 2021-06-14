7 Investing Mistakes to Avoid in Your 30s

In your twenties, you might want to be radical and change the world, but in your thirties, you might just want to be happy and ground yourself.

-- Jonathan Krisel, writer and director of Portlandia

There's no reason to stop wanting to change the world beyond your 20s -- and aiming for happiness and being grounded are good goals at any age. One valuable thing to do in your 30s is to start paying attention to your finances and setting yourself up for a more financially secure future. Doing so can boost your happiness, helping you feel more in control of your life -- and grounded.

Here are seven investing mistakes to avoid in your 30s:

1. Racking up credit card debt