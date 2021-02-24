7 Reasons to Add Dividend Stocks to Your Investment Portfolio

2. Passive income

Dividend stocks produce passive income. You don't have to do much of anything other than follow the companies you own. And if you choose dividend-paying businesses that interest you, your research can feel more like a hobby than a job.

3. Liquidity boost

Exchange-traded stocks are fairly liquid, but there's always the chance you'll need cash at a time when the market's down and you don't want to sell. Dividend stocks help in this regard, because they produce cash on their own, with no trading required. That's particularly appealing if you keep a lean cash balance, because you can use your dividends to top off your emergency fund when it's depleted. Or, if all is well, you can reinvest those dividends and get a higher payment next quarter.

4. Emotional benefits

Dividend stocks are easier to hold onto through a bear market, assuming you own companies that are committed to keeping their dividends intact. Many an investor has made the snap and counterproductive decision to sell good stocks in a downturn, hoping to minimize losses. But you're likely to resist selling off your dividend stocks -- since they're still producing cash for you. Heck, you might even buy more shares of your dividend payers if they're the only bright spot in your portfolio.