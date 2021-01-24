7 Legal Ways to Reduce Your Tax Bill

4. Sign up for a flexible spending account

If you're not able to participate in an HSA, a flexible spending account (FSA) is a good bet. FSAs aren't as, well, flexible as HSAs because you'll only be given a year to use up your account balance or otherwise risk forfeiting it. But you don't need to be on a high-deductible health plan to enroll in an FSA. This year, FSA contributions max out at $2,750 for healthcare spending. There's also another type of FSA called a dependent care FSA that lets you set aside up to $5,000 for child care costs. If you pay to have your kids looked after so you can work, it makes sense to sign up for that as well.

5. Donate to charity

As long as you donate money to a registered charity, you can claim a deduction on your taxes for the amount you give away. But it's not just cash donations that are tax-deductible. You can also donate goods and deduct their fair market value, which is the amount they'd be worth at the time of your donation. You can even donate stocks to charity if you so choose. Most tax years, only those who itemize on their returns can deduct charitable donations, but there are special provisions in place that allow you to deduct $300 for charitable contributions in 2020 and 2021.

6. Harvest losses from underperforming stocks