7 Moves to Ensure You're a Retirement Multi-Millionaire

5. Live below your means

Of course, much of this won't be possible unless you can live below your means -- for a long time. At its essence, that means spending less than you bring in, but there's more to it than that, of course. For best results, build yourself a budget -- the process of doing so will help you see exactly where your money is going, and can help you spot where you can cut back on spending. As part of the budgeting process, you'll want to lay out how you want to spend your money, so be sure to make saving and investing a priority.